Stone Hearth Pizza Belmont Center
Popular Items
- The Classic$10.00+
Our signature sauce and mozzarella– provolone blend
- Pepperoni$11.50+
Nitrate-free pepperoni, signature sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend
- Spicy Banana Pepper & House-Made Sausage$14.00+
Signature sauce mozzarella – provolone bland, house-made sausage, spicy banana peppers, dollops of ricotta cheese and scallions.
Stone Hearth Pizza Menu
Monthly Specials
- Harvest Salad$8.00+
Fresh Kale with roasted butternut squash, blackberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese and dressed with our house made balsamic dressing.
- Apple Cheddar Salad$8.00+
Mixed greens with roasted apples, candied walnuts, cheddar cheese and balsamic dressing.
- Special Fall Pizza$12.50+
Garlic oil base with mozzarella and provolone mixed cheese along with roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, prosciutto, Fontina, and blue cheese crumbles.
- Chicken Avocado Flatbread$13.00
Garlic oil base with fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, bacon, avocado, diced tomatoes and drizzled with ranch dressing.
- Steak & Cheese Sandwich$10.50+
Thin sliced steak with red and yellow peppers, mushrooms, red onions, cheddar cheese and fresh romaine lettuce.
- Bacon and Cheddar Burger$15.00
A juicy flavorful burger with cheddar cheese, Portobello mushrooms, fresh sliced tomato, raw red onion, and fresh romaine lettuce. Served with a side of house-made crisps.
- Fresh Pizza Dough$2.00+
Love our crust? Us too! Become your own chef and create your own pizza at home with our SHP pizza dough.
- House-Made Parmesan Crisps$3.00
Our crisps are made daily and are a great addition to salads, soups or as a snack. They are rolled super thin which gives them their signature crunch dusted with fresh parmesan cheese.
Salads
- Mixed Field Greens$6.25+
Simply Greens: a mix of red/green leaf, red oak leaf, Lola Rosa, watercress, parsley.
- Caesar Salad$8.00+
Romaine and radicchio mix, house-made croutons, grated parmesan - anchovies at your request.
- Chopped Salad$8.25+
Chopped greens with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, smoked bacon, cucumbers, finished with fresh cut scallions and fresh basil.
- Spinach & Avocado$8.25+
Fresh spinach served with sliced avocado and shaved red onion.
- Arugula & Portobello$7.75+
Oven roasted Portobello mushrooms served with fresh arugula and a select NE farm cheese.
- Hail Kale Caesar$8.00+
Romaine & kale, shaved parm, chopped SHP chips, lime squeeze, topped with Caesar.
- Pearfection Salad$8.00+
Mixed greens, roasted pear, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, caramelized onions, topped with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Green Guacamole$8.25+
Mesclun, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, chopped shp chips, fresh lime squeeze, topped with dijon lemon thyme vinaigrette.
- Willow Greens$8.25+
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, apples, candied walnuts, onions and choice ovf: goat, feta or blue, topped with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Greek Salad$8.25+
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onion, feta cheese and dressed with our house made lemon-thyme olive oil dressing and garnished with mint.
Starters
- Bruschetta$7.25
We offer delicious lightly chrisp bruschetta toasts. Topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil.
- Chicken Wings - Baked! Not Fried!$14.25+
Wings marinated in our spicy buffalo sauce and baked in our 600° oven. They are crispy, spicy and delicious. Comes with housemaid buttermilk blue cheese dipping sauce
- Parmesan Bread$8.00
Our organic dough, oven fired with garlic-infused olive oil, grated parmesan, salt and pepper
- Meatball Poppers$8.75+
House-made meatball made with local raised beef, assorted spices and stuff with fresh mozzarella. Comes with organic focaccia bread and your choice of sauce.
- Pesto Cheese Ravioli$8.00
Our ravioli comes in a light layer of house-made pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes, dressed with fresh basil.
- Chicken Tenders$13.50+
Baked breaded chicken breast and served with our house-made honey mustard dipping sauce.
Signature Pizza
- Bacon & Blue$13.00+
Garlic oil julienned zucchini/squash blend, mozzarella – provolone blend, smoked bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes and finish with fresh basil
- BBQ Chicken$14.00+
(All Natural Chicken) House-made BBQ sauce, all natural roasted chicken, chard red/yellow peppers, mozzarella – provolone blend and shaved red onions finished with fresh cut scallions
- The Bean$11.75+
Garlic oil, white beans spread, fresh mozzarella and sautéed red onions, topped with a salad of spinach, shaved red onions and pesto.
- Buffalo Chicken$14.00+
(All Natural Chicken) Garlic oil, hot sauce, all natural roasted chicken, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella – provolone blend, blue cheese and red onions – finished with our house-made buttermilk blue cheese dressing
- The Cheeseburger Pizza$12.75+
Signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend, cheddar cheese, local beef and caramelize onions
- Chicken Pesto$14.00+
(All Natural Chicken) Signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend, all natural oven roasted chicken, goat cheese; drizzled with our house-made pesto
- The Divine Goddess$11.75+
Garlic oil topped with a mixture of fresh spinach, broccoli, local ricotta cheese, garlic, then finish with our cheese blend and a pinch a parmesan
- Farm Fresh$12.75+
Garlic oil, cherry tomatoes, chard red/yellow peppers, Yukon Gold Potatoes, artichoke hearts, green olives, Kalamata olives and fresh mozzarella, topped with a salad of a arugula, shade red onions, prosciutto in balsamic dressing
- Four Cheese$11.75+
Fresh mozzarella, fontina, goat and parmesan cheese, atop our signature sauce and topped with fresh scallions
- Margherita$11.00+
Signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with fresh basil
- The Perfect "Pearing"$13.50+
We roast a sweet Bosc pear, add fontina and blue cheese, caramelized onion, fresh arugula and prosciutto. This all gets topped with a balsamic drizzle - delicious!!
- Prosciutto & Pineapple$13.25+
With signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend and scallions
- Roasted Garden$11.50+
Garlic-infused olive oil, spinach, fontina and Parmesan cheese over a sauce consisting of braised red/yellow peppers, onions, rosemary, tomatoes
- House-Made Sausage, Pepper and Onion$14.00+
With signature sauce, mozzarella – provolone blend, chard red/yellow peppers and caramelized onions
- Sweet Hearth Pizza$11.75+
Local butternut squash is roasted and tops this pizza along with red onions, bacon, fontina and goat cheese. The pizza is finished with scallions.
Baked Pasta
- Macaroni 'N Cheese$14.00
Oven baked in our five cheese cream sauce.
- Meatball Pasta$16.00
House-made meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella/provolone blend, signature sauce and fresh basil.
- Pasta With Creamy Vodka Sauce$15.00
House-made creamy vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and finished with fresh basil.
- Pasta Diablo$15.50
Blend of spicy tomato sauce, béchamel sauce, braised onions, roasted red/yellow peppers, hot pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese.
- Spinach & Roasted Chicken Pasta$16.00
Fresh baby spinach, roasted chicken, fontina, cheddar and parmesan cheese sauce.
- Pasta With Red Sauce$8.50
- Kids Plain Pasta$6.00
- Kids Macaroni 'N Cheese$7.00
Stromboli
- Veggie Medley Stromboli$12.00
Broccoli, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella/provolone blend, finished with parmesan.
- Meat Lovers Stromboli$13.25
Our house-made meatballs, sausage and pepperoni with roasted peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella/provolone blend and finished with parmesan.
- Chicken, Spin Tom Stromboli$13.25
Roasted chicken, fresh spinach, sundried tomatoes mixed with local goat cheese, olive oil and finished with parmesan.
Hot Pressed Panini
- Presto Pesto$13.25
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and fresh basil.
- Meatball Delight$11.75
House-made meatballs, mozzarella/provolone blend, our signature sauce and fresh basil.
- Chicken Bianco$13.50
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, arugula and mustard aioli.
- Roasted Veggie$11.25
Roasted eggplant, zucchini, summer squash, scallions, fresh basil, mozzarella/provolone blend and house-made spicy sauce.
Pizani Wraps
- Stop, Chop & Roll$14.00
Stop, chop and roll wrap Made with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, smoked bacon, roasted all natural chicken, crumbled blue cheese, fresh basil, scallions and balsamic dressing.
- The Californian$13.00
Made with romaine lettuce, fresh avocado, roasted all natural chicken, shave red onions and lemon Dijon dressing.
- The Tuscan$12.50
Made with white beans, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, romaine, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and lemon thyme olive oil dressing.
- Caesar Pizani$10.00
Made with our house-made Caesar salad dressing,romaine lettuce, crispy croutons and parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Caesar Pizani$14.00
Made with our house-made Caesar salad dressing, romaine lettuce, crispy croutons, parmesan cheese and all natural chicken.
Kids Menu
Dessert
- House Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
- Gluten Free Brownie$5.75
An irresistible treat for chocolate lovers!
- Tres Leches Cake$5.95
This sponge cake is soaked in three luscious milks and covered with a satiny white cream topping.
- Tiramisu$8.00
Rum ﬂavored ladyfingers layered with mascarpone, espresso and finished with Dutch cocoa.
Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Cola$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Crimson Berry Iced Tea$3.00
- Diet Cola$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Lemon-Lime Soda$2.50
- Milk$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Soda Water$2.25
- Sunset$3.00
- S. Pellegrino Water$3.50+
- Fiji$2.99
- SMART water$2.99
- Perrier$2.50
- Vitamin Water$3.29
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Fanta Orange$2.99
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Tropical Orange$2.99
- Tropical Apple$1.99
- Nantucket Apple$2.99
- Nantucket Mixed Fruit$2.99
- Lemon Ice Tea$2.99
- Raspberry ice Tea$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.25
- 2L Coke$5.99
- Jarritos$2.99