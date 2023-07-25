Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza (large) +

$14.95

Our large pizza, cut into eight slices with your choice of toppings.

1 Slice of Pizza +

$2.95

Our specialty with your own toppings!

10 Chicken Wings

$12.99

10 Fried Chicken Wings, served with celery and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Comes with 2 dressings.


Appetizers

1 Garlic Pretzel

$2.00

House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Add a side of marinara for dipping!

4 Garlic Pretzels

$7.49

House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. ( order of 4 ) Add a side of marinara for dipping!

6 Garlic Pretzels

$10.99

House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. ( order of 6 ) Add a side of marinara for dipping!

Side Of Marinara

$1.50

6 oz of House made marinara sauce.

1 Mozzarella Pretzel

$2.69

Our house-made pretzel brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, the covered in melted mozzarella cheese.

4 Mozzarella Pretzels

$9.99

4 of our house-made pretzel brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, the covered in melted mozzarella cheese.

6 Mozzarella Pretzels

$13.99

6 of our house-made pretzel brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, the covered in melted mozzarella cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Deep fried and breaded mozzarella cheese. Served with house marinara.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Deep fried and breaded chicken tenders, served with honey mustard.

10 Chicken Wings

$12.99

House Chips

$3.49+

Deep fried potato chips, sprinkled with salt and pepper and served with red pepper dip.

Build Your Own Pizza

1 Slice of Pizza +

$2.95

Our specialty with your own toppings!

12" Cheese Pizza (medium) +

$12.95

Our medium pizza, cut into six slices with your choice of toppings.

16" Cheese Pizza (large) +

$14.95

Our large pizza, cut into eight slices with your choice of toppings.

Just Cheese Pizzas

1 Slice Of Cheese Pizza

$2.95

Hand tossed New York style slice of pizza with mozzarella cheese.

12" Cheese Pizza (medium)

$12.95

Our medium pizza, cut into six slices with your choice of toppings.

16" Cheese Pizza (large)

$14.95

Our large pizza, cut into eight slices with your choice of toppings.

Specialty Pizzas

Mountain Avalanche

Our House Specialty pizza with everything on it. Pepperoni, Bacon, Tomatoes, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onions, Green Pepper, Black and Green Olives, and Extra Cheese.

Cafe Combo

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onion, and Extra Cheese.

Veggie Combo

Tomatoes, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, and Extra Cheese.

BBQ Chicken

Sauteed Onions, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Extra Cheese.

Meat Lover

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, and Ham.

Primo

$16.95

(16" Large Only) Extra thin crust white pie (no red sauce), made with Olive oil, Gorgonzola cheese, Fresh Garlic, and Mozzarella cheese.

Supremo

$21.95

(16" Large Only) Our thin crust Primo pizza topped with Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, and Tomatoes.

Calzones

Pizza dough folded over and filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Calzone

$8.99

Pizza dough folded over and filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Served with a side of marinara.

Specialty Calzone

$15.00

Want one of our specialty combinations in a calzone? Start Here.

Salads

Greek Salad

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoncinis, Greek Olives, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese.

House Salad

Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, And Tomatoes

Chef Salad

Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Black and Green Olives topped with chopped Ham, Turkey and Provolone cheese.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$10.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Black Olives topped with 4oz of grilled and seasoned Chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Platter

$10.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions topped with fried chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce.

Pasta

Spaghetti

$7.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with our house-made marinara and served with garlic bread.

Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Large cheese stuffed raviolis, topped with house marinara and served with garlic bread.

Spinach Ravioli

$9.99Out of stock

Large Cheese and Portobello Mushroom stuffed ravioli, topped with house marinara and served with garlic bread.

Meat Lasagna

$9.99

House-made sausage and beef lasagna made with layers of mozarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and marinara. Served with Garlic Bread.

Veggie Lasagna

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$2.00

8" Split Italian Roll, brushed with garlic butter and baked crispy.

Subs

Steak and Cheese

$9.99

5 oz grilled and seasoned Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms. Topped with American cheese. Served on your choice of bread with tomatoes and mayo.

Chicken and Cheese

$9.99

4 oz of grilled and seasoned Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms. Topped with melted Mozzarella cheese and served on your choice of bread with tomatoes and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in hot sauce, served on toasted bread with ranch dressing, onions, and tomatoes.

Parmigiana Sub

$9.99

Your Choice of Meatballs (3), Sausage Links (2), Fried Eggplant (2), or Fried Chicken Tenders (2). Topped with house marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

House Club Sub

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Provolone Cheese. Toasted and served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and our house vinaigrette.

Italian Sub

$8.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese. Toasted and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, mustard, and house vinaigrette.

Veggie Combo Sub

$8.99

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Black and Green Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese. Oven baked and served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and house vinaigrette.

B.L.T.

$8.99

Crispy Bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Served on toasted bread.

Deli Sub

$8.99

Choose from Turkey, Ham, or Salami. Toasted with provolone cheese and served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Our House made chicken salad, served on your choice of bread with mayo, tomato, and lettuce.

Desserts

Tiramisu

$4.95

Classic Italian dessert. Sweet mascarpone cheese, cocoa, and coffee soaked ladyfinger cake.

Cannoli

$3.95

Fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Key Lime Pie

$4.95
Oreo Cheesecake

$4.95
Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Drinks

20 oz Soda

$2.25

20 oz Sweet Tea

$2.25

20 oz Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Apple Juice Box

$1.25Out of stock