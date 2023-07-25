Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe
Popular Items
Appetizers
1 Garlic Pretzel
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Add a side of marinara for dipping!
4 Garlic Pretzels
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. ( order of 4 ) Add a side of marinara for dipping!
6 Garlic Pretzels
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. ( order of 6 ) Add a side of marinara for dipping!
Side Of Marinara
6 oz of House made marinara sauce.
1 Mozzarella Pretzel
Our house-made pretzel brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, the covered in melted mozzarella cheese.
4 Mozzarella Pretzels
4 of our house-made pretzel brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, the covered in melted mozzarella cheese.
6 Mozzarella Pretzels
6 of our house-made pretzel brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, the covered in melted mozzarella cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried and breaded mozzarella cheese. Served with house marinara.
Chicken Tenders
Deep fried and breaded chicken tenders, served with honey mustard.
10 Chicken Wings
10 Fried Chicken Wings, served with celery and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Comes with 2 dressings.
House Chips
Deep fried potato chips, sprinkled with salt and pepper and served with red pepper dip.
Build Your Own Pizza
Just Cheese Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Mountain Avalanche
Our House Specialty pizza with everything on it. Pepperoni, Bacon, Tomatoes, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Onions, Green Pepper, Black and Green Olives, and Extra Cheese.
Cafe Combo
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Onion, and Extra Cheese.
Veggie Combo
Tomatoes, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, and Extra Cheese.
BBQ Chicken
Sauteed Onions, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, and Extra Cheese.
Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, and Ham.
Primo
(16" Large Only) Extra thin crust white pie (no red sauce), made with Olive oil, Gorgonzola cheese, Fresh Garlic, and Mozzarella cheese.
Supremo
(16" Large Only) Our thin crust Primo pizza topped with Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, and Tomatoes.
Calzones
Salads
Greek Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Peppers, Pepperoncinis, Greek Olives, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese.
House Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, And Tomatoes
Chef Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Black and Green Olives topped with chopped Ham, Turkey and Provolone cheese.
Grilled Chicken Platter
Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Black Olives topped with 4oz of grilled and seasoned Chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Platter
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions topped with fried chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce.
Pasta
Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles topped with our house-made marinara and served with garlic bread.
Cheese Ravioli
Large cheese stuffed raviolis, topped with house marinara and served with garlic bread.
Spinach Ravioli
Large Cheese and Portobello Mushroom stuffed ravioli, topped with house marinara and served with garlic bread.
Meat Lasagna
House-made sausage and beef lasagna made with layers of mozarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and marinara. Served with Garlic Bread.
Veggie Lasagna
Garlic Bread
8" Split Italian Roll, brushed with garlic butter and baked crispy.
Subs
Steak and Cheese
5 oz grilled and seasoned Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms. Topped with American cheese. Served on your choice of bread with tomatoes and mayo.
Chicken and Cheese
4 oz of grilled and seasoned Chicken, Onions, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms. Topped with melted Mozzarella cheese and served on your choice of bread with tomatoes and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken
Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in hot sauce, served on toasted bread with ranch dressing, onions, and tomatoes.
Parmigiana Sub
Your Choice of Meatballs (3), Sausage Links (2), Fried Eggplant (2), or Fried Chicken Tenders (2). Topped with house marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
House Club Sub
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Provolone Cheese. Toasted and served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and our house vinaigrette.
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese. Toasted and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, mustard, and house vinaigrette.
Veggie Combo Sub
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Black and Green Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese. Oven baked and served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and house vinaigrette.
B.L.T.
Crispy Bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Served on toasted bread.
Deli Sub
Choose from Turkey, Ham, or Salami. Toasted with provolone cheese and served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad Sub
Our House made chicken salad, served on your choice of bread with mayo, tomato, and lettuce.