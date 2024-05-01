Stonewall Kitchen Café
Café Crafted Beverages
- Hot Small 12 Oz Our Vermont Coffee Company Blend$3.25
Hot
- Hot Large 16 Oz Our Vermont Coffee Company Blend$3.75
Hot or iced
- Organic Unsweetened Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- 1/2 Lemonade & 1/2 Iced Tea$4.00
- Iced Coffee 16 OZ$4.00
- Café Latte$5.00
16 oz
- Americano$3.25
- Café Mocha$5.75
16 oz
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
12 oz. with whipped cream
- Cappuccino$4.25
12 oz
- Chai Latte$5.50
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.75
- Espresso$2.50
- Flavored Lattes$5.75
16 oz
- Macchiato$3.50
Cooler Beverages
Water
- Stonewall Kitchen Bottled Water$3.00
- Smart Water$4.00
- Aguas Frescas Strawberry$4.00
- Aguas Frescas Hibiscus$4.00
- Aguas Frescas Mango$4.00
- Karma Blueberry Lemonade Probiotic Water$5.00
- Karma Red Berry Cherry Probiotic Water$5.00
- Poland Springs Lemon Sparkling Water$3.50
- Poland Springs Lime Sparkling Water$3.50
- Poland Springs Orange Sparkling Water$3.50
- Poland Springs Raspberry Lime sparkling Water$3.50
- Poland Springs Simply Bubbles$3.50
- Spindrift Lemon Sparkling Water$3.50
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime sparkling Water$3.50
- Vitamin Water Gutsy Zero$4.00
- Vitamin Water XXX Acai Blueberry Pomegranate$4.00
Soda
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Caffeine Free Diet Coke$3.75
- Coke Zero$3.75
- Moxie$3.75
- Fresca$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Sprite Zero$3.75
- Fanta Pineapple$3.75
- Canada Dry Diet Ginger Ale$3.75
- Reign Storm Valencia Orange$4.00
- Reign Storm Peach Nectarine$4.00
- Boylan Root Beer$3.75
- Boylan Cream$3.75
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.75
- Boylan Shirley Temple$3.75
- Maine Root Mandarin Orange$3.75
- Maine Root Blueberry$3.75
- Culture Pop Soda Watermelon$4.00
- Culture Pop Orange Mango & Lime$4.00
- Culture Pop Strawberry & Rhubarb$4.00
- Culture Pop Lemon Lime$4.00
- Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit & Ginger$4.00
- Culture Pop Wild Berries & Lime$4.00
Tea
Juice
Bakery
- Blueberry Muffin$5.00
- Grilled Blueberry Muffin$5.00
- Café Cookie$3.25
- Coffee Cake$7.25
- Café Scone$3.50
- Whoopie Pie$4.00
- Brownie$3.50
- Chocolate Cake Slice$8.95
- Carrot Cake Slice$7.00
- Italian Lemon cake$6.50
- David's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Gluten Free Brownie Sweet Street$4.00
- Gluten Free Sweet Street Rice Krispy Treat$4.00
- Lemon Pound Cake Slice$3.50
- Udi's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Snacks
Grab & Go Snacks
- Vermont Meat Stick Original$3.00
- Pirate Booty$3.00
- Hippeas Bohemian BBQ$3.00
- Food Should Taste Good Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Orchard Valley harvest Omega-3 Mix$3.00
- Deep River Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar$3.00
- Deep River Chips Sea Salt$3.00
- Deep River Salt & Cracked Pepper$3.00
- Deep River Zesty Jalapeno$3.00
- Deep River Rosemary & Olive Oil$3.00
- Deep River Sour Cream & Onion$3.00
- Deep River Maui Onion$3.00
- Deep River Mesquite BBQ$3.00
Stonewall Kitchen Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(207) 351-2719
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8AM