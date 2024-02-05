Stoney Point Grill - Homewood 2024 2031 Ridge Rd
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Poke App$16.00
- Boneless Stoney Wings$12.00
One pound served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds breaded and deep fried, served with ranch dressing.
- Citrus Octopus$22.00
- Colorado Lollipop Lamb Chops$22.00
- Eggrolls Buffalo Chicken$14.00
Egg roll filled with shredded buffalo chicken, green onions, and shredded cheddar jack, ranch dressing
- Goat Cheese & Marinara$13.00
- Shrimp Dozen Buffalo$24.00
12 jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce
- Shrimp Half Dozen Buffalo$13.00
6 jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce
- Steak & Potato Bites$14.00
Tenderloin steak bites and diced potatoes pan fried with a cajun, garlic butter, and white wine sauce, served with garlic ciabatta bread.
- Stoney Wings$12.00
One pound served with celery, carrots, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Pick up to 2 sauces Max.
- Stuffed Pretzel Sticks$13.00
4 Bavarian pretzel sticks stuffed with provolone, mozzarella, and smoked gouda, covered with garlic butter, served with beer mustard and beer cheese dipping sauce
Salads & Soups
- $Sd Caesar$5.00
- $Sd Dinner Rolls$1.00
Two dinner rolls with maple butter.
- $Sd Salad$5.00
- Boat House Salad$10.00
Entree sized portion of our house salad.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, parmesan crisp.
- Cajun Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Iceberg, Cajun chicken, shredded cheddar jack, chopped applewood smoked bacon, diced hard boiled egg, diced Roma tomatoes, and avocado
- Chipotle Chicken Salad$13.00
Romaine, blackened chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, avocado, black beans, corn, shredded cheddar jack, tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch
- Classic Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons, parmesan crisp.
- Grilled Salmon Salad$15.00
Arcadian mixed lettuce, tomato, edamame, radish, bean sprouts, cucumber, and crispy wontons strips, with dijon vinaigrette
- Stoney Chopped Salad$14.00
Iceberg & romaine, tomatoes, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, grilled chicken, ditalini pasta, maple vinaigrette
- Soups$4.00
Stoney Bowls
- Adobo Chicken Burrito Bowl$12.00
Cajun chicken, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar & jack cheese, sour cream, red peppers, lettuce, and avocado a top a bed of adobo rice, served with a side of salsa
- Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$14.00
- Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$14.00
White rice, fried salmon tossed in teriyaki, edamame, avocado, cucumber, bean sprouts, crispy wonton strips, and sriracha cream sauce
Gourmet Burgers
- Juicy Lucy$13.00
A Minneapolis, MN original...Two quarter pound black angus patties with American cheese placed between the patties and sealed inside the burger. The cheese creates a molten core (Warning: very hot) that oozes out as you eat it. The Jucy Lucy gets only diced sauteed onions and pickles on a brioche bun
- Smash Burger$18.00
- Stoney Burger$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Sandwiches & Specialties
- Blackened Grouper Sandwich$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken breast, buffalo sauce, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, ciabatta roll with bleu cheese or ranch
- Grilled Chicken Pesto$13.00
Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pesto mayo, pretzel roll
- Lump Crab Cake Sliders$16.00
- Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich$17.00
Slow roasted shaved prime rib, mozzarella, garlic toasted ciabatta, beef jus, horseradish cream sauce
- Tomahawk Sliders$17.00
Beef tenderloin tips, “Tomahawk” marinade, garlic & herb boursin cheese, sauteed shallots, horseradish cream sauce on the side
Entrees
- 32oz Cowboy Ribeye$75.00
- 8oz Filet$33.00
House herb butter, roasted garlic mashed, sauteed spinach
- Cajun Pork Chop$22.00
12oz. center cut, bone-in pork chop pan fried in a cajun butter sauce, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
- Chilean Sea Bass$45.00
- Hunter's Pot Roast$21.00
Braised beef pot roast with carrots, mushrooms, onions, and red potatoes in a Guinness gravy, served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes
- Lemon Caper Roasted Chicken$20.00
Twin 6oz chicken breasts, lightly breaded, pan fried and finished in the oven with fresh lemons, capers, and a garlic butter sauce, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus spears
- Pappardelle Bolognese$22.00
- Shore Lunch Walleye$26.00
Pan fried “shore lunch” style served with Minnesota wild rice and seasonal vegetables
- Sweet Bourbon Salmon$22.00
8oz fresh salmon filet, pan fried and brushed with a sweet bourbon glaze, served with Minnesota wild rice and sauteed green beans
Kid's Menu
Desserts
- Blueberry Bread Pudding$8.00
Our homemade blueberry bread pudding served warm, drizzled with rumchata caramel sauce, served a la mode with vanilla bean ice cream
- Grandma's Chocolate Cake$9.00
3 layer chocolate cake filled and finished with chocolate fudge frosting, drizzled with chocolate sauce, and whipped cream, served a la mode with vanilla bean ice cream
- Lemon Raspberry Drop Cake$9.00
Yellow sponge cake layered with lemon mousse and thick raspberry preserves, topped with a lemon glaze, a dollop of raspberry preserves, and mini white chocolate curls
- Mini SPG Fried Ice Cream$4.00
- SPG Fried Ice Cream$8.00
Vanilla bean ice cream coated with cinnamon toast crunch cereal, deep fried, drizzled with Rumchata caramel sauce, and whipped cream
- The Point Chocolate Chip Cookie$10.00
Baked in a cast-iron skillet and hot outta the oven with a soft gooey center, topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, and whipped cream
Side Dishes
- Dressing
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Grilled Asparagus$4.00
- House Potato Chips$4.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.00
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Macaroni & Cheese$5.00
- Motts Applesauce$2.00
- Roasted Balsamic & Honey Brussel Sprouts$5.00
- Roasted Garlic Mashed$4.00
- Sauteed Spinach$4.00
- Sautéed Green Beans$4.00
- Sauteed Vegetables$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Tater Tots$5.00
- Wild Rice$4.00
NA Beverages
- Water
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Bargs Root Beer$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Mr. Pibb$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Raspberry Tea$3.00
- Red Bull$3.50
- Soda Water
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.50
- Tonic$3.00