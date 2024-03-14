Avocado Pit Stowe
Mains
- Burrito$9.49+
Your choice of a meat OR veggie filled in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, cilantro-lime sauce and a romaine & cabbage blend.
- The Pit Burrito$14.99Out of stock
Made the way we would eat it! Choice of Protein, VT Black Beans, Rice, Corn, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Sour Cream, Romaine & Green Cabbage, Pickled Onions, and Fresh Sliced Avocado
- Pit Taco$3.99
Hard or soft shell, with your choice of a meat OR veggie, salsa, cheese, romaine / cabbage blend, sour cream and cilantro lime sauce.
- Street Taco$3.99
Soft VT corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat OR veggie, salsa, fresh chopped cilantro and onion mix and fresh squeezed lime.
- Taco Deal$8.99
Two tacos any style, your choice of house-made beverage, seltzer or bottle of water included.
- Tiny Taco Deal$6.49
One taco served with your choice of honey-limeade, ice tea, water OR seltzer.
- Tres Taco Deal$11.99
Three tacos any style, your choice of house-made beverage, seltzer or bottle of water included.
- Pit Bowl$11.99
A deconstructed burrito served with your choice of meat or veggie, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, house sauce, romaine and cabbage blend
- Salad$11.99
Romaine & green cabbage blend with beans, roasted corn, and pickled onions served with your choice of our selection of cheeses, meat OR veggie, dressed with our cilantro lime vinaigrette.
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
10" Flour Tortilla, Shredded Jack Cheese, Toasted to Perfection.
- Jr. Burrito$7.49
Mini burrito filled with Rice, Beans, Cheese and Romaine / Green Cabbage Blend