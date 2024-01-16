FOR ALL OTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US DIRECTLY AT 207-716-7503. WE LOOK FOWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU!
Strait Jamaican Cuisine LLC 15 School St
Entrees (all entrees come with choice of 2 sides)
- JERK CHICKEN
Authentic Jamaican Jerk Marinated Chicken slow cooked to perfection!$18.99
- JERK PORK
Boneless pork marinated in authentic jerk sauce and cooked to perfection!$18.99
- BBQ JERK RIBS HALF RACK$18.99
- BBQ JERK RIBS FULL RACK$23.99
- FRIED CHICKEN$17.99
- OXTAIL$20.99
- CURRY CHICKEN$17.99
- CURRY COCONUT SHRIMP$19.99
- CHICKEN in RED STRIPE
Chicken sauteed and cooked down in a Red Stripe beer sauce with onions, tomato, green peppers, and garlic.$17.99
- RASTA PASTA
A classic Jamaican dish made with heavy cream, parmesan cheese, jerk seasoning, penne pasta, and colorful bell peppers. Served with garlic toast.$12.99
- ITAL STEW
A vegetarian stew made with coconut milk, kidney beans, potatoes, and sweet potato.$15.99
KIDS MENU
SIDES
SIDE SAUCES $
