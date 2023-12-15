Strange Bird - Savannah
FOOD
SHAREABLES
- Georgia Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
tomatillo vinaigrette, avocado, cilantro, serrano chili, totopos
- Salad Bar Salad$14.00
chopped lettuce, cucumber, tomato, corn, escabeche, pickled chiles, cotija, butterbeans, totopos, red wine vinaigrette or bougie ranch
- Chips & Guac$11.00
salsa macha, cilantro, chiles toreados, totopos
- Smoked Wings$12.00
white bbq, lime, cilantro, scallion, chili oil
SMOKEHOUSE TACOS
BURRITOS
- Cochinita Pibil Burrito$17.00
oregano, orange, soy
- Chorizo Burrito$17.00
serrano peppers, garlic, caramelized onion
- Smoked Beef Barbacoa Burrito$17.00
dried chiles, garlic, consomme
- Crispy Chicken Burrito$17.00
annato, garlic, lime
- Shrimp Burrito$17.00
cilantro, lime, green chili
- Cauliflower & Mushroom Pastor Burrito$17.00
pineapple, guajillo
TORTAS
- Birria Burger$14.00+
chiles torreados, caramelized onion, queso oaxaca, consomme
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
c+d pickles, red onion, aioli
- Smoked Beef Cheese Steak$15.00
onions, peppers, chiles torreados, queso oaxaca, bougie ranch
- Chorizo Burger$14.00
pico de gallo, avocado, cotija, bougie ranch
- Bologna Sandwich$14.00
mustard bbq, red onion, cheese
SIDES
- Refried Butter Beans$5.00+
salsa macha, cotija, red onion, chulpe corn, cilantro
- Crispy Potatoes$5.00+
strange sauce
- Crispy Rice$5.00+
carolina gold rice, aioli, queso oaxaca cheese, red onion, soft herbs, peanut
- Cucumber Salad$5.00+
soy, ginger, onion, chili oil
- Esquite$5.00+
white bbq, salsa verde, cotija, lime
BEVERAGE
Soft Drinks
- Mexican Coke$5.00
- Mexican Sprite$5.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Jarritos Mandarin$5.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$5.00
- Jarritos Pineapple$5.00
- Jarritos Tamarind$5.00
- Charleston Tea Garden - Unsweet Tea$4.00
- Charleston Tea Garden - Sweet Tea$4.00
- Liquid Death Still Water$4.00
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water$4.00
- Agua De Jamaica$5.00
- Watermelon Agua Fresca$5.00Out of stock
- Horchata$5.00
- Sangria Soda$5.00