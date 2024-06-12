Strawberry Hut - Lakeland 743 East Memorial Boulevard
Food Menu
Sandwiches
- Original Cuban 4 inch
Authentic style Cuban made with two kinds of ham, Cuban pork, Genoa Salami, Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread.$4.29
- Turkey Cuban 4 inch
Premium oven-roasted turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$4.29
- Cuban Pork 4 inch
Specially seasoned with garlic and pepper for a unique flavor. Comes with Swiss cheese, Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$4.29
- Ham & Cheese Cuban 4 inch
Delicious baked ham and Swiss cheese, Comes with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and is perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$4.29
- Cheeseburger Cuban 4 inch
Juicy Angus beef hamburger patties smothered w/ cheese, topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$5.18
- Philly Steak Cuban 4 inch
A generous portion of our prime-cut Philly steak grilled with onions and green peppers seasoned and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$5.47
- Veggie Cuban 4 inch
toppings include cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, green peppers, black olives, pepper rings, sliced jalapenos, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper on Cuban bread. ( we recommend topping bread with garlic butter and toasting it$3.99
- Ham and Turkey 4 inch$4.29
- Original Cuban 8 inch
Authentic style Cuban made with two kinds of ham, Cuban pork, Genoa Salami, Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread.$7.74
- Turkey Cuban 8 inch
Premium oven-roasted turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$7.74
- Cuban Pork 8 Inch
Specially seasoned with garlic and pepper for a unique flavor. Comes with Swiss cheese, Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$7.74
- Ham & Cheese Cuban 8 inch
Delicious baked ham and Swiss cheese, Comes with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$7.74
- Cheeseburger Cuban 8 inch
Juicy Angus beef hamburger patties smothered w/ cheese, topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$8.79
- Philly Steak Cuban 8 inch
A generous portion of our prime-cut Philly steak grilled with onions and green peppers seasoned and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$9.19
- Veggie Cuban 8 inch
toppings include cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, green peppers, black olives, pepper rings, sliced jalapenos, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper on Cuban bread. ( we recommend topping bread with garlic butter and toasting it$6.99
- Ham and Turkey 8 inch$7.74
- Original Cuban 12 Inch
Authentic style Cuban made with two kinds of ham, Cuban pork, Genoa Salami, Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread.$10.59
- Turkey Cuban 12 Inch
Premium oven-roasted turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$10.59
- Cuban Pork 12 Inch
Specially seasoned with garlic and pepper for a unique flavor. Comes with Swiss cheese, Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$10.59
- Ham & Cheese Cuban 12 Inch
Delicious baked ham and Swiss cheese, Comes with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and is perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$10.59
- Cheeseburger Cuban 12 Inch
Juicy Angus beef hamburger patties smothered w/ cheese, topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$11.99
- Philly Steak Cuban 12 Inch
A generous portion of our prime-cut Philly steak grilled with onions and green peppers seasoned and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$12.39
- Veggie Cuban 12 inch
toppings include cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, green peppers, black olives, pepper rings, sliced jalapenos, oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper on Cuban bread. ( we recommend topping bread with garlic butter and toasting it$8.49
- Ham and Turkey 12 inch$10.59
Salad
- Chef Salad
Loaded w/ turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions served w/ Cuban bread & choice of dressing$8.45
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepper rings, lots of feta cheese & greek olives topped with a lean smoked ham. Served w/ Cuban bread & choice of dressing$8.45
- Garden Salad
Lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, served w/ Cuban bread & choice of dressing$5.15
- Side Salad
Like garden salad only smaller$2.98
Soup
- Bowl of Soup
An Old family recipe that is filled with chorizo sausages, garbanzo beans, potatoes, ham, onions, and just the right seasonings. Served with Cuban bread$4.15
- Pint of Soup
An Old family recipe that is filled with chorizo sausages, garbanzo beans, potatoes, ham, onions, and just the right seasonings. Served with Cuban bread$4.99
- Quart of Soup
An Old family recipe that is filled with chorizo sausages, garbanzo beans, potatoes, ham, onions, and just the right seasonings. Served with Cuban bread$9.49