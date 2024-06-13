Strawberry Hut - Plant City 1505 North Wheeler Street
Breakfast
- Biscuit and Jelly$1.25
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit$2.95
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$3.49
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$3.49
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$3.99
- 4 inch Egg & Cheese Cuban$2.95
- 4 inch Ham , Egg & Cheese Cuban$3.95
- 4 inch Sausage, Egg & Cheese Cuban$3.95
- 4 inch Bacon, Egg & Cheese Cuban$4.29
- 6 inch Egg & Cheese Cuban$3.49
- 6 inch Ham, Egg & Cheese Cuban$4.95
- 6 inch Sausage & Cheese Cuban$4.95
- 6 inch Bacon, Egg & Cheese Cuban$5.49
- Sausage Gravey & Biscuit$4.49
- Jumbo Sausage Gravy & Biscuit$5.95
- 6 inch Grilled Cheese$3.69
- Texas Cinnamon Roll$1.89
- 16 oz Coffee$1.99
- 16 oz Orange Juice$2.49
- Breakfast Small Party Tray$38.98
- Breakfast Large Party Tray$69.95
- Breakfast Toast$1.35
Full Menu
Sandwiches
- Original Cuban 4 inch
Authentic style Cuban made with two kinds of ham, Cuban pork, Genoa Salami, Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread.$4.29
- Turkey Cuban 4 inch
Premium oven-roasted turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$4.29
- Cuban Pork 4 inch
Specially seasoned with garlic and pepper for a unique flavor. Comes with Swiss cheese, Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$4.29
- Ham & Cheese Cuban 4 inch
Delicious baked ham and Swiss cheese, Comes with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and is perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$4.29
- Philly Steak Cuban 4 inch
A generous portion of our prime-cut Philly steak grilled with onions and green peppers seasoned and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$5.47
- Cheeseburger Cuban 4 inch
Juicy Angus beef hamburger patties smothered w/ cheese, topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$5.18
- Tuna Cuban 4 inch
Fresh Tuna made to order with your choice of toppings on Cuban bread. ( we recommend topping the bread with garlic butter and toasting the bread)$5.47
- Veggie Cuban 4 inch
toppings include cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, green peppers, black olives, pepper rings, sliced jalapenos, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper on Cuban bread. ( we recommend topping bread with garlic butter and toasting it$3.99
- Ham & Tky Cuban 4 inch$5.18
- Original Cuban 8 inch
Authentic style Cuban made with two kinds of ham, Cuban pork, Genoa Salami, Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread.$7.74
- Turkey Cuban 8 inch
Premium oven-roasted turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$7.74
- Cuban Pork 8 Inch
Specially seasoned with garlic and pepper for a unique flavor. Comes with Swiss cheese, Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$7.74
- Ham & Cheese Cuban 8 inch
Delicious baked ham and Swiss cheese, Comes with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$7.74
- Cheeseburger Cuban 8 inch
Juicy Angus beef hamburger patties smothered w/ cheese, topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$8.79
- Philly Steak Cuban 8 inch
A generous portion of our prime-cut Philly steak grilled with onions and green peppers seasoned and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$9.19
- Tuna Cuban 8 inch
Fresh Tuna made to order with your choice of toppings on Cuban bread. ( we recommend topping the bread with garlic butter and toasting the bread)$9.19
- Veggie Cuban 8 inch
toppings include cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, green peppers, black olives, pepper rings, sliced jalapenos, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper on Cuban bread. ( we recommend topping bread with garlic butter and toasting it$6.99
- Ham & Tky 8 inch$8.79
- Original Cuban 12 Inch
Authentic style Cuban made with two kinds of ham, Cuban pork, Genoa Salami, Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread.$10.59
- Turkey Cuban 12 Inch
Premium oven-roasted turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$10.59
- Cuban Pork 12 Inch
Specially seasoned with garlic and pepper for a unique flavor. Comes with Swiss cheese, Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$10.59
- Ham & Cheese Cuban 12 Inch
Delicious baked ham and Swiss cheese, Comes with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and is perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$10.59
- Cheeseburger Cuban 12 Inch
Juicy Angus beef hamburger patties smothered w/ cheese, topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$11.99
- Philly Steak Cuban 12 Inch
A generous portion of our prime-cut Philly steak grilled with onions and green peppers seasoned and perfectly toasted on Cuban bread$12.39
- Tuna Cuban 12 inch
Fresh Tuna made to order with your choice of toppings on Cuban bread. ( we recommend topping the bread with garlic butter and toasting the bread)$12.39
- Veggie Cuban 12 inch
toppings include cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, green peppers, black olives, pepper rings, sliced jalapenos, oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper on Cuban bread. ( we recommend topping bread with garlic butter and toasting it$8.49
- Ham & Tky 12 inch$11.99
Salad
- Chef Salad
Loaded w/ turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions served w/ Cuban bread & choice of dressing$8.45
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepper rings, lots of feta cheese & greek olives topped with a lean smoked ham. Served w/ Cuban bread & choice of dressing$8.45
- Garden Salad
Lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, served w/ Cuban bread & choice of dressing$5.15
- Side Salad
Like garden salad only smaller$2.98
Soup
- Bowl of Soup
An Old family recipe that is filled with chorizo sausages, garbanzo beans, potatoes, ham, onions, and just the right seasonings. Served with Cuban bread$4.15
- Pint of Soup
An Old family recipe that is filled with chorizo sausages, garbanzo beans, potatoes, ham, onions, and just the right seasonings. Served with Cuban bread$4.99
- Quart of Soup
An Old family recipe that is filled with chorizo sausages, garbanzo beans, potatoes, ham, onions, and just the right seasonings. Served with Cuban bread$9.49