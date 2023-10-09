Strebor Favorites

Arizona Sunset

$2.75+
Banana Popsicle

$2.75+
Beer Nuts

$2.75+
Bonfire

$2.75+
Bored Walk

$2.75+
Cactus Blossom

$2.75+
Candy Apple

$2.75+
Cherry Bomb

$2.75+
Cherry Limeade

$2.75+
Coco Melon

$2.75+
Cokalada

$2.75+
Desert Cactus Cooler

$2.75+
Dirty Miner

$2.75+
Dirty Vulture

$2.75+
Fireball

$2.75+
Gold Rush

$2.75+
Happy Accident

$2.75+
Hassayampa Legend

$2.75+
Just Dew It

$2.75+
Livin' the Dreamsicle

$2.75+
Luck of the Irish

$2.75+
Miss Gold Nugget

$2.75+
Mock-iato

$2.75+
Orange Cherry Jubilee

$2.75+
Orange Tootsie Pop

$2.75+
Peach Cobbler

$2.75+
Peachy Keen

$2.75+
Purple Cowboy

$2.75+
Rootberry

$2.75+
Route 89

$2.75+
Scotch on the Pops

$2.75+
Summer Jam

$2.75+
The Brother in Law

$2.75+
The Burg

$2.75+
The Hanging Tree

$2.75+
The Nettie

$2.75+
Wishing Well

$2.75+
Wrangler

$2.75+

Strebor Monster Energy Drinks

Baby Yoda

$5.85
Berry Good

$5.85
Butterfly Effect

$5.85
Chaos

$5.85
Doc Holiday

$5.85
Grimace

$5.85
Lerry Chimeade

$5.85
Loco Mango Tango

$5.85
Mango Tango

$5.85
Mango Tropi-Loda

$5.85
Monsterloda

$5.85
Nice Melons

$5.85
Pay Dirt

$5.85
Purple Rain

$5.85
Son of a Peach

$5.85
Stop & Smell the Rosa

$5.85
Strawberry Fields

$5.85
The Roper

$5.85

Kids Drinks

Arizona Snowman

$2.75+
Baby Shark

$2.75+
The Squiggly Worm

$2.75+
End of the Rainbow

$2.75+
Unicorn Tears

$2.75+
Cotton Candy

$2.75+
Peach Out

$2.75+
Shark Attack

$2.75+
Bloody Berry

$2.75+

Make it a Float

16oz Make it a Float

$4.75
24oz Make it a Float

$4.95
32oz Make it a Float

$5.50
44oz Make it a Float

$5.95

Custom Drinks

16oz Custom Drink Starting @

$2.75
24oz Custom Drink Starting @

$2.95
32oz Custom Drink Starting @

$3.50
44oz Custom Drink Starting @

$3.95

Shaved Ice

10oz Shaved Ice

$3.00
12oz Shaved Ice

$4.00
16oz Shaved Ice

$5.00
Flower Cup

$6.50

Freeze Dried Candy

Freeze Dried Honey Bits

$5.00
Freeze Dried Jolly Balls

$5.00
Freeze Dried Sour Strebites

$5.00
Freeze Dried Spicy Strebites

$5.00
Freeze Dried Strebites

$5.00
Freeze Dried Taffy Balls

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.95
Dark Side (Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip)

$3.95Out of stock
Snickerdoodle

$3.95
Smore's

$3.95
Brown Butter Salted Carmel

$3.95Out of stock
Gooey Lemon Bars

$3.95

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Cups

10oz Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00
10oz Cookies & Cream

$3.00

Water & Ice

Water Bottle

$1.00
10lb bag of Nugget Ice

$3.00
24 oz water and ice

$1.75

Merchandise

Short Sleeve T-shirts

$20.00+Out of stock
Stickers

$1.50