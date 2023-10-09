Strebor Dirty Sodas and Shaved Ice 288 frontier street
Strebor Favorites
Arizona Sunset
$2.75+
Banana Popsicle
$2.75+
Beer Nuts
$2.75+
Bonfire
$2.75+
Bored Walk
$2.75+
Cactus Blossom
$2.75+
Candy Apple
$2.75+
Cherry Bomb
$2.75+
Cherry Limeade
$2.75+
Coco Melon
$2.75+
Cokalada
$2.75+
Desert Cactus Cooler
$2.75+
Dirty Miner
$2.75+
Dirty Vulture
$2.75+
Fireball
$2.75+
Gold Rush
$2.75+
Happy Accident
$2.75+
Hassayampa Legend
$2.75+
Just Dew It
$2.75+
Livin' the Dreamsicle
$2.75+
Luck of the Irish
$2.75+
Miss Gold Nugget
$2.75+
Mock-iato
$2.75+
Orange Cherry Jubilee
$2.75+
Orange Tootsie Pop
$2.75+
Peach Cobbler
$2.75+
Peachy Keen
$2.75+
Purple Cowboy
$2.75+
Rootberry
$2.75+
Route 89
$2.75+
Scotch on the Pops
$2.75+
Summer Jam
$2.75+
The Brother in Law
$2.75+
The Burg
$2.75+
The Hanging Tree
$2.75+
The Nettie
$2.75+
Wishing Well
$2.75+
Wrangler
$2.75+
Strebor Monster Energy Drinks
Baby Yoda
$5.85
Berry Good
$5.85
Butterfly Effect
$5.85
Chaos
$5.85
Doc Holiday
$5.85
Grimace
$5.85
Lerry Chimeade
$5.85
Loco Mango Tango
$5.85
Mango Tango
$5.85
Mango Tropi-Loda
$5.85
Monsterloda
$5.85
Nice Melons
$5.85
Pay Dirt
$5.85
Purple Rain
$5.85
Son of a Peach
$5.85
Stop & Smell the Rosa
$5.85
Strawberry Fields
$5.85
The Roper
$5.85
Kids Drinks
Make it a Float
Custom Drinks
Freeze Dried Candy
Cookies
Cheesecake
Ice Cream Cups
Strebor Dirty Sodas and Shaved Ice 288 frontier street Location and Ordering Hours
(928) 671-0312
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM