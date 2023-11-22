Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen at Centreport, Across Marriott Hotel DFW Airport South, Behind 7-Eleven & Big Apple Cafe'
Food
Appetizers
- A1. Crab Rangoon (5pcs)$7.95
Wonton wrap with (Philadelphia)-Cream cheese, imitation crab, deep fry to golden served with sweet chill sauce
- A2. Curry Puff (3pcs)$7.95Out of stock
A!Curry with chicken and tomatoes in a deep-fried pastry shell, Serve with cucumber sauce.
- A3. Crispy Vegetarian Roll (4pcs)$5.95
Wok-fired, seasoned cabbage, mixed glass noodles, carrots and onions, served with sweet chili sauce
- A4. Crispy Chicken Spring Roll (4pcs)$6.95
Wok-fired, seasoned chicken, mixed glass noodles, carrots, onions, and taro. Served with sweet chili sauce
- A5. Edamame$4.95
Steamed vibrant green edamame soybeans, seasoned with sea salt
- A6. Edamame Spicy Garlic$5.95
Steamed vibrant green edamame soybeans, served with in our spicy garlic house-made sauce
- A7. Corn Patties (4pcs)$6.95
Deep fried sweet corns served with sweet chili sauce
- A8. Fried Calamari Ring$8.95
Served with sweet chili sauce
- A9. Chicken Karaage$6.95
Chicken karaage deep fried to golden, served with ranch sauce
- A10. Takoyaki (4pcs)$5.95
Fried ball with octopus & cabbage inside top with mayonnaise, house sauce, green onion and fish flake
- A11. Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)$7.95
Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fry to golden, served with sweet chili sauce
- A12. Shrimp Blanket (4pcs)$8.95
Shrimp marinated in Thai seasonings, crab meat, green onions in a crispy wrap served with sweet chili sauce
- A13. Gyoza Steamed or Deep Fried (5pcs)$6.95
Steamed or deep Fried handcrafted pork dumpling in Japanese style with our house-made sauce
- A14. Spicy Dumpling (5pcs)$6.95
House made steamed dumpling mixed with our chill soy sauce topped with green onion
- A15. Shrimp Shumai (5pcs)$6.95
Steamed traditional Chinese shrimp dumpling served with house soy sauce
- A16. Shrimp Cheese Roll (4pcs)$8.95
Golden deep-fry breaded shrimp skewers served with house sweet chili sauce
- A17. Moo Ping$12.95
Grill pork marinated Thai-style with coconut milk, plum sugar, served with black sticky rice and our house made sauce.
- A18. Spicy Fish Cake (4pcs)$7.95
White fish with our red curry paste, green bean, kaffir lime leaves deep fry and served with our house sauce
- A19. Chicken Satay (4pcs)$8.95
Curry marinated chicken skewered and grilled to perfection. Served with Thai peanut sauce and sweet and sour cucumber a sauce
- A20. Fried Tofu$6.95
Deep fried Tofu served with Sweet chili sauce and crush-roasted peanut on top
- A21. Thai Chicken Wings (6pcs)$10.95
Thai-Style Crispy Chicken Wings served with sweet Thai chili sauce ***EXTRA TIME 15 MINUTES FOR DEEP FRIED***
- A22. Thai Street Bowl Wings (6pcs)$11.95
Thai-style Street Bowl fried Wings served with in our Thai spicy house-made sauce ***EXTRA TIME 15 MINUTES FOR DEEP FRIED***
- A23. Beef Jerky$8.95
Deep fried sun dried beef with sriracha sauce
- A24. Cheese Roll (4pcs)$6.95
Crispy handcrafted dumping, filled with cream cheese, served with our sweet chili sauce
- A25. Fresh Rolls Shrimp (2pcs)$7.95
Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, cilantro cucumber and onions. Wrapped with Bahn Trang rice paper, served with peanut sauce.
- A26. Crispy Avocado Crab Spring Rolls$7.95
Avocado, Imitation Crabmeat, tomato and red onions, Served with Sweet chili sauce
- A27. Combination Appetizer$11.95
Crab Rangoon, Crispy Chicken Spring Roll, Shrimp Tempura, served with sweet and sour sauce
- A28. Vegetarian Combination Appetizer$11.95
Crispy Vegetarian Roll, Fried Tofu, Corn Patties, served with sweet and sour sauce
THAI SOUP
- S1. Tom Yam
Spicy combination of herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, lemongrass, galangal roots, lime leaves and chili in a sweet and sour broth
- S2. Tom Kha
Coconut milk, mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions lemongrass, galangal roots, lime leaves, lime juice
- W1. Wonton Soup$6.95+
Thai Style Wonton wrapped with marinated Ground PORK and Shrimp, carrots, napa, and cabbage in clear broth topped with green onion, cilantro, and garlic oil.
CURRY
- C1. Red Curry$13.95
Spicy Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil leaves with rice.
- C2. Green Curry$13.95
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves with rice.
- C3. Yellow Curry$13.95
Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions and carrot with rice.
- C4. Panang$14.95
The most popular Thai style curry with coconut milk, carrot, green bean, bell peppers and lime leaves with rice.
- C5. Massaman$14.95
Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, cube potato, onions, carrot, top with cashew nut and with rice.
- C6. Pineapple Curry$14.95
Red curry paste in coconut milk, pineapple, carrot, tomato, bell pepper and basil leaves, Served with rice.
- C7. Roasted Duck Curry$17.95
Boneless duck with red curry paste in coconut milk, pineapple, carrot, tomato, bell pepper and basil leaves
- C8. Pumpkin Curry$14.95
Spicy Red curry paste in coconut milk, Thai Pumpkin, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, basil leaves.
Entrée
- E1. Vegetables Rice Bowl$13.95
Stir fried in our house sauce with broccoli, carrots, onions, baby corn, green bean, mushroom, bean sprout and over rice.
- E2. Broccoli Rice Bowl$13.95
Deep fried swai-fish fillet, stir fried in our prink-khing (little spicy) curry paste with bell pepper, green bean, lime leaves served with rice
- E3. Spicy Green Bean Rice Bowl$14.95
Stir-fried in our Spicy prik-khing curry paste with bell pepper, green bean, carrots, and lime leaves over rice
- E4. Cashew Nut Rice Bowl$14.95
Stir fried cashew nut, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot and onion, with our house-made sauce over rice.
- E5. Black Pepper Garlic Rice Bowl$14.95
Stir fried broccoli, carrot top with fried garlic and cilantro over rice.
- E6. Sweet & Sour Rice Bowl$14.95
Stir fired sweet & sour sauce with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple and cucumber over rice.
- E7. Basil Rice Bowl$14.95
Stir fired basil with onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, in our chili sauce over rice.
NOODLES
- N1. Pad Thai$13.95
Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut
- N2. Pad Kee Mow$13.95
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in spicy basil house-made sauce with egg, onions, tomato, carrot, bell pepper
- N3. Pad See Ew$13.95
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, and carrot
- N4. Pad Woon Sen$13.95
Wok-stir-fried glass noodles tossed in our house-made sweet chili sauce, egg, onions, carrots, baby corn, tomatoes, and bean sprout
- N5. Thai Noodle Soup$14.95
Rice noodles, bean sprout, yellow and green onions, broccoli and cilantro top with fried garlic and meat balls
- N6. Rad Na$14.95
Flat rice noodles topped with broccoli, baby corn and carrots in Thai gravy sauce
- N7. Khao Soi$15.95
Steamed Northern Thai style egg noodles with special curry soup top with crispy-fried noodles, onions, cilantro, pickled mustard and lime
- N8. Boat Noodle Soup with Beef or Pork$15.95
Most famous noodle soup with meat and meat ball, rice noodle, bean sprout, broccoli, cilantro, dark blood broth
FRIED RICE
- F1. House Fried Rice$13.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce
- F2. Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce
- F3. Curry Fried Rice$13.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house curry sauce
- F4. Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with pineapple, onions, peas, carrots, cashew nut, raisin wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce
- F6. Crispy Chicken Sri-Ra-Cha Fried Rice$15.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots wok-fried rice with Sri-Ra-Cha hot sauce and fried chicken on top
- F7. Crispy Pork Green Curry Fried Rice$16.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves wok-fried rice with Green Curry Paste sauce and Crispy Fried Pork on top.
Special RICE BOWL
- B1. Chicken Rice Bowl$13.95
Chicken, onion, mushroom, over rice
- B2. Crispy Pork Rice Bowl$13.95
Deep fried pork, onion, mushroom over rice
- B3. Beef Rice Bowl$15.95
Grilled short-rib beef, 8-hour slow cooked, stir fired in our house sauce with onion, mushroom over rice.
- B4. Tofu Rice Bowl$13.95
Grilled tofu, baked with Tamari sauce, stir fired in Tan’s sweet & sour sauce with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple and cucumber over rice.
- B5. Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl$14.95
Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fried golden with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber in Tan’s sweet & sour over rice.
- B6. Thai Boy Rice Bowl$13.95
Ground chicken stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice.
- B7. Fat Boy Rice Bowl$14.95
Hickory smoked pork belly stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice
- B8. Good Boy Rice Bowl$13.95
Meatless vegetarian bowl with crumbled vegetable protein stir-fried in our basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice.
- B9. Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, and carrot with teriyaki sauce over rice.
- B10. Orange Chicken Rice Bowl$14.95
Crispy chicken in our house-made orange sauce on top of steam broccoli and carrot over rice.
- B11. Sesame Chicken Rice Bowl$14.95
Crispy chicken in our house-made sesame sauce on top of steam broccoli and carrot over rice.
- B12. Pepper Steak Rice Bowl$14.95
Beef, stir fired in our house sauce, bell pepper, onion, and carrot over rice.
- B13. Almond Sri-Ra-Cha Chicken Rice Bowl$15.95
Crispy chicken stir fired in our Sri-Ra-Cha sauce with yellow and green onion, bell pepper, and carrot on top with Almond over rice.
- B14. Tamari Chicken Rice Bowl$15.95
Crispy chicken stir fired in our Tamari sweet & sour sauce with yellow and green onion, bell pepper on top with cashew nut over rice
- B15. Seafood Rice Bowl$16.95
Seafood stir fried in our chili paste sauce with yellow and green onion, bell pepper, broccoli, and carrot over rice
Chef’s Special
- H1. Seafood Tom Yum Noodles$17.95
Rice noodles served in spicy & sour lemon grass broth with seafood and vegetables.
- H2. Soft Shell Crab Woon Sen Pad Thai$18.95
Wok-stir-fried glass noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and crush-roasted peanut on top with tempura soft shell crab.
- H3. Pla-Sarm-Ros (Tilapia 3 Flavors)$16.95
Deep Fried Tilapia fillet, bell pepper, yellow and green onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber in Tan’s sweet & sour sauce on top, served steamed rice.
- H4. Pla-Lad-Prik (Red Snapper)$19.95
Deep Fried red snapper, bell pepper, garlic chili sauce on top, served with steamed rice.
- H5. Chu-Chee Red Snapper$19.95
Deep Fried red snapper, red curry paste with coconut milk sauce on top, served with steamed rice.
- H6. Salmon Panang Curry$17.95
The most popular Thai style curry with Grill Salmon and top with coconut milk, carrot, green bean, bell peppers and lime leaves, Served with Steamed rice.
Little SIDE Order
DESSERT
Salad & Yum Salad
- T1. Thai House Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing
- T2. Thai House Salad with Grill Chicken$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing, with Grill Chicken.
- T3. Thai House Salad with Grill Shrimp$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing, with Grill Shrimp.
- T4. Thai House Salad with Grill Salmon$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin pineapple served with special house-made peanut dressing
- T5. Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.95
White Meat Chicken, red and green onions, carrots, mint leaf, cilantro, cashew nut with lime sauce
- T6. Larb Salad$12.95
Ground chicken, red and green onions, cilantro, roasted ground rice, lime juice, lime leaves
- T7. Thai Papaya Salad$9.95
Fresh green papaya, garlic, tomatoes, green beans and peanut in spicy lime dressing.
- T8. Yum Woon Sen Shrimp$14.95
Glass noodles tossed in a lime dressing with onions, carrot, cilantro, tomatoes, peanut, chicken, steamed shrimp and lime sauce
- T9. Beef Salad$14.95
Thai grilled beef salad tossed in spicy vinaigrette
- T10. Seafood Salad$16.95
Mixed seafood with a combination of spicy and sour flavors with vegetables and fresh Thai herbs
Special Lunch Menu (Half Size Portion, NO Substitute Allows)
Lunch menu (Chicken or Pork Only)
- L1. Stir-Fried Vegetables Rice Bowl$10.95
Chicken or Pork stir fried in our house sauce with broccoli, carrots, onions, baby corn, bean sprout and mushroom over rice. ** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **
- L2. Stir-Fried Broccoli Rice Bowl$10.95
Chicken or Pork stir fried in our house sauce with broccoli, carrots, and mushroom over rice. ** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **
- L3. Spicy Green Bean Rice Bowl$10.95
Stir-fried in our Spicy prik-khing curry paste with bell pepper, green bean, carrots, and lime leaves over rice ** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **
- L4. House Fried Rice$10.95
Chicken or Pork with egg, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce ** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **
- L5. Spicy Basil Fried Rice$10.95
Chicken or Pork with egg, onions, carrots, green bean, bell pepper, basil leaves, wok-fried rice in our chili sauce. ** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **
- L6. Pad Thai$10.95
Chicken or Pork Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut top with lime. ** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **
- L7. Red Curry$10.95
Chicken or Pork of Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves with rice. ** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **
- L8. Yellow Curry$10.95
Chicken or Pork in Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions and carrot with rice. ** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **