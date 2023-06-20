Street Food
Food
Pizza
Margherita
Italian tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil.
Pepperoni
Pepperoni and fresh mozzarella.
Diavola
Spicy sopressata, Calabrian peppers, fresh mozzarella.
San Gennaro
Italian sausage, peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, pecorino Romano, basil.
Formaggio
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, bufala mozzarella, pecorino Romano.
Mama Kay
Gorgonzola cream, crispy pancetta, roasted mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, pecorino Romano.
Caprese
Roasted tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, arugula, aged balsamic, olive oil, pecorino Romano.
The District
Buffalo mozzarella, grilled artichokes, roasted tomato, mushrooms, fresh arugula, olive oil, pecorino Romano.
Asian
Fried Rice
Mongolian
Sweet soy glaze, garlic, ginger, green onion. Protein options: tofu, flank steak, chicken, or shrimp.
Broccoli
LO Mein
General Tso's
Lightly fried chicken, garlic, green onion, dried chili flakes, broccoli, sweet and spicy sauce. Served with fried rice and eggroll.
Honey Chicken
Small Bites
Chinese BBQ Ribs
6 slow cooked spareribs, tangy Asian sauce.
Vegetable Eggrolls
3 eggrolls, sweet chili sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Ground chicken, water chestnuts, Hoisin sauce, crisp lettuce leaves.
Italian Seasoned Pita Chips
roasted red pepper hummus.
Dough Dog
All beef frank wrapped in pizza dough, tossed in parmesan cheese.
Wings
Salads & Bowls
The Salad Salad
Spring lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers. Choice of house made chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, or no topping.
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Crispy Romaine lettuce, chopped red bell pepper, cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.
Strawberry - Feta Salad
Baby lettuces, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, spicy fried almonds, balsamic dressing. Choose from grilled chicken, or boneless fried chicken.
Italian Chef
Crispy romaine lettuce, salami, pepperoni, peppadew peppers, hothouse cucumbers, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, Italian dessing.
BBQ Chicken Bowl
Steamed brown rice, roasted sweet potato and broccoli, tangy BBQ sauce.
Blackened Shrimp Bowl
Steamed brown rice, fire roasted corn with onion and poblano peppers, avocado, cilantro cream.
Sandwiches
Caprese Baguette
fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, olive oil, balsamic vinegar. Protein options: chicken or Prosciutto Add 3.00.
The Mix Hoagie
Spicy sopressata, prosciutto, pepperoni, marinated peppers, provolone, topped with fresh arugula and olive oil, rosemary schiacciata baguette.
The Croissant
Crisp lettuce and tomato. Choice of House made Chicken salad, tuna salad or pimento cheese.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Fall apart Italian seasoned chuck roast, pepperoncini peppers, giardiniera, provolone cheese, baguette.