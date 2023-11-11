Street Gyros
GYROS
- Pork Gyro$12.95
This is it, the original! Slow roasted rotisserie Pork, slathered in Mediterranean spices, wrapped in a Pita, and topped with Cucumber Jajiki sauce, tomatoes, red onions and fries. You can't go wrong with this one!
- Chicken Gyro$12.95
Just like the original, but with Chicken! Slow roasted rotisserie Chicken, slathered in Mediterranean spices, wrapped in a Pita, and topped with Cucumber Jajiki sauce, tomatoes, red onions and fries. Your taste buds will thank you.
SALADS
- Greek Salad$10.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Greek Olives, Feta cheese and Pepperoncini peppers tossed in Olive Oil, Red Vinegar and Mediterranean spices. It doesn't get more Greek than this.
- Romaine, Dill & Green Apple$10.95
Romaine lettuce, fresh Dill and Green Apples and green onion. Tossed in Olive Oil, Red Vinegar, and salt. Fresh and tangy! A true hidden gem.