Poké Bowls

Build Your Own Poké Bowl (REGULAR)

$13.50

Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!

Build Your Own Poké Bowl (LARGE)

$16.50

Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!

Tsukiji Bowl

$13.50

white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori

Osaka Bowl

$13.50

purple rice | tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | pineapple | edamame | cucumber | white radish | beets | scallion | thai mango | spicy mayo

Kuromon Bowl

$13.50

purple rice | scallop | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | white radish | crispy onion | pickled ginger | yuzu beets | thai mango | togarashi

Suki Bowl

$13.50

purple rice | chicken | tuna | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | pineapple | edamame | radish | carrot | yuzu beets | creamy wasabi | nori | tempura crunch

Umi Bowl

$13.50

vermicelli noodles | spicy tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | edamame | carrot | scallion | spicy mayo | classic poke | tempura crunch

Yasai Bowl (Vegetarian)

$12.00

white rice | spring mix | tofu | avocado | cucumber | carrot | beets | edamame | white radish | pickled ginger | choice of sauce

Noodles & Rice

**(NEW)** Braised Beef noodles Soup

$14.50

红烧牛肉面 Slow Braised Beef Shank, Bok choy, soft boiled egg, Scallion. Braised Beef noodle soup is a noodle soup made of stewed or braised beef, beef broth, vegetables and noodles.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Creamy Pork Broth, Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, Marinated Bamboo, Naruto, Soft Boiled Egg , Wood Ear Mushroom, Nori, Scallions.

Vegetarian Ramen

$12.00

Seasonal vegetables & tofu in 100% vegetarian broth and vegan ramen noodles

Gyu-Don (simmered beef rice)

$13.50

Simmered thinly-sliced fatty beef with onions over rice, topped with half a soft boiled egg, naruto fish cake, daikon, and scallions.

Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)

$13.50

Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi and soy sauce broth.

Specialty Udon

$13.50

Contains fish ball, fish tofu, fish cake, kurobuta sausage, chikuwa, konbu, daikon, scallion with Japanese udon noodles soup.

Unagi Bento

$17.50

Grilled fresh water eel with tamago, pickled radish, pickled ginger, unagi sauce, and nori over rice

Appetizers & Soups

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soy beans with salt

Grilled Unagi

$7.50

1/4 of a grilled eel

Pork Gyoza

$6.50

Pork or Vegetable steamed dumplings with ponzu sauce

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.50
Seaweed Salad

$5.50
Spicy Crab Salad

$5.50

Japanese crab salad with spicy mayo

Wonton Soup

$4.00

Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth

Miso Soup

$3.00

Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame

Drinks

Pokka Houjicha

$2.50

Japanese Roasted Tea made with selected tea leaves from Japan.

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50

Juice drink from concentrate blended with natural flavor

Aloe Drink

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.50
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.50

Unfiltered and made with fresh ginger & organic cane sugar

Calpico

$3.50

Japanese uncarbonated yogurt flavored drink

Coconut Water

$3.50
Ito En Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Japan's #1 Unsweeted Tea

Joe's Tea

$3.50

Flavored sweet tea

La Croix

$2.00

Sparkling water

Perrier Mineral Water

$2.00
Canned Milk Tea

$3.50
Soda (Can)

$2.00
Ramune

$3.75

Desserts

Soy Milk Daifuku

$2.50

Daifuku (大福) (literally "great luck"), is a Japanese confection consisting of a small round mochi ( glutinous rice cake) stuffed with sweet filling.

Shiratama Zenzai

$3.50

Shiratama(白玉) is one of rice cake made from powdered glutinous rice. Siratama-zanzai is add Azuki beans to Shiratama. It is typical Japanese sweets.

Kinako Mochi

$3.50

Kinako mochi is a jelly-like confection made from Bracken starch and covered or dipped in kinako (roasted soybean flour) with a brown sugar center. It differs from true mochi made from glutinous rice.

Dorayaki Pancake

$1.50

Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!

Baked Rice Cake (Gluten Free)

$3.50

Toritama Baum Maccha

Japanese Vanilla Pudding

$3.00

Japanese Style Vanilla Pudding

Warabi Mochi

$3.50

Snack

Lotte

$2.50
Shrimp chips

$3.00
Dorayaki Pancake

$1.50

Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!

Seaweed Snack

$2.00

Small Sides

Braised Pork Belly

$4.00

2 pieces of slow-cooked braised pork belly

Kurobuta Sausage

$2.50

Fish Tofu

$2.00

Fish Ball

$2.00

$X Soft Boiled Ramen Egg

$2.00

Udon Noodles With Soup

$7.00

Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish

Ramen Noodles WIth Tonkotsu Broth

$9.00

Just ramen noodles with your choice of tonkotsu broth and scallions garnish. **Vegetarian Option can be made in the comment section**

Side Of White Rice (8oz container)

$2.00

Side Of Purple Rice (8oz container)

$2.00