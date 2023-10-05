Poke Poke Streeterville
Poké Bowls
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (REGULAR)
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (LARGE)
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Tsukiji Bowl
white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori
Osaka Bowl
purple rice | tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | pineapple | edamame | cucumber | white radish | beets | scallion | thai mango | spicy mayo
Kuromon Bowl
purple rice | scallop | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | white radish | crispy onion | pickled ginger | yuzu beets | thai mango | togarashi
Suki Bowl
purple rice | chicken | tuna | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | pineapple | edamame | radish | carrot | yuzu beets | creamy wasabi | nori | tempura crunch
Umi Bowl
vermicelli noodles | spicy tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | edamame | carrot | scallion | spicy mayo | classic poke | tempura crunch
Yasai Bowl (Vegetarian)
white rice | spring mix | tofu | avocado | cucumber | carrot | beets | edamame | white radish | pickled ginger | choice of sauce
Noodles & Rice
**(NEW)** Braised Beef noodles Soup
红烧牛肉面 Slow Braised Beef Shank, Bok choy, soft boiled egg, Scallion. Braised Beef noodle soup is a noodle soup made of stewed or braised beef, beef broth, vegetables and noodles.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Creamy Pork Broth, Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, Marinated Bamboo, Naruto, Soft Boiled Egg , Wood Ear Mushroom, Nori, Scallions.
Vegetarian Ramen
Seasonal vegetables & tofu in 100% vegetarian broth and vegan ramen noodles
Gyu-Don (simmered beef rice)
Simmered thinly-sliced fatty beef with onions over rice, topped with half a soft boiled egg, naruto fish cake, daikon, and scallions.
Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)
Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi and soy sauce broth.
Specialty Udon
Contains fish ball, fish tofu, fish cake, kurobuta sausage, chikuwa, konbu, daikon, scallion with Japanese udon noodles soup.
Unagi Bento
Grilled fresh water eel with tamago, pickled radish, pickled ginger, unagi sauce, and nori over rice
Appetizers & Soups
Edamame
Steamed soy beans with salt
Grilled Unagi
1/4 of a grilled eel
Pork Gyoza
Pork or Vegetable steamed dumplings with ponzu sauce
Vegetable Gyoza
Seaweed Salad
Spicy Crab Salad
Japanese crab salad with spicy mayo
Wonton Soup
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
Miso Soup
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
Drinks
Pokka Houjicha
Japanese Roasted Tea made with selected tea leaves from Japan.
Hawaiian Sun
Juice drink from concentrate blended with natural flavor
Aloe Drink
Bottle Water
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
Unfiltered and made with fresh ginger & organic cane sugar
Calpico
Japanese uncarbonated yogurt flavored drink
Coconut Water
Ito En Unsweetened Tea
Japan's #1 Unsweeted Tea
Joe's Tea
Flavored sweet tea
La Croix
Sparkling water
Perrier Mineral Water
Canned Milk Tea
Soda (Can)
Ramune
Desserts
Soy Milk Daifuku
Daifuku (大福) (literally "great luck"), is a Japanese confection consisting of a small round mochi ( glutinous rice cake) stuffed with sweet filling.
Shiratama Zenzai
Shiratama(白玉) is one of rice cake made from powdered glutinous rice. Siratama-zanzai is add Azuki beans to Shiratama. It is typical Japanese sweets.
Kinako Mochi
Kinako mochi is a jelly-like confection made from Bracken starch and covered or dipped in kinako (roasted soybean flour) with a brown sugar center. It differs from true mochi made from glutinous rice.
Dorayaki Pancake
Dorayaki is two slices of sweet fluffy pancake with a red bean filling. A very popular small dessert!
Baked Rice Cake (Gluten Free)
Toritama Baum Maccha
Japanese Vanilla Pudding
Japanese Style Vanilla Pudding
Warabi Mochi
Snack
Small Sides
Braised Pork Belly
2 pieces of slow-cooked braised pork belly
Kurobuta Sausage
Fish Tofu
Fish Ball
$X Soft Boiled Ramen Egg
Udon Noodles With Soup
Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish
Ramen Noodles WIth Tonkotsu Broth
Just ramen noodles with your choice of tonkotsu broth and scallions garnish. **Vegetarian Option can be made in the comment section**