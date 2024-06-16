2x points now for loyalty members
Streetlight Kitchen & Bar
Dinner Menu
DINNER APPETIZERS
- LOADED NACHOS
Housemade Chipotle dusted Corn Chips topped with Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Pico, Sour Cream.$12.00
- SALMON TACOS (3)
Griddle seared, blackened Filets, Flour Tortillas, Jicama Slaw, Avocado Crema, Pea Sprouts.$15.00
- PARMESAN BRUSSEL SPROUTS
100% Pure PA Maple Syrup, Aged Balsamic Glaze, Chopped Bacon, Fresh Garlic.$14.00
- SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI & SHRIMP
served with Homemade Marinara & Garlic Aioli, garnished with Pea Sprouts & Lemon Wedge.$22.00
- JUMBO PARTY WINGS 6 PIECE
Wood oven roasted and char grilled. Select one of our Housemade sauces: Mild, Hot, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm, Signature 12 Spice Rub. Served with Housemade Blue Cheese.$13.00
- JUMBO PARTY WINGS 12 PIECE
Wood oven roasted and char grilled. Select one of our Housemade sauces: Mild, Hot, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm, Signature 12 Spice Rub. Served with Housemade Blue Cheese.$23.00
- CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS
Slow roasted Ribeye, sauteed White Onions, Cooper Sharp Cheese, served with Sriracha Ketchup, 4 halves.$15.00
- STREETLIGHT MUSSELS
1lb. Pan Roasted with White Wine, House Stock, Garlic, & Whole Butter. Finished with fresh Parsley. Served with Parmesan Toast.$16.00
- WARM ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP
Homemade. Roasted Artichoke Hearts & sauteed Spinach accompanied by our Chipotle dusted Corn Chips.$14.00
- BUFFALO SHRIMP (6)
Shrimp lightly breaded, fried golden, & tossed in Hot Sauce placed over Blue Cheese topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles.$15.00
DINNER SALADS & SOUPS
- HALF STREETLIGHT SALAD
Mixed Greens, sliced Cucumber, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, shredded Carrots with choice of dressing.$10.00
- FULL STREETLIGHT SALAD
Mixed Greens, sliced Cucumber, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, shredded Carrots with choice of dressing.$17.00
- HALF CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Hearts, shredded Parmesan, & Caesar served with Parmesan Crouton.$10.00
- FULL CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Hearts, shredded Parmesan, & Caesar served with Parmesan Crouton.$17.00
- WEDGE SALAD
Iceberg Lettuce topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Applewood Bacon, & Blue Cheese crumbles with Blue Cheese dressing.$14.00
- ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken Breast atop Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Homemade Wonton Croutons served with a Homemade Asian dressing.$18.00
DINNER PIZZAS
DINNER HANDHELDS
- STREETLIGHT SMASHBURGER
Double Patty of a custom blend of Short Rib, Brisket, & Chuck served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on a Toasted Buttered Brioche Bun.$20.00
- CHICKEN PARM BAGUETTE
Hand breaded fried Chicken Breast, House Marinara, & Fresh Mozzarella served on Garlic Bread.$19.00
- BACON CHICKEN RANCH
Grilled & Marinated Chicken Breast with Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Ranch dressing, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on a Telera Roll.$18.00
- BLACK BEAN BURGER
Griddle Seared Black Bean Patty finished with Sundried Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on a sandwich sized English Muffin.$15.00
DINNER ENTREES
- FISH & CHIPS
Beer Battered Cod served with Battered Fries, Homemade Coleslaw & Tartar Relish.$23.00
- LINGUINE ALFREDO
Al dente Pasta with a White Wine, Garlic & Parmesan Alfredo Cream Sauce, served with Garlic Bread.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- FENNEL ROASTED HALF CHICKEN
Brined & Wood Fire Roasted Chicken served with Mash Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, & Pan Drippings.$24.00
- GRILLED YELLOWFIN TUNA
Cajun spiced 8-ounce Tuna over Grilled Vegetables with Cilantro, Saffron Rice, & Wasabi - Avocado Vinaigrette.$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- PAN SEARED ATLANTIC SALMON
Orange & Apple reduction Glaze. Served with Parmesan Risotto & Garlic Butter Broccolini.$34.00
- RIBEYE
Served with Seasonal Vegetables & Chefs’ Choice of Starch.$45.00
- GRILLED LAMB CHOPS (4)
New Zealand Grass Fed rack of Lamb with Rosemary, Cracked Black Pepper, Honey Truffle Glaze served with Saffron Rice & Garlic Butter Broccolini.$40.00
- CHILEAN SEA BASS
8 - ounce Pan Seared over Grilled Vegetables with Cilantro, Saffron Rice, & Wasabi - Avocado Vinaigrette.$38.00