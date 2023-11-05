Grange Hall Street Tacos
STREET TACOS
APPETIZERS
TACOS
ENTREES
- Big Burrito$15.00
Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and avocado wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with Spanish Rice and Charro Beans.
- Chimichanga$15.00
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, smothered in spicy queso, and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with Spanish Rice and Charro Beans.
- Southwest Salad$16.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, your choice of meat, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, and served with Southwest Ranch Dressing.
DESSERTS
- Arroz Con Leche$8.00
Simmered rice in milk and topped with strawberries.
- Pastrel Tres Leches$8.00
Cake soaked in three different milks, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with cinnamon.
- Churros$8.00
Deep fried churros spun in cinnamon sugar and wrapped in bacon! Yeah, I said it... BACON! Topped with whipped cream.
