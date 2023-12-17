Strip View Cafe Las Vegas
Beverages
Coffee & Tea
- Brewed$3.49
- Cold Pressed$4.99
- Espresso$3.99
- Americano$4.49
- Macchiato$4.49
- Capuccino$5.49
- Coffee Latte$5.49
- White Mocha$5.49
- Coffee Frappe$5.99
- Mocha Frappe$6.49
- Oreo Frappe$6.99
- Affogato$6.49
- Iced Tea$3.99
- Hot Tea$3.99
- Passion Tea$4.99
- Chai Latte$5.49
- Matcha Latte$5.49
- London Fog Latte$5.49
- Extra Shot Espresso$1.00
- Caramel Macchiato$6.99
- Hot Chocolate$5.99
- Pumkin Spice$5.49
- Iced Coffee$4.49
- Coffee Mocha$5.49
- Matcha Latte Cold$6.49
Breakfast
- Sunrise Bite French Toast Combo$15.99
Served with fresh cup of fruit, butter, syrup, jam or Nutella.
- Sunrise Bite Belgian Waffle Combo$15.99
Served with fresh cup of fruit, butter, syrup, jam or Nutella.
- Sunshine Egg's Benedict Combo$15.99
English muffin, canadian bacon, Poached Eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a side green salad
- Frittata$15.99
Oven baked frittata with bread, eggs, milk and toped with bacon and 4 ingredients of your choice.
- Bircher Muesli$10.99
Oats, Greek yogurt, Almond flakes, berries.
- Oatmeal Pot$9.99
Oatmeal, Banana, and almond flakes.
- Extra egg$1.00
- Pancake Combo$11.99
Served with 3 slices of bacon, warm syrup and berries (substitute option - bacon with whipped cream and extra berries)
A la Carte
Lavash Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$18.99
Tomatoes, Basil, and Cheese.
- Basturma Pizza$19.99
Basturma, eggs, cheese, and arugula.
- Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese
- Four Cheese Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella, Feta, Ricotta, and Parmesan.
- Mushroom Pesto Pizza$19.99
Mushrooms, pesto sauce, cheese
- Salmon Avocado Pizza$29.99
smoked salmon, avocado, arugula, ricotta, dill
Salads
Soups
Sides
Lunch
- Avocado Toast$14.99
Mashed avocado and poached egg on top of toasted bread. Served with a side green salad. Add Smoked Salmon +$4
- Turkey Club Sandwich$14.99
Toasted bread with roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, and pickles. Served with one side of your choice.
- Gourment Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Roasted Chicken, tomato, cabbage salad, bacon, avocado, and arugula. Served with choice of one side.
- Pasta Alfredo Carbonara$14.99
Pasta penne, canadian bacon, alfredo sauce, parmesan, served with garlic bread
- Pasta Mushroom Pesto$14.99
Pasta penne, mushrooms, pesto sauce, parmesan, served with garlic bread
- Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers$14.99
Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$15.99
spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries
Dessert
- Almond Cake$4.49Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$6.99
Blueberry rich muffin . great size very tasty
- Eclair$6.99
Great size eclair double chocolate on top and inside, very tasty. Great size eclair chocolate on top and inside vanilla cream, very tasty
- Fruits Baskets$7.99
Fruits baskets on vanilla cream, very tasty!
- Cup of Fruit$5.99Out of stock
- Ice Cream$5.99
- Pirogi with Cherries$4.99
- Thorn Cake$5.99Out of stock
- Baklava$6.49Out of stock
- Oreo Cheesecake$6.49Out of stock
- Red Velvet$5.99Out of stock
- French Macaron$1.99
ADD-ON//EXTRA
- Jalapeño$0.50
- Side of dressing$0.50
- Extra Bread$1.00
- Sour cream$0.50
- Extra Pickle$0.50
- 2 piece Crispy Bacon$1.50
- Lemon-Creme topping$1.50
- Garlic Bread Stick$1.00
- Wrap Spinach Herb$1.00
- Extra Syrup$1.00
- Extra Jam$1.00
- Extra Egg$1.00
- Extra 2 piece Sausage$1.50
- Extra Ranch$0.50
- Extra Nutella$1.00
- Extra Cream Cheese$1.00
- Extra Chicken$2.00
- Extra Salmon$6.00
- Extra Mushroom$1.50
- Extra Basturma$2.00
- Extra Tzatziki$0.50
- Extra Avocado$1.50
- Extra Turkey Burger MEAT ONLY$2.50
- Extra Turkey Burger$5.00
- Extra FRUIT$3.00
- Extra PITA$1.00