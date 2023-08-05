Stromboli Pizza (Boca) Strombolis Boca
ANTIPASTO / APPETIZER
Cheesy Garlic Rolls with Mozzarella On Top (6)
Garlic Rolls (6)
Garlic Rolls (12)
Arancini Rice Balls (2)
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Fried Calamari
Mozzarella Caprese
Meatballs W/Ricotta (3)
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Onion Rings
Chicken Wings (6)
Chicken Wings (10)
Side of B or R
Celery
Eggplant Tower
Breaded Eggplant Stacked with Fresh Mozerella, topped with glazed balsamic and extra virgin olive oil
Bruschetta (6)
PIZZA
Brick Oven Pizza
New York Style Pizza
Daily Specialty Slice
SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA
PASTA
Rigatoni Al Filetto Di Pomodoro
Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Onions, Basil, Olive Oil
Rigatoni Carbonara
Sautéed Onion & Prosciutto in a Cream Sauce
Rigatoni Bolonese / Meatsauce
Rigatoni Marinara
Broccoli Garlic and Oil - Penne
Penne Marinara
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Specialty Pasta
Rigatoni + Meat balls
Italian Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Onions, Olive Oil
Rigatoni a la Vodka
Italian Style Tomatoes, Peas, Basil, Prosciutto, Heavy Cream
Jumbo Homemade Ravioli
Over Marinara Sauce
Fresh Tortellini
Lobster Ravioli Pink Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Sautéed with Heavy Cream, Butter, Grated Parmesan
Orecchette Pasta Over Fresh Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Fresh Homemade Potato Gnocchi
In a Light Pink Sauce, Alfredo, or Marinara
STROMBOLI AND CALZONE
SUBS
Hot Subs
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
Egg Plant Parm
Breaded Eggplant, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
Sausage Parm
Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
Meat Ball Parm
Meatball, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
Pepper + Egg
Potatoes and Egg
Chicken + Mushroom, onion and cheese
Sauge + Pepper + Onion
Steak + Mushroom, onion and cheese
Cold Subs
Italian Combo
Ham, Salami, Capricola, and Provolone Cheese on a Sub Roll.
Turkey Breast
Roast Beef
Genoa Salami and Provolone
Ham and Cheese
Ham and Provolone Cheese on a Sub Roll.
Cappicola and Genoa
Ham and Turkey
Tuna
Homemade Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese on a Sub Roll.
Grilled Chicken
Veggie Sub
SANDWICHES
Specialty Sandwiches
Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive oil, Homemade Bread
Chicken Milanese Milanese with homemade mozzarella and Roast Peppers
Grilled Chicken with fresh tomato, olive oil and fresh mozzarella
Chicken Italian with sauteed broccoli rabe in olive oil and garlic
Italian Sausage with sauteed broccoli rabe in garlic oil
Fresh Panini Sandwiches
DINNER
Entrees
Chicken Milanese
Pan Fried Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Over Penne
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Pan Fried Marinara Sauce. Fresh Mozzarella/Rigatoni
Chicken Francese
Light Egg Batter Sautéed in Butter, White Wine Lemon with Spaghetti Marinara
Chicken Marsala
Lightly Battered Sautéed in Marsala Wine, Fresh Mushroom, & Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly Battered Sliced Thin & Pan Fried In Olive Oil, Marinara Sauce, & Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella
Eggplant Rollitini
Stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, & Sauce.
SPECIALS
Celebrate With Stromboli
SPECIALTY ITEMS
Focaccia Bread
Pepperoni Pinwheel
Spinach and Fetta Pinwheel
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese rolled in fresh dough
Sausage and Pepper Roll
Sausage, Red and Green Peppers Rolled in Fresh Dough
Chicken Roll
Breaded Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese Rolled in Fresh Dough