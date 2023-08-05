DRINKS

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$4.95

ANTIPASTO / APPETIZER

Antipasto / Appetizers

Cheesy Garlic Rolls with Mozzarella On Top (6)

$7.95
Garlic Rolls (6)

$5.95

Garlic Rolls (12)

$9.99
Arancini Rice Balls (2)

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.99
Fried Calamari

$13.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00
Meatballs W/Ricotta (3)

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

French Fries

$3.95+

Onion Rings

$3.95+
Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95
Chicken Wings (10)

$14.95

Side of B or R

$0.75

Celery

$3.95
Eggplant Tower

$10.95

Breaded Eggplant Stacked with Fresh Mozerella, topped with glazed balsamic and extra virgin olive oil

Bruschetta (6)

$8.95

SOUP AND SALADS

Soup

Minestrone

$7.95
Pasta Fagioli

$7.95

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.00

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00
Anti Pasto Salad

$14.00

Mozzarella Caprese Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.95

PIZZA

Brick Oven Pizza

BBQ

$20.50+

Buffalo Chicken

$20.50+

Caprese

$20.50+

Chicken Alfredo

$20.50+

Country Style

$20.50+

Deluxe

$20.50+
Grandma's Pie (16 X 16 Square)

$30.00

Hawaiian

$20.50+

Lasagna

$20.50+

Margarita

$20.50+
Meat Lovers

$20.50+

Pesto

$20.50+

Philly Steak

$20.50+

Primavera

$20.50+

Veggie

$20.50+
White

$20.50+

Vodka Pizza

$22.00+

New York Style Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00+

Daily Specialty Slice

$8.95

SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA

$3.95

PASTA

Pasta

Rigatoni Al Filetto Di Pomodoro

$18.95

Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Onions, Basil, Olive Oil

Rigatoni Carbonara

$18.95

Sautéed Onion & Prosciutto in a Cream Sauce

Rigatoni Bolonese / Meatsauce

$16.95

Rigatoni Marinara

$16.95

Broccoli Garlic and Oil - Penne

$15.95

Penne Marinara

$15.95

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.95

Baked Pasta

Bake Manicotti

$16.95

Baked Ziti

$16.95

Stuffed Shells

$16.95

Homemade Lasagna

$16.95

Specialty Pasta

In a Light Pink Sauce or Marinara

Rigatoni + Meat balls

$19.95

Italian Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Onions, Olive Oil

Rigatoni a la Vodka

$17.95

Italian Style Tomatoes, Peas, Basil, Prosciutto, Heavy Cream

Jumbo Homemade Ravioli

$16.95

Over Marinara Sauce

Fresh Tortellini

$16.95

Lobster Ravioli Pink Sauce

$19.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.95

Sautéed with Heavy Cream, Butter, Grated Parmesan

Orecchette Pasta Over Fresh Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$18.95

Fresh Homemade Potato Gnocchi

$16.95

In a Light Pink Sauce, Alfredo, or Marinara

STROMBOLI AND CALZONE

Calzone

$12.95+

Stromboli

$12.95+

SUBS

Hot Subs

Chicken Parm

$10.99+

Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.

Egg Plant Parm

$10.99+

Breaded Eggplant, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.

Sausage Parm

$10.99+

Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.

Meat Ball Parm

$10.99+

Meatball, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.

Pepper + Egg

$10.99+

Potatoes and Egg

$10.99+

Chicken + Mushroom, onion and cheese

$13.95+

Sauge + Pepper + Onion

$10.99+

Steak + Mushroom, onion and cheese

$13.95+

Cold Subs

Italian Combo

$10.99+

Ham, Salami, Capricola, and Provolone Cheese on a Sub Roll.

Turkey Breast

$10.99+

Roast Beef

$12.99+

Genoa Salami and Provolone

$10.99+

Ham and Cheese

$10.99+

Ham and Provolone Cheese on a Sub Roll.

Cappicola and Genoa

$10.99+

Ham and Turkey

$10.99+

Tuna

$10.99+

Homemade Tuna Salad and Provolone Cheese on a Sub Roll.

Grilled Chicken

$10.99+

Veggie Sub

$10.99+

SANDWICHES

Specialty Sandwiches

Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive oil, Homemade Bread

$16.95

Chicken Milanese Milanese with homemade mozzarella and Roast Peppers

$16.95

Grilled Chicken with fresh tomato, olive oil and fresh mozzarella

$16.95

Chicken Italian with sauteed broccoli rabe in olive oil and garlic

$16.95

Italian Sausage with sauteed broccoli rabe in garlic oil

$16.95

Fresh Panini Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Panini

$14.95

Eggplant Parm Panini

$14.95

Meatball Parm Panini

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Portobello w/ Smoked Mozzarella

$14.95

Italian Combo Panini

$14.95

Italian Specialty Panini

$16.95

DINNER

Entrees

Chicken Milanese

$16.95

Pan Fried Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Over Penne

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Pan Fried Marinara Sauce. Fresh Mozzarella/Rigatoni

Chicken Francese

$18.95

Light Egg Batter Sautéed in Butter, White Wine Lemon with Spaghetti Marinara

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Lightly Battered Sautéed in Marsala Wine, Fresh Mushroom, & Pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Lightly Battered Sliced Thin & Pan Fried In Olive Oil, Marinara Sauce, & Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella

Eggplant Rollitini

$18.95

Stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, & Sauce.

SEAFOOD

Linguini

$18.95

Calamari Napoletana

$21.95

Calamari Over Linguini

Shrimp Parmesan

$23.95

Baked with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Shrimp Francese

$23.95

Dipped in Egg Butter Sautéed in White Sauce, Lemon, & Butter Sauce

KIDS MENU

Spaghetti Plain Sauce

$8.99

Baked Ziti With Ricotta

$8.99

Stuffed Shells With Ricotta

$8.99

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.99

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$6.95

Doz. Homemade Zeppoli

$8.50

Fried Dough with Powdered Sugar

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Sauces

Extra Sauce

Homemade House Italian

$0.55

Creamy Italian

$0.55

Blue Cheese

$0.55

Ranch

$0.55

Honey Mustard

$0.55

Caesar

$0.55

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.55

No Dressing

$0.55

Marinara

$2.00

SPECIALS

Celebrate With Stromboli

$45.00

SPECIALTY ITEMS

Focaccia Bread

$5.95

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$7.95

Spinach and Fetta Pinwheel

$7.95

Pepperoni Roll

$8.95

Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese rolled in fresh dough

Sausage and Pepper Roll

$8.95

Sausage, Red and Green Peppers Rolled in Fresh Dough

Chicken Roll

$8.95

Breaded Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese Rolled in Fresh Dough