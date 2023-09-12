MamaAna - Somerville 60 Middlesex Ave
BREAKFAST
The Basics
Egg & Cheese
Meat & Cheese
ONE Fried egg with toast
TWO Fried Eggs w/ Toast
Three Eggs Cheese Omelet w/ Toast
Two Plain Pancakes
French Toast
The Morning Combo #1
2 Fried eggs with toast, Home fries, a kind of meat (Bacon, Ham,or sausage) and a choice : Pancake or French Toast.
The Morning Combo #2
3eggs Omelet or Scrambled with Toast Home fries, a kind of meat (Bacon, Ham or sausage) and a choice of Pancake or French Toast
Chef's Special
Egg & Brie on Brioche
Egg & Brie with Smoked Turkey, Basil and Tomatoes)
House Huevos Rancheros
two fried eggs, Black beans, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Sour cream, Avocado, Feta Cheese and Crispy Tortilla
House Colombian Breakfast
2 Fried eggs over Mixed Rice & Pinto beans, Avocado, Chorizo, Fried Plantains and Crispy Tortilla
The Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs scrambled with Scallions, Chorizo, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Cheddar, Cheese, Sour cream & Pinto Beans
The Spicy Creamy Eggs
3 scrambled eggs with hot sauce, Tomatoes, Chorizo, & Cheddar Cheese
THe Vegetarian Breakfast
Three Scrambled eggs with Tomatoes, Scallions, Spinach, Red Onions & Hummus
Bagels, Toast etc. with:
Breakfast tacos (2 tacos)
LUNCH
Flat Bread Panini
Samba
Ham, Cheddar, Heart of Palms & Tomatoes
Style
Turkey, Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach & Tomatoes
Navy Yard
Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Tomatoes and Pesto
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad, American Cheese, Tomatoes and Lettuce
Cuban Twist
Grilled Chicken, ham, Swiss Cheese, pickles, Mustard & Mayo
Avocado & Mozzarella
Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella & Avocado
Spicy Shrimp Club
Shrimp, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, Chipotle sauce & Avocado
Classic Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes
BLT with Turkey Bacon
Turkey bacon,Lettuce & Tomatoes
Turkey & Cheese
Lettuce & Tomatoes
Ham & Cheese
Lettuce & Tomatoes
Grilled Chicken
Lettuce & Tomatoes
Lemon Tuna Salad
Tuna, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes and Basil
Salt and Olive oil
Smoked Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey. Bacon, mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes
The House Vegetarian
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Avocado & Hummus)
Brazilian Style Chicken Salad
Pulled Chicken, Ham, Corn, Raisin, Onions, Tomatoes, Scallions, Green Peppers, Green olives and potato Sticks
Salads
Greek
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, cucumber, & Greek dressing
Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese
Garden
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded carrots, Green Pepper, cucumber, Onions & Balsamic dressing
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Heart of Palms, Boiled egg, Green peppers, Corn and Balsamic Dressing
Bacon & Spinach
Shaved Parmesan, Red onions, Boiled eggs & Chunky Ranch Dressing
Gourmet Hamburger
Gourmet Subs
Chicken Parm Sub
Meatball Sub
Fried Fish Sandwich
House Crispy Chicken Club
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese & Ranch Dressing
House Crispy BUFFALO Chicken (on Brioche)
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Lettuce, tomatoes, Blue Cheese Dressing
The Cuban Sub
Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese and Mustard
Burritos & Quesadillas
Chicken Burrito
-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese
Beef Burrito
-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese
Mushrooms Burrito
-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese
Shrimp Burrito
-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese
Pulled PORK burrito
-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese
NO MEAT Burrito
-Rice, Mild Pico de gallo, Avocado, Sour cream, beans,Jalapeños & Cheddar Cheese
Mushrooms Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo (Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo (Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)
Beef Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo (Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side)
Shrimp Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, American cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo (Served with Pinto beans & Sour Cream on the side
Pulled Pork
Pastas
Falafel
GRILLED CHEESE
Sides orders
Sm French Fries
Lg French Fries
Sm Fried Plaintains
Lg Fried Plaintains
Plain Chicken Wings (8pcs)
Buffalo Chicken Wings (8pcs)
White Rice (12oz)
Bean(Black or Pinto) 12oz
Falafels (8 balls)
Home Fries
Tuna Salad (12oz)
Chorizo (2 pieces)
Sliced Top Sirloin with Onions (7oz)
Sliced Pork Sirloin with onions (7oz)
Sliced Grilled Chicken with Onions
Side of Bacon (6 SLICES)
TURKEY BACON (4 SLICES)
BRAZILIAN FLAVORS
Brazilian Plates
Brazilian Plate/Steak
Served with Rice, Pinto beans, Fried Plantains French fries, OR house Fried yuca
Brazilian Plate/ Chicken
Served with Rice, Pinto beans, Fried Plantains French fries, OR house Fried yuca
Brazilian Plate/Tilapia
Served with Rice, Pinto beans, Fried Plantains French fries, OR house Fried yuca
Brazilian Plate/Pork
Served with Rice, Pinto beans, Fried Plantains French fries, OR house Fried yuca
Brazilian Chicken Salad(Salpicao)
Made with Shredded chicken, Ham, Corn, Peas, Raisin, Onions, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Green Olives and Potato Sticks.
Sandwiches
Brazilian Style Cheeseburger (X Tudo)
Egg, Ham, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peas, Corn, Mayo and Potato sticks
Brazilian Style Steak Sub
Thin Grilled Steak with onions, Ham, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn, Mayo
Brazilian Style Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peas, Corn, Mayo and Potato sticks
Brazilian Style Bacon Sub
Bacon, Hamburger, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peas, Corn, Mayo and Potato sticks
Fried Pastel
Cheese Pastel
Ham & Cheese Pastel
Pizza Fried Pastel
Chicken Pastel
BEEF Pastel
Shrimp & Brazilian Cream Cheese Pastel
Heart of Palm, Corn & Mozzarella Pastel
Chorizo, Cheese & Jalapenos Pastel
Banana & Chocolate Pastel
Dulce de Leche Pastel
Guava Jelly & Cheese Pastel
SOUPS AND COMBOS
Half sandwich & Soup
TACOS
Lunch Tacos (2 tacos)
DRINKS
Hot Beverages
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Iced Dark Roasted Coffee
Fresh Organic Tea
Fresh Organic Iced Tea
Cafe con Leche
Cafe Americano
Cafe Brasileiro
Espresso
Cappuccino
Cafe Latte
Caramel Almond Milk Latte
Chai Latte
Mocha Latte
White Mocha Latte
Caramel Machiatto Latte
Gourmet Hot Chocolate
Frozen Coffee
Beverages
FRESH JUICES
SMOOTHIES
Pineapple Paradise
Pineapple, banana, Yogurt and Pineapple Juice
Mango Blast
Mango, Banana & Mango Juice
The Natural
Strawberries, Mango, Banana & Orange Juice
Amazon Berry (Acai)
Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Yogurt & Guarana Syrup (Made with Milk or Orange Juice)
Berry Berry
Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry & Yogurt (Made with Milk or Orange juice)
Wake up Call
Apple, Banana, Peanut Butter & Milk
Tropical Coconut
Coconut, Pineapple, Milk & Sugar
Strawberry & Banana
Strawberries, Banana & Yogurt (Made with Milk or Orange juice)
Mango Passion
Mango Juice, Mango, Coconut & Passion fruit
The Energizer
Red Bull, Acai, Berries & Guarana Syrup
The Health Essential
Passion Fruit, Mango, Apple, Strawberries,Lemon & Pineapple Juice
The Green
Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Kale, Ginger & Pineapple (Made with Water or Pineapple Juice)
Banana Boat
Banana, Yogurt, Honey and Milk