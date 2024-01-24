We are oepn on Sundays!
Su Xing House 1508 Sansom St
Food
Appetizers 前菜佳肴
- Spring Roll (1) 上海春卷$2.50
- Pan-Fried Dumplings (6) 锅贴6个$8.00
- Shumai (4) 烧麦$7.75
- Steamed Dumplings (6) 水饺6个$7.50
- Fried Vegan Cheese Wontons (6) 炸芝士云吞6个$6.75
- Steamed Vegetable Bun (2) 蒸菜包$6.00
- Steamed Sesame Bun (2) 蒸芝麻包$6.00
- Sesame Cold Noodle 芝麻冷面$8.25
- Scalion Pancake 葱油饼$6.50
- Potato Croquettes (10) 炸马铃薯$8.50
- Pickled Cucumber 凉拌黄瓜$8.50
- Seaweed Salad 海带沙拉$6.50
- Fried Veg. Nuggets (4) 炸鸡块$7.50
- Fried Tofu with Cashew Nuts (4) 果仁脆皮豆腐$6.75
- Seitan on the Stick with BBQ Sauce (2) 串烧2个$6.75
- Seitan on the Stick with BBQ Sauce (4) 串烧4个$10.75
- Mashed Tofu on the Nori with BBQ Sauce 烤河珍$6.50
- Steamed Edamame 毛豆$6.25
Noodles & Rice 面与饭
- Chow Mei Fun 炒米粉$14.50
- Chow Mei Fun Singapore Style 星洲米粉$14.50
- Stir-Fried Chow Fun 干炒河粉$14.50
- Veggie Lo Mein捞面$14.50
- Noodle Perking Style 炸酱面$14.50
- Veggie Fried Rice 炒饭$14.50
- Dan Dan Noodles 担担面$13.50
wheat noodles, chili oil, sesame peanut butter sauce
- Spicy and Sour Glass Noodles 酸辣粉$12.50
- White Rice 白米饭$2.50
- Brown Rice 糙米饭$2.50
Oriental Classics 东方经典
- General Tso's 左宗$15.00
- Sesame 芝麻$15.00
- Orange Peel 陈皮$15.00
- Black Bean Sauce 豉汁$15.00
- Kung Pao w. Peanuts 宫保$15.00
- Garlic Sauce 鱼香$15.00
- Ginger Scallion 葱姜$15.00
- Salt & Pepper 椒盐$15.00
- Curry Sauce 咖喱$15.00
- Three Cups Sauce 三杯
- Cumin 不辣孜然$15.00
- Mongolian 蒙古$15.00
- Green & Red Pepper 青红椒$15.00
- Broccoli 芥蓝$15.00
- Basil 九层塔$15.00
- Eggplant 茄子$15.00
- String Beans 四季豆$15.00
- Mixed Veggies 杂菜$15.00
Vegetables 蔬菜
- Light Stir-fried Veggie 清炒$15.00
- Iron Wok Stir-fried Veggie 炝炒$15.00
- Galic Sauce Stir-fried Veggie 鱼香$15.00
- Triple Shredded in Garlic Sauce 鱼香三丝$15.00
Tofu, soybean proteins, and golden mushrooms
- Three Color Fresh Vegetables 三色鲜蔬$15.00
- Stir-fried String Bean 干扁四季豆$15.00
- Eggplant with Basil 九层香茄$15.00
- String Bean Tofu in Galic Sauce 四季豆豆腐$15.00
- Eggplant Tofu in Garlic Sauce 茄子豆腐$15.00
- Stir-fried Cabbage 手撕包菜$15.00
- Stir-fried Napa Cabbage w. Vinegar 醋溜白菜$15.00
- Sour Spicy Shredded Potato 酸辣土豆丝$14.00
Szechuan 川渝
- Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐$15.00
- Home Style Bean Curds 家常豆腐$15.00
- Veg. Tofu & Glass Noodles in Hot Pot 什菜豆腐粉丝煲$16.00
- Eggplant w. Tofu in Hot Pot 茄子豆腐煲$15.00
- Poached Protein in Szechuan Soup Sauce 水煮$16.00
- Spicy Dry Pot 香锅$16.00
- Long Hot Pepper 牛角椒$15.00
- Dry Chili Pepper 香辣$15.00
- Cumin & Chili 香辣孜然$15.00
- Pickled Pepper 泡椒$15.00
Chef's Specialties 主厨推荐
- Roasted Veg Duck Peking Style 素北京鸭$19.95
- Veggie Prawn with Walnut 瑞雪丰年$19.95
- Golden Rings 金钩子$19.95
Crispy tofu skin filled with mashed potato, carrots in tomato, and chili paste sauce
- Crispy Soy Bean Protein Steak 香脆素排$19.95
Crispy soy bean protein steaks with Shanghai green in chef's special sauce
- Veggie Steaks with Black Pepper 黑椒素排$19.95
Veggie steaks with black pepper, served with asparagus and vegetable salad
- As-You-Wish Roll & Peapod Leaves 豆苗如意卷$19.95
- Tofu Skin with Two Kinds Mushroom 豆包烩双菇$19.95
- Veg. Heaven 素天堂$18.95
Stir-fried string bean, braised tofu, and Chinese eggplant in garlic sauce
- Soy Bean Nuggets Szechuan Style 四川素宝$18.95
Soy bean protein nuggets with green and red pepper in hot spicy sauce
- House Special Potato in Hot Pot 本楼土豆煲$17.95
- Stir-Fried Egg with Tomato 西红柿炒蛋$16.95
- Under the Sea 年年有鱼$18.95
Crispy vegetarian fish in sweet and sour sauce
- Sesame Fresh Mushroom 芝麻鲍菇$18.95
Fried fresh mushroom in tomato and five spice sauce, serve with asparagus, and fruit salad
Soups 汤
- Three Kind Mushrooms & Black Moss Fungus Soup 三丝发菜羹$16.95
- Black Moss Fungus & Tofu Soup 发菜豆腐羹$16.95
- Creamy Corn Soup 玉米羹$13.95
- Tofu & Seaweed Soup 紫菜豆腐汤$13.95
- Tofu & Vegetable Soup 什菜豆腐汤$13.95
- Tomato with Egg Drop Soup 番茄蛋花汤$13.95
- Lotus Root and Peanuts Soup (Cup) 莲藕花生汤(小)$5.75
- Lotus Root and Peanuts Soup (Bowl) 莲藕花生汤(大)$10.00
- Miso Soup (Cup) 味噌湯(小)$5.75
- Miso Soup (Bowl) 味噌湯(大)$10.00
- Hot & Sour Soup (Cup) 酸辣汤(小)$5.75
- Hot & Sour Soup (Bowl) 酸辣汤(大)$10.00
Drinks
Beverage
- Milk Tea with Tapioca珍珠奶茶$5.05
- Taro with Tapioca芋香珍珠$5.05
- Mango with Tapioca芒果珍珠$5.05
- Honeydew with Tapioca哈密瓜珍珠$5.05
- Strawberry with Tapioca草莓珍珠$5.05
- Mango Slush芒果冰沙$5.25
- Lychee Slush荔枝冰沙$5.25
- Strawberry Slush草莓冰沙$5.25
- Peach Slush桃子冰沙$5.25
- Passion Fruit Slush百香果冰沙$5.25
- Taro Milk Shake芋香奶昔$5.45
- Mango Milk Shake芒果奶昔$5.45
- Honeydew Milk Shake哈密瓜奶昔$5.45
- Strawberry Milk Shake草莓奶昔$5.45
- Mango Tea芒果冰茶$5.05
- Lychee Tea荔枝冰茶$5.05
- Strawberry Tea草莓冰茶$5.05
- Peach Tea水蜜桃冰茶$5.05
- Passion Fruit Tea百香果冰茶$5.05
- Coke可口可乐$2.55
- Diet Coke 健怡可乐$2.55
- Sprite雪碧$2.55
