Subcity Warren
Soul to Soul 2611 Parkman road
FOOD
Appetizers
- Large Fry$3.50
- Loaded Fries$4.99
- (5) Tenders & Fries$9.99
- 10 Wings & Fries$13.99
- Chicken Fries$11.49
- Chicken Rolls$11.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
- Shrimp Fries$12.49
Comes with peppers onion, shredded cheese,green peppers, red peppers, bacon, topped with BBQ, Ranch,& Buffalo Ranch
- Shrimp Rolls$11.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$11.49
- Steak Fries$11.99
- Steak Rolls$11.99
Comes with peppers, onion, shredded cheese & topped with gold sauce.
- Steak Quesdailla$11.99
Subs
Salads
Wraps
Sandwiches
Sides
CATERING
- Half Pan Rice (10-15)$50.00
- Full Pan Rice (25-30)$80.00
- Half Pan Potato (10-15)$50.00
- Full Pan Potato (25-30)$80.00
- Half Pan Tossed Salad (10-15)$25.00
- Full Pan Tossed Salad (25-30)$40.00
- Half Pan Fresh Cut Fries (10)$20.00
- Full Pan Fresh Cut Fries (20)$40.00
- 50 City Rolls$100.00
- 30 3inch Wraps$50.00
- 30 3inch Cold Subs$75.00
- 50 Wings$40.00
- 100 Wings$75.00
- 20 Tenders$25.00
- 40 Tenders$50.00
Subcity - Warren Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 719-1686
Open now • Closes at 9PM