Sub Shop of Yakima 20 N 2nd St
Half Subs
Half Subs
- Half #1 Ham, Salami, Pepperoni$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #2 Ham & Salami$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #4 Ham & Turkey$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #5 Bologna$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #6 Turkey & Salami$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #7 Pastrami$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #8 Pepperoni$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #9 Ham$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #10 Salami (Genoa)$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #11 Turkey$8.50
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #12 Pastrami, Swiss & Kraut$9.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #13 Pastrami & Salami$9.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #14 Ham, Turkey & Roast Beef$9.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #15 Roast Beef$9.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- Half #16 Tornado$9.50
Ham, salami, bologna, pepperoni & pastram, along with provolone, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions & salt pepper oil & vinegar
- Half #17 Full House$10.50
Ham, bologna, pepperoni & pastrami
- Half #18 Slammer$11.00
Everything the full house has plus roast beef & American cheese
- Half #19 Meatball$8.50
Meatballs, spaghetti sauce, onion, provolone cheese
- Half #20 BBQ Beef$9.00
Beef, bbq sauce, onion, provolone cheese
- Half #21 French Dip$9.00
Roast beef, onions & provolone cheese, served with a side of Au Jus
- Half #23 Chicken Fajita$9.00
Fajita chicken, cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- Half #24 Chicken Jack Flash$9.00
Breaded chicken strips, pepper jack cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
Half Hot Subs - Some Like It Hot!
- Half #25 Chicken Cordon Bleu$9.00
Breaded chicken strips, wrapped with ham, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, dijon, lettuce, tomato, salt & peppe
- Half #28 The “Ronster"$9.00
Named after our Founder, Ron Bonlender. This sub comes with Meatballs, hot peppers, green peppers, onions, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese
- Half #29 Teriyaki Chicken$9.00
Fajita chicken, Kikkoman's Teriyaki sauce, pineapples, pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oil & vinegar
- Half #31 Pizza Sub$8.50
Pepperoni, marinara sauce, provolone cheese.
Half Our Bacon Subs
- Half #36 Triple Play$9.00
Roast beef, Turkey & bacon, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- Half #37 BLT$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, along with mayo, mustard, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- Half #38 BBC$9.00
Roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- Half #39TBC$9.00
Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
Half Specialty Subs
- Half #40 Hawaiian$9.00
Ham, Swiss, pineapple, cream cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
- Half #41 Saucy Tom$9.00
Turkey, provolone cheese, cranberry sauce, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Half #42 Italiano$11.00
Pastrami, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, olives, salt pepper oil & vinegar
Half Cold Subs - Some Like it Cold!
- Half #43Tuna$9.00
Fresh mixed Tuna fish, provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- Half #44 Krab$9.00
Imitation Crab meat, provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- Half #45 All cheese$8.50
provolone, cheddar, swiss, american & pepper with mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- Half #46 Greenway$8.50
cream cheese, southwestern avocado spread(guacamole) provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, olives, pickles, cucumbers, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- Half #48 PBJ (peanut butter & jelly)$6.00
Classic Peanut butter & Strawberry jelly
Full Subs
Subs
- FULL #1 Ham, Salami, Pepperoni$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #2 Ham & Salami$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #4 Ham & Turkey$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #5 Bologna$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #6 Turkey & Salami$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #7 Pastrami$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #8 Pepperoni$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #9 Ham$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #10 Salami (Genoa)$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #11 Turkey$13.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #12 Pastrami, Swiss & Kraut$14.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #13 Pastrami & Salami$14.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #14 Ham, Turkey & Roast Beef$14.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #15 Roast Beef$14.00
provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onion, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
- FULL #16 Tornado$14.50
Ham, salami, bologna, pepperoni & pastram, along with provolone, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions & salt pepper oil & vinegar
- FULL #17 Full House$15.50
Ham, bologna, pepperoni & pastrami
- FULL #18 Slammer$16.00
Everything the full house has plus roast beef & American cheese
- FULL #19 Meatball$13.00
Meatballs, spaghetti sauce, onion, provolone cheese
- FULL #20 BBQ Beef$14.00
Beef, bbq sauce, onion, provolone cheese
- FULL #21 French Dip$14.00
Roast beef, onions & provolone cheese, served with a side of Au Jus
- FULL #23 Chicken Fajita$14.00
Fajita chicken, cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- FULL #24 Chicken Jack Flash$14.00
Breaded chicken strips, pepper jack cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
Hot Subs - Some Like It Hot!
- FULL #25 Chicken Cordon Bleu$14.00
Breaded chicken strips, wrapped with ham, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, dijon, lettuce, tomato, salt & peppe
- FULL #28 The “Ronster"$13.50
Named after our Founder, Ron Bonlender. This sub comes with Meatballs, hot peppers, green peppers, onions, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese
- FULL #29 Teriyaki Chicken$14.00
Fajita chicken, Kikkoman's Teriyaki sauce, pineapples, pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oil & vinegar
- FULL #31 Pizza Sub$13.00
Pepperoni, marinara sauce, provolone cheese.
Our Bacon Subs
- FULL #36 Triple Play$14.00
Roast beef, Turkey & bacon, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- FULL #37 BLT$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, along with mayo, mustard, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- FULL #38 BBC$14.00
Roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- FULL #39TBC$14.00
Turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
Specialty Subs
- FULL #40 Hawaiian$14.00
Ham, Swiss, pineapple, cream cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
- FULL #41 Saucy Tom$14.00
Turkey, provolone cheese, cranberry sauce, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato
- FULL #42 Italiano$15.00
Pastrami, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, olives, salt pepper oil & vinegar
Cold Subs - Some Like it Cold!
- FULL #43Tuna$13.00
Fresh mixed Tuna fish, provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- FULL #44 Krab$14.00
Imitation Crab meat, provolone cheese, mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- FULL #45 All cheese$13.00
provolone, cheddar, swiss, american & pepper with mayo, mustard, tomato, lettuce, onions, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- FULL #46 Greenway$13.00
cream cheese, southwestern avocado spread(guacamole) provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, olives, pickles, cucumbers, salt pepper oil & vinegar
- FULL #48 PBJ (peanut butter & jelly)$9.00
Classic Peanut butter & Strawberry jelly
More Food
Salads
- Chef salad$10.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, pickles, cucumbers, green peppers & provolone & cheddar cheese
- Krab salad$10.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, pickles, cucumbers, green peppers & provolone & cheddar cheese
- Tuna salad$10.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, pickles, cucumbers, green peppers & provolone & cheddar cheese
- Veggie salad$9.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, pickles, cucumbers, green peppers & provolone & cheddar cheese
- Macaroni salad$3.00
- Potato salad$3.00