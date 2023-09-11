Burgers/Sandwiches

Chapli Burger

$14.92

Our signature Spicy Beef Smash features perfectly seasoned ground beef with herbs and spices, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and our Succoso sauce on brioche bun.

KICKIN CRUNCH Burger

$13.83

Golden-brown, perfectly crispy fried chicken patty with fresh lettuce, and peppery sauce on sesame seed bun

Spicy Chicken Burger

$12.62

Chicken patty with fresh American cheese, lettuce, cocktail sauce on brioche bun.

Shami Burger

$12.98

Traditional Shami patty made with split chickpeas, aromatic spices and herbs. Topped with fried egg, coleslaw, onions, on a classic bun.

Impossible Burger

$15.21

Plant-based patty. Topped with Vegan cheese, fresh lettuce, tangy pickles, onions on vegan Brioche bun.

Fish Sandwich

$12.78

Crunchy golden-brown fish fillet, fresh lettuce, tartar sauce on brioche bun.

Smash

$11.48

Smash features perfectly seasoned ground beef, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish sauce on brioche bun.

Smash Double

$12.89

Smash Double features perfectly seasoned ground beef patties, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish on brioche bun.

Smash Triple

$13.95

Smash Triple features perfectly seasoned ground beef patties, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish on brioche bun

Chicken Arabian Wrap

$14.82

Chicken Patty, lettuce tomatoes on pita bread with classic sauce.

Meals

Smash Meal

$15.98

Smash features perfectly seasoned ground beef, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish sauce on brioche bun with fries.

Smash Double Meal

$17.39

Smash Double features perfectly seasoned ground beef patties, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish on brioche bun with fries.

Smash triple Meal

$18.45

Smash Triple features perfectly seasoned ground beef patties, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish on brioche bun with fries.

Chapli Burger Meal

$19.42

Our signature Spicy Beef Smash features perfectly seasoned ground beef with herbs and spices, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and our Succoso sauce on brioche bun with fries.

Kickin Crunch meal

$18.33

Golden-brown, perfectly crispy fried chicken patty with fresh lettuce, and peppery sauce on sesame seed bun with fries.

Spicy Chicken Burger Meal

$17.12

Chicken patty with fresh American cheese, lettuce, cocktail sauce on brioche bun with fries.

Fish Sandwich Meal

$17.21

Crunchy golden-brown fish fillet, fresh lettuce, tartar sauce on brioche bun with fries.

Impossible Burger Meal

$19.71

Plant-based patty. Topped with Vegan cheese, fresh lettuce, tangy pickles, onions on vegan Brioche bun with fries.

Shami Burger Meal

$17.48

Traditional Shami patty made with split chickpeas, aromatic spices and herbs. Topped with fried egg, coleslaw, onions, on a classic bun with fries.

Chicken Arabian Wrap Meal

$19.32

Chicken Patty, lettuce tomatoes on pita bread with classic sauce with fries.

Appetizers

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.89

MASALA TENDERS

$11.95

NUGGETS

$6.86

ONION RINGS

$5.99

WINGS

$9.21

JALAPEÑOS CHEESE POPPERS

$10.38

JALAPEÑOS CREAM CHEESE POPPERS

$10.21

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.21

Fries

Fries

$5.10

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.22

Cheese Fries

$7.68

Masala Fries

$6.21

Mocktails

Classic Mojito

$6.98

Passion Fruit Mojito

$6.98

Mango Mojito

$6.98

Blue Lagoon Mojito

$6.98

Strawberry Mojito

$6.98

Beverages

Coke

$1.92

Fanta

$1.92

Sprite

$1.92

Ginger ale

$1.92

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.62

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$1.62

Minute Maid orange juice

$1.89

Minute Maid apple juice

$1.89

fairelife Chocolate milk

$2.28

fairlife Strawberry Milk

$2.28

Coke Bottle 20fl

$2.24

Monster Drink 16floz

$3.12

Water Bottle

$1.89

Dessert

Chocolate Temptation

$5.93

Dips

Succoso Sauce

$1.20

Cocktail Sauce

$0.99

Spicy Garlic Mayo

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99