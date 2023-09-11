Succoso Burger 3835 Whitney Ave
Burgers/Sandwiches
Chapli Burger
Our signature Spicy Beef Smash features perfectly seasoned ground beef with herbs and spices, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and our Succoso sauce on brioche bun.
KICKIN CRUNCH Burger
Golden-brown, perfectly crispy fried chicken patty with fresh lettuce, and peppery sauce on sesame seed bun
Spicy Chicken Burger
Chicken patty with fresh American cheese, lettuce, cocktail sauce on brioche bun.
Shami Burger
Traditional Shami patty made with split chickpeas, aromatic spices and herbs. Topped with fried egg, coleslaw, onions, on a classic bun.
Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty. Topped with Vegan cheese, fresh lettuce, tangy pickles, onions on vegan Brioche bun.
Fish Sandwich
Crunchy golden-brown fish fillet, fresh lettuce, tartar sauce on brioche bun.
Smash
Smash features perfectly seasoned ground beef, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish sauce on brioche bun.
Smash Double
Smash Double features perfectly seasoned ground beef patties, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish on brioche bun.
Smash Triple
Smash Triple features perfectly seasoned ground beef patties, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish on brioche bun
Chicken Arabian Wrap
Chicken Patty, lettuce tomatoes on pita bread with classic sauce.
Meals
Smash Meal
Smash features perfectly seasoned ground beef, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish sauce on brioche bun with fries.
Smash Double Meal
Smash Double features perfectly seasoned ground beef patties, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish on brioche bun with fries.
Smash triple Meal
Smash Triple features perfectly seasoned ground beef patties, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and creamy relish on brioche bun with fries.
Chapli Burger Meal
Our signature Spicy Beef Smash features perfectly seasoned ground beef with herbs and spices, smashed onto a sizzling hot griddle to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Topped with American cheese, tomatoes, fresh lettuce, griddled onions and our Succoso sauce on brioche bun with fries.
Kickin Crunch meal
Golden-brown, perfectly crispy fried chicken patty with fresh lettuce, and peppery sauce on sesame seed bun with fries.
Spicy Chicken Burger Meal
Chicken patty with fresh American cheese, lettuce, cocktail sauce on brioche bun with fries.
Fish Sandwich Meal
Crunchy golden-brown fish fillet, fresh lettuce, tartar sauce on brioche bun with fries.
Impossible Burger Meal
Plant-based patty. Topped with Vegan cheese, fresh lettuce, tangy pickles, onions on vegan Brioche bun with fries.
Shami Burger Meal
Traditional Shami patty made with split chickpeas, aromatic spices and herbs. Topped with fried egg, coleslaw, onions, on a classic bun with fries.
Chicken Arabian Wrap Meal
Chicken Patty, lettuce tomatoes on pita bread with classic sauce with fries.