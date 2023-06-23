SUDA
Starters
Edamame
Maldon sea salt
Shishito Peppers
bonito flake, chipotle sweet soy
Pan Seared Pork Dumplings
Ponzu dipping sauce
Fried Scallops
Ponzu dipping sauce
French Fries
Kewpie mayo and katsu dipping sauce
Miso Soup
Wakame, tofu, shiitake, and scallion
Crispy Rock Shrimp
citrus wasabi kewpie mayo dipping sauce
Brussel Sprouts
crispy pork, dried cherries, chipotle sweet soy, sesame seeds
Salads
Cucumber Salad
Daikon, carrot, wakame, and amazu
Melon Salad
Baby romaine, frisée, baby arugula, cantaloupe, honeydew, toasted candied almonds, yuzu sesame dressing
House Salad
Arcadia greens, romaine, avocado, cucumber, tomato, edamame, miso tomato dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, crispy wonton, miso Caesar dressing, parmesan
Bowls
Yakisoba
Fried noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallion, pickled red onion, bell pepper, fried egg, and lime wedge
Fried Rice
shrimp, chicken, pork, carrots, peas, sweet potato, ginger, garlic, scallion, fried egg
Pork Ramen
pork broth, pork belly, egg, seaweed, scallion
Poke Bowl
tuna, avocado, micro greens, carrots, daikon, cucumber, albacore & sweet soy, sushi rice
Buns
Mains
Sushi Rolls
Hoso- Cuke
Hoso- Avocado
Unagi Avocado
Eel, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy, and sesame seeds
Hoso- Tuna
Hoso- Sake
Veggie Roll
avocado, cucumber, sprouts, carrots, daikon, sesame seeds
Tempura Shrimp
Tempura battered shrimp, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, and sweet soy
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sprouts, and sesame seeds
Salmon Avocado
Salmon, avocado, and sesame seeds
California
Red crab, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds
Spider
Fried soft-shell crab, local sprouts, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, and sweet soy
Ya-Sai
Nama Nashi
Ohana
Ziggy
Sunset
Bubba
Sashimi
Maguro Crudo
Yellowfin tuna, ponzu, olive oil, fresh wasabi, and chives
Spicy Hamachi
Yellowtail jack, shishito ponzu, yuzu kosho, diced jalapeños, togarashi, and sea salt
Tombo Tataki
Seared albacore, sweet ginger soy, shoga, furikake, lime zest, and cilantro
Truffle Sake
Salmon, lemon zest, fresh wasabi, truffle ponzu, and chives
Half Maguro Crudo
Half Spicy Hamachi
Half Tombo Tataki
Half Truffle Sake
12 pc. Chef Choice
18 pc. Chef Choice
24 pc. Chef Choice
36 pc. Chef Choice
NIGHTLY SPECIALS
3pc sashimi
Nigiri
Handrolls
Sushi Mods
Kitchen Mods
Dessert
Bar Menu
Soft Bev
Specialty Cocktails
Chu-hai
Monthly specialty cocktails, ask your server for details
White Negroni
Light white negroni Jh stillworks absaroka aged gin, lillet blanc, suze liqueur, and orange peel
Fuyu Cooler
Herbaceous spritz JH still works vodka, berry lavender syrup, lemon peel
Matsuyama
Smoky green drinks Vida Mezcal, matcha green tea, lemon, honey
Toki Serano
Spicy manhatten Suntory toki whisky, peach serrano pureé, carpano antica, and bourbon cherry garnish
Shochu Sour
Japanese fizzy refresher bartender's choice shochu, lemon or lime, soda
Beers
Wine by Glass
Sake by the Glass
Sake By the Bottle
Bushido Can180
Snow Maid Can180
Joto Blue 300
Joto Clocks 300
Sacred Power 300
Soul Sensei 300
Wandering Poet 300
Winters Bamboo 300
Demon Slayer 720
Joto Plum 720
Joto Yuzu Sake 720
Joto Blue 720
Joto Clocks 720
Moon Water 720
Road Osaka 720
Sacred Power 720
Soul Sensei 720
Song Sea 720
Tozai 720
Toko Sunrise 720
Tyku 720
Winters Bamboo 720
Shochu
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
Cognac/Cordials
Bubbles
Château Moncontour Brut Chennin Chardonnay
Crémant de Loire, France
Cremant de Loire
Drusian
La Marca
Marie Copinet 'Selection' Blanc De Blancs
Champagne, France
Mumm Brut
Mumm Cuvee Brut Prestige
Napa, Ca
Murgo Brut Rose
Murgo Brut Rosé
Mt Etna, Sicily, Italy, 2018
Patriarche
Père & Fils 'Patriarche' Brut Chardonnay
Burgundy, France
Rosé/Orange
7 Stories 'Love' Cabernet Franc
Santa Ynez Valley, CA 2021
Caillou R
Domaine Du Dragon 'Grande Cuveé
Grenache, Syrah, cinsault Provence, France 2020
DomDragon R
Donkey & Goat 'Isabells Cuvee' Rose Grenache Gris
Mendocino, ca 2018
Jacky Preys CB Orange
Le Clos Du Caillou Grenache, Cinsault, Mourvedre
Cotes du Rhone, France 2020
Matthaisson Syrah Blend
Yolo County, Ca 2017
Tenuta Perla Orange
White
Baron Widmann 'Weissburgunder' Pinot Bianco
Alto adige, Italy 2019
Baron Widmann Weiss
Cakebread Chard
Capitain Gagnerot 'Ladoix 1Er Cru' Chardonnay
Burgundy, France 2017
Caravaglio 'Infatata' Malvasia Delle Lipari
Salina and Lipari, Sicily, Italy 2021
ChaChaMo Macatho
Choya Plum
Domaine Olivier Morin 'Constance' Chardonnay
Burgundy chitry-le-fort, France 2020
Domaine Vacheron 'Sancerre Blanc' Sauvignon Blanc
Loire, France 2021
DomBarraud Pommards
DomCurot SB
DomOlivier Morin 'Constance'
DomVach SancB
Garlider Muller Thurgau
Garlinder Müller Thurgau
Weinberg Dolomiten IGT, Italy 2018
Graci Etna Bianco 'Arcuria' Carricante Cataratto
Sicily, Italy 2018
Jacky Preys Tour SB
JDrouhin Chablis
Joseph Drouhin 'Vaudon Chablis' Chardonnay
Burgundy, France 2020
Matthaisson Chard
MolGavi 'ReLys'
Remoissenet Pére & Fils 'Montagne Saint-désiré
Chardonnay côte du beaune, burgundy, France 2019
Reds
Brancaia Tre
Captain Gagnerot Ladoix 1er Cru La Micaude Pinot Noir
Burgundy, France 2019
ChatTeyssier
Diego Conterno 'Baluma' Nebbiolo
Monforte d'alba, piedmont, Italy 2020
DomLa Barroche Liberty
DomNoire Tendresse
DomPhillipe et Arnaud PN
Gonc Blaufrankish
Laura Lorenzo Frontera
Miles Garret Sang
Pradorey Finca la Mina
Richard the Lion-Heart
Rosati Cab Sauv
Fun and Funky
Dom. Bobinet 'Piak!' Cabernet Franc
Saumur, Fr 2020
Gonc '6' Blaufrankisch
Štajerska, Solvenia 2018
La Cattiva 'Primitivo Rosso' Zinfandel
Puglia, Italy 2020
Le Coste 'Rosso' Sangiovese
Lazio, Italy 2018
Macatho 'Chachamo' Chasselas, Chard, Moscatel
Itata, Chile 2018
Martha Stouman 'Post Flirtation' Zin Carignan Blend
Sebastopol, Ca 2018
Populis 'Wabi Sabi' White Blend
Mendocino, Ca
Tenuta L'armonia 'Perla' Orange Garganega
Veneto, Italy 2016