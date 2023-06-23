SUDA

Full Menu

Starters

Edamame

$7.00

Maldon sea salt

Shishito Peppers

$14.00+

bonito flake, chipotle sweet soy

Pan Seared Pork Dumplings

$16.00

Ponzu dipping sauce

Fried Scallops

$18.00

Ponzu dipping sauce

French Fries

$10.00+

Kewpie mayo and katsu dipping sauce

Miso Soup

$6.00

Wakame, tofu, shiitake, and scallion

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$15.00

citrus wasabi kewpie mayo dipping sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

crispy pork, dried cherries, chipotle sweet soy, sesame seeds

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Daikon, carrot, wakame, and amazu

Melon Salad

$14.00

Baby romaine, frisée, baby arugula, cantaloupe, honeydew, toasted candied almonds, yuzu sesame dressing

House Salad

$15.00

Arcadia greens, romaine, avocado, cucumber, tomato, edamame, miso tomato dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, crispy wonton, miso Caesar dressing, parmesan

Bowls

Yakisoba

$15.00

Fried noodles, carrots, cabbage, scallion, pickled red onion, bell pepper, fried egg, and lime wedge

Fried Rice

$14.00

shrimp, chicken, pork, carrots, peas, sweet potato, ginger, garlic, scallion, fried egg

Pork Ramen

$23.00

pork broth, pork belly, egg, seaweed, scallion

Poke Bowl

$22.00

tuna, avocado, micro greens, carrots, daikon, cucumber, albacore & sweet soy, sushi rice

Buns

3 Buns

$18.00

Mains

served with white rice, dipping sauces, steamed broccolini, and pickled carrots

Miso Ribs

$25.00

baby back ribs, miso bbq sauce

Main Steak

$32.00

SRF American wagyu zabuton

Main Salmon

$27.00

skuna bay salmon, teriyaki

Main Chicken

$24.00

red bird farms (half chicken)

Sushi Rolls

Hoso- Cuke

$6.00

Hoso- Avocado

$7.00

Unagi Avocado

$14.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy, and sesame seeds

Hoso- Tuna

$14.00

Hoso- Sake

$14.00

Veggie Roll

$16.00

avocado, cucumber, sprouts, carrots, daikon, sesame seeds

Tempura Shrimp

$16.00

Tempura battered shrimp, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, and sweet soy

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, sprouts, and sesame seeds

Salmon Avocado

$16.00

Salmon, avocado, and sesame seeds

California

$18.00

Red crab, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds

Spider

$18.00

Fried soft-shell crab, local sprouts, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, and sweet soy

Ya-Sai

$22.00

Nama Nashi

$28.00

Ohana

$29.00

Ziggy

$30.00

Sunset

$32.00Out of stock

Bubba

$32.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Maguro Crudo

$28.00

Yellowfin tuna, ponzu, olive oil, fresh wasabi, and chives

Spicy Hamachi

$27.00

Yellowtail jack, shishito ponzu, yuzu kosho, diced jalapeños, togarashi, and sea salt

Tombo Tataki

$24.00

Seared albacore, sweet ginger soy, shoga, furikake, lime zest, and cilantro

Truffle Sake

$25.00

Salmon, lemon zest, fresh wasabi, truffle ponzu, and chives

Half Maguro Crudo

$15.00

Half Spicy Hamachi

$14.00

Half Tombo Tataki

$13.00

Half Truffle Sake

$13.00

12 pc. Chef Choice

$54.00

18 pc. Chef Choice

$80.00

24 pc. Chef Choice

$108.00

36 pc. Chef Choice

$140.00

NIGHTLY SPECIALS

Spicy Tako Handrolls

$10.00

Nightly Special Roll

$30.00

Japanese Croquetas

$15.00

Pan Seared Rose Snapper

$27.00

Rose Snapper Ceviche

$18.00

3pc sashimi

Maguro 3pc

$16.00

Sake 3pc

$16.00

Hamachi 3pc

$14.00

Tombo 3pc

$12.00

Unagi 3pc

$12.00

Tako 3pc

$12.00

Hotate 3pc

$14.00

Nigiri

Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Tombo Nigiri

$7.00

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.00

Tako Nigiri

$7.00

Hotate Nigiri

$8.00

Ikura Nigiri

$6.00

Handrolls

Maguro Handroll

$12.00

Sake Handroll

$12.00

Hamachi Handroll

$12.00

Tombo Handroll

$10.00

Tako Handroll

$10.00

Unagi Handroll

$10.00

Ikura Handroll

$8.00

Tobiko Handroll

$8.00

Hotate Handroll

$11.00

Salmon Skin Handroll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$9.00

Negihama Handroll

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ramen

$8.00

Kids Fried Rice

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ fries

$10.00

Sushi Mods

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Ponzu

$0.50

Side Gluten Free Ponzu

$0.50

Side Yuzu Kosho

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Kitchen Mods

Side Katsu

$0.50

Side Kewpie Mayo

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Sudaracha

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Togarashi

$0.50

Side Chili Oil

$0.50

Sub Rice Noodles

$3.00

Add extra Ramen Egg

$3.00

Add Fried Egg

$2.00

Add Dumpling

$3.00

Add Steam Bun

$6.00

Side Steamed Rice

$3.00

Dessert

Made to Order Doughnuts

$14.00

Housemade doughnuts dusted in cinnamon sugar, chocolate, and yuzu cream dipping sauces

Black Sesame Ice Cream Sundae

$12.00

Housemade black sesame ice cream, chocolate drizzle, and sesame brittle

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

fresh raspberries, house made whipped cream

Bar Menu

Soft Bev

Hot Green Tea

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Pelegrino

$8.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic

$2.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Double Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Chu-hai

$12.00

Monthly specialty cocktails, ask your server for details

White Negroni

$12.00

Light white negroni Jh stillworks absaroka aged gin, lillet blanc, suze liqueur, and orange peel

Fuyu Cooler

$12.00

Herbaceous spritz JH still works vodka, berry lavender syrup, lemon peel

Matsuyama

$14.00

Smoky green drinks Vida Mezcal, matcha green tea, lemon, honey

Toki Serano

$12.00

Spicy manhatten Suntory toki whisky, peach serrano pureé, carpano antica, and bourbon cherry garnish

Shochu Sour

$12.00

Japanese fizzy refresher bartender's choice shochu, lemon or lime, soda

Beers

Sapporo TAP

$6.00

Melvin Hey Zeus Lager

$6.00

Roadhouse Walrus Hazy

$7.00

GT Golden Ale

$6.00

GT Juicy IPA

$6.00

Kirin btl

$5.00

Asahi Bomber can

$9.00

Hitachino Anbai btl

$12.00

Athletic N/A

$5.00

Wine by Glass

GL Bubbles

$13.00

GL Rose

$13.00

GL Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Brancaia

$13.00

GL Chennin

$12.00

GL Sancerre

$16.00

Sake by the Glass

GL Demon

$11.00

GL Plum

$10.00

Shot Yuzu

$6.00

GL Blue One

$10.00

GL Clocks

$18.00

GL Living Jewel

$8.00

GL Tyku

$9.00

Hot Sake 300

$12.00

Sake By the Bottle

Bushido Can180

$14.00

Snow Maid Can180

$11.00

Joto Blue 300

$21.00

Joto Clocks 300

$43.00

Sacred Power 300

$38.00

Soul Sensei 300

$44.00

Wandering Poet 300

$33.00

Winters Bamboo 300

$45.00

Demon Slayer 720

$52.00

Joto Plum 720

$60.00

Joto Yuzu Sake 720

$30.00

Joto Blue 720

$44.00

Joto Clocks 720

$84.00

Moon Water 720

$79.00

Road Osaka 720

$71.00

Sacred Power 720

$84.00

Soul Sensei 720

$112.00

Song Sea 720

$72.00

Tozai 720

$38.00

Toko Sunrise 720

$71.00

Tyku 720

$38.00

Winters Bamboo 720

$98.00

Shochu

WELL Tombo

$8.00

Iichiko

$8.00

Satsuma Shir

$9.00

Sakura Shir

$9.00

8000 Gen

$10.00

Hitotsubu

$10.00

Rehi Ginger

$13.00

Vodka

WELL NewAm

$8.00

JH Still Works

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli Vanil

$8.00

Stoli Citros

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Haku

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Nikka Coffey

$11.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Gin

WELL Beaf

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Saph

$9.00

Roku

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Great Grey

$10.00

Nikka Coffey

$12.00

Absaroka

$12.00

Ki No Bi

$17.00

Yuzugin

$20.00

Tequila

WELL Sauza

$8.00

Cazadores Repo

$10.00

Casamigos Bl

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Patron Silv

$14.00

Herradura Repo

$15.00

Codigo Rosa

$18.00

Whiskey

WELL Beam

$6.00

WELL Jack

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Tenjaku

$12.00

Akashi

$12.00

Hatozaki

$18.00

Nikka Barrel

$18.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$19.00

Sundays

$19.00

Nikka Pure Malt

$20.00

Wyoming Outryder

$23.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$24.00

Cognac/Cordials

ULLR

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

DomCanton Ginger

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Hennesey Cognac

$11.00

Antica Red Verm

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Remy Martin Cognac

$15.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

Rum

Cruzan

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Goslings

$9.00

Scotch

WELL Dewars WL

$8.00

JWalker Black

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Glenfiddich SM

$16.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Bubbles

Château Moncontour Brut Chennin Chardonnay

$45.00

$44.00

Drusian

$48.00

La Marca

$32.00

Marie Copinet 'Selection' Blanc De Blancs

$111.00

Mumm Brut

$41.00

Mumm Cuvee Brut Prestige

$41.00

Murgo Brut Rose

$62.00

Murgo Brut Rosé

$63.00

Patriarche

$35.00

Père & Fils 'Patriarche' Brut Chardonnay

$36.00

Rosé/Orange

7 Stories 'Love' Cabernet Franc

$54.00

Caillou R

$37.00

Domaine Du Dragon 'Grande Cuveé

$49.00

DomDragon R

$55.00

Donkey & Goat 'Isabells Cuvee' Rose Grenache Gris

$51.00

Jacky Preys CB Orange

$55.00

Le Clos Du Caillou Grenache, Cinsault, Mourvedre

$45.00

Matthaisson Syrah Blend

$57.00

Tenuta Perla Orange

$75.00

White

Baron Widmann 'Weissburgunder' Pinot Bianco

$84.00

Baron Widmann Weiss

$84.00

Cakebread Chard

$85.00

Capitain Gagnerot 'Ladoix 1Er Cru' Chardonnay

$145.00

Caravaglio 'Infatata' Malvasia Delle Lipari

$58.00

ChaChaMo Macatho

$54.00

Choya Plum

$36.00

Domaine Olivier Morin 'Constance' Chardonnay

$50.00

Domaine Vacheron 'Sancerre Blanc' Sauvignon Blanc

$90.00

DomBarraud Pommards

$85.00

DomCurot SB

$75.00

DomOlivier Morin 'Constance'

$47.00

DomVach SancB

$89.00

Garlider Muller Thurgau

$58.00

Garlinder Müller Thurgau

$59.00

Graci Etna Bianco 'Arcuria' Carricante Cataratto

$112.00

Jacky Preys Tour SB

$43.00

JDrouhin Chablis

$56.00

Joseph Drouhin 'Vaudon Chablis' Chardonnay

$60.00

Matthaisson Chard

$57.00

MolGavi 'ReLys'

$45.00

Remoissenet Pére & Fils 'Montagne Saint-désiré

$145.00

Reds

Brancaia Tre

$48.00

Captain Gagnerot Ladoix 1er Cru La Micaude Pinot Noir

$112.00

ChatTeyssier

$70.00

Diego Conterno 'Baluma' Nebbiolo

$55.00

DomLa Barroche Liberty

$72.00

DomNoire Tendresse

$46.00

DomPhillipe et Arnaud PN

$60.00

Gonc Blaufrankish

$53.00

Laura Lorenzo Frontera

$71.00

Miles Garret Sang

$63.00

Pradorey Finca la Mina

$75.00

Richard the Lion-Heart

$88.00

Rosati Cab Sauv

$81.00

Fun and Funky

Dom. Bobinet 'Piak!' Cabernet Franc

$49.00

Gonc '6' Blaufrankisch

$69.00

La Cattiva 'Primitivo Rosso' Zinfandel

$52.00

Le Coste 'Rosso' Sangiovese

$72.00

Macatho 'Chachamo' Chasselas, Chard, Moscatel

$61.00

Martha Stouman 'Post Flirtation' Zin Carignan Blend

$54.00

Populis 'Wabi Sabi' White Blend

$46.00

Tenuta L'armonia 'Perla' Orange Garganega

$84.00

Geeks

Carema Sor Passo Nebb

$159.00

Cpt Gag1er Cru Fourtieres

$145.00

Cpt Gag1er Cru Micaude

$129.00

Divine Droplets 720

$160.00

DomLancelot-Royer

$125.00

DomNoire Dolia

$99.00

DomVach SB Romains

$185.00

EttoreGerm Brut R

$88.00

FMagnien Coeur de Roche

$180.00

Graci Etna Bianco

$112.00

Kojimaya Untitled 720

$270.00

Le Coste Rosso

$72.00

Luigi Vico Barolo

$145.00

Manon High Par

$84.00

Marie Copinet

$114.00

Musella Amarone

$115.00

Phillip Livera Clos Village

$199.00

Phillip Livera Fixin VV

$135.00

Remoissenet St Desire

$150.00

Remoissenet Volnay

$170.00

Silent Stream 720

$214.00

Yuki Junmai Daiginjo 720

$135.00