Suds Maguire's Bar and Grill 1270 W Bagley Rd


Apps

Chix Tenders

$10.00

Choice of Ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard 10 Try them Nashville Hot Style

Nashville Tenders

$11.00

Basket Fries

$6.00

Basket Swt Pot

$7.00

Broccoli Bites

$11.00

Breaded and fried broccoli and cheddar bites served with ranch

Cajun Tator Tots

$7.00

Served with a spicy ranch

Cheese Quesadillas

$11.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Crazy Tots

$12.00

Cajun tater tots loaded with beer cheese, bacon, jalapeños and Sriracha drizzle

Fried Mozz

$11.00

Served with marinara sauce

Hawaiian Tacos

$13.00

Mac N Chz

$6.00

Nacho

$12.00

Spicy ground beef, spicy beer cheese, peppers, onions, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream 1

Onion Rings

$7.00

Plain Tator Tots

$6.00

Pork Quesadillas

$12.00

Cheddar jack cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spicy pineapple vinegar slaw

Pub Pretzels

$11.00

Served with a beer cheese sauce

Spinach & Chees Dip

$11.50

Served with veggies and chips

Steak Cigars

$12.00

Rolled tortillas stuffed with ribeye, cheese, peppers and onions served with a horseradish cream sauce

Traditional Wing

$8.00

Burgers

Our all beef burger consists of a premium blend of ground chuck, short rib and brisket. These half pounders are served on your choice of toasted brioche or pretzel bun. Substitute any burger with a juicy grilled chicken breast or black bean burger.

50/50 Burger

$14.00

Half pound of freshly ground pork belly and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and American cheese

Angry Abby

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, jalapeños, Ohio pepper jack cheese and Sriracha mayo

Big Tex

$14.50

Beer battered onion ring, jalapeños, cheddar and BBQ sauce

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion and Sriracha mayo

Charlies Big Boy

$14.00

Like the original but even better 1

Continental

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, fried egg, bacon, smoked cheddar cheese and mayo

Halle Burger

$14.50

A blend of ground turkey, basil, garlic, and roasted red peppers topped with avocado, spinach, fresh mushroom, provolone and Sriracha mayo

Heart Attack Burger

$14.50

House Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle 1

I Dont Give A Crap

$14.50

Jackie Burger

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms and onions with baby Swiss, lettuce, tomato and pickle

Maguires Sub Burger

$14.50

Two 1/4 lb. patties with salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and secret sauce on a fresh hoagie

Mighty Mac

$14.50

Smothered in mac n’ cheese and bacon

The Ronald

$14.00

1000 Island, diced onion, shredded lettuce, pickles and American cheese

Titans Blue & Orange

$14.50

Classics

Pancake Rueben

$14.00

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing between potato pancakes

Asian Wrap

$12.00

Grilled teriyaki chicken, cabbage blend, crispy noodles and Asian mayo rolled in a tortilla wrap

Blk Chix Wrap

$12.00

Blackened chicken, lettuce, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese and fire roasted corn salsa served with a side of spicy ranch

Blta

$12.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on toasted multigrain bread with Sriracha mayo

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or hand breaded chicken tossed in medium sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Chix Salad Sandwich

$12.00

A blend of grilled chicken, dried cranberry, celery and pineapple on multigrain bread

Chx Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Greek Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, black olive, red onion, cucumber and Greek dressing

Hangover Wrap

$11.00

Italian Sub

$13.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone and Italian dressing

Mazzone

$13.00

Shaved ribeye, sausage, rice, fontina, roasted red pepper and horseradish sauce

Nashville Chicken

$13.50

Breaded chicken spiced Nashville Style topped with Tony Packo’s pickles and Duke’s Mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

Shaved ribeye, sautéed bell peppers, onions and cheese sauce

Pulled Pork Pretzel

$13.00

BBQ pulled pork and spicy pineapple vinegar slaw on a toasted pretzel bun

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Freshly sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion and house cheese blend with a side of honey mustard

The Club

$12.00

THE CLUB Fresh sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted multigrain

Combos

Available Monday-Friday 11am-2pm ONLY

Lunch Combo

$10.00

Half Sandwich and 1 Side.

Greens/Mugs

Balsamic Vinaigrette, Poppyseed, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, Honey Mustard, 1000 Island, Spicy Ranch, Oil n’ Vinegar, Greek

Blk Chix Salad

$12.00

Fire roasted corn salsa, tortilla strips, tomato and cheddar cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Cucumber, onion, tomato and cheese 8

Cobb

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, onion and bleu cheese crumbles

Seasonal Salad

$13.00

Bed of spinach with grilled chicken, feta cheese, sliced apples, walnuts and red onion

Side Caeser Salad

$5.00

Cucumber, onion, tomato and cheese

Suds Side Salad

$5.00

Cucumber, onion, tomato and cheese

Soup Doojer

$6.00

Our daily soup

Suds House Salad

$8.00

Cucumber, onion, tomato and cheese

Kids

Kd Hamburger

$7.00

Kd Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kd Chix Fingers

$7.00

Kd Gr Cheese

$7.00

Kkid Mac N Chz

$7.00

Kd Mini Corndogs

$7.00

Pizza

15” hand-rolled pizzas, homemade sauce and house cheese blend of mozzarella and provolone

Buff Chx Pizza

$17.00

Deluxe

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, fresh mushroom and onion

Garden Patch

$15.00

Hawaiian

$18.00

Margarita

$17.00

Meaty Margherita

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil and cracked pepper

Mr Cheesy

$18.00

Basted with garlic & rosemary infused olive oil and topped with fontina, fresh mozzarella, provolone and mozzarella, fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes

Sooo Meaty

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham

Sriracha Chx Za

$18.00

Grilled chicken, banana pepper, red onion and Sriracha ranch sauce

Sweet & Spicy

$18.00

Pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeño

Your Way

$16.00

Sides

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side House Dressing

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side O & V

$0.50

Side Poppy Seed

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Suicide

$1.00

Side Sw Ranch

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Teryaki

$0.50

Side Wet Cajun Sauce

$0.50

Sweets

Cheese Cake

$6.50