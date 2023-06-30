Suds Maguire's Bar and Grill 1270 W Bagley Rd
Apps
Chix Tenders
Choice of Ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard 10 Try them Nashville Hot Style
Nashville Tenders
Basket Fries
Basket Swt Pot
Broccoli Bites
Breaded and fried broccoli and cheddar bites served with ranch
Cajun Tator Tots
Served with a spicy ranch
Cheese Quesadillas
Boneless Wings
Crazy Tots
Cajun tater tots loaded with beer cheese, bacon, jalapeños and Sriracha drizzle
Fried Mozz
Served with marinara sauce
Hawaiian Tacos
Mac N Chz
Nacho
Spicy ground beef, spicy beer cheese, peppers, onions, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream 1
Onion Rings
Plain Tator Tots
Pork Quesadillas
Cheddar jack cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spicy pineapple vinegar slaw
Pub Pretzels
Served with a beer cheese sauce
Spinach & Chees Dip
Served with veggies and chips
Steak Cigars
Rolled tortillas stuffed with ribeye, cheese, peppers and onions served with a horseradish cream sauce
Traditional Wing
Burgers
50/50 Burger
Half pound of freshly ground pork belly and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and American cheese
Angry Abby
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, jalapeños, Ohio pepper jack cheese and Sriracha mayo
Big Tex
Beer battered onion ring, jalapeños, cheddar and BBQ sauce
Black Bean Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion and Sriracha mayo
Charlies Big Boy
Like the original but even better 1
Continental
Lettuce, tomato, fried egg, bacon, smoked cheddar cheese and mayo
Halle Burger
A blend of ground turkey, basil, garlic, and roasted red peppers topped with avocado, spinach, fresh mushroom, provolone and Sriracha mayo
Heart Attack Burger
House Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle 1
I Dont Give A Crap
Jackie Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and onions with baby Swiss, lettuce, tomato and pickle
Maguires Sub Burger
Two 1/4 lb. patties with salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and secret sauce on a fresh hoagie
Mighty Mac
Smothered in mac n’ cheese and bacon
The Ronald
1000 Island, diced onion, shredded lettuce, pickles and American cheese
Titans Blue & Orange
Classics
Pancake Rueben
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing between potato pancakes
Asian Wrap
Grilled teriyaki chicken, cabbage blend, crispy noodles and Asian mayo rolled in a tortilla wrap
Blk Chix Wrap
Blackened chicken, lettuce, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese and fire roasted corn salsa served with a side of spicy ranch
Blta
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on toasted multigrain bread with Sriracha mayo
Buffalo Chix Wrap
Grilled or hand breaded chicken tossed in medium sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Chix Salad Sandwich
A blend of grilled chicken, dried cranberry, celery and pineapple on multigrain bread
Chx Ceasar Wrap
Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, black olive, red onion, cucumber and Greek dressing
Hangover Wrap
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone and Italian dressing
Mazzone
Shaved ribeye, sausage, rice, fontina, roasted red pepper and horseradish sauce
Nashville Chicken
Breaded chicken spiced Nashville Style topped with Tony Packo’s pickles and Duke’s Mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved ribeye, sautéed bell peppers, onions and cheese sauce
Pulled Pork Pretzel
BBQ pulled pork and spicy pineapple vinegar slaw on a toasted pretzel bun
Turkey Wrap
Freshly sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion and house cheese blend with a side of honey mustard
The Club
Combos
Greens/Mugs
Blk Chix Salad
Fire roasted corn salsa, tortilla strips, tomato and cheddar cheese
Caesar Salad
Cucumber, onion, tomato and cheese 8
Cobb
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, onion and bleu cheese crumbles
Seasonal Salad
Bed of spinach with grilled chicken, feta cheese, sliced apples, walnuts and red onion
Side Caeser Salad
Cucumber, onion, tomato and cheese
Suds Side Salad
Cucumber, onion, tomato and cheese
Soup Doojer
Our daily soup
Suds House Salad
Cucumber, onion, tomato and cheese
Kids
Pizza
Buff Chx Pizza
Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, fresh mushroom and onion
Garden Patch
Hawaiian
Margarita
Meaty Margherita
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil and cracked pepper
Mr Cheesy
Basted with garlic & rosemary infused olive oil and topped with fontina, fresh mozzarella, provolone and mozzarella, fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes
Sooo Meaty
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham
Sriracha Chx Za
Grilled chicken, banana pepper, red onion and Sriracha ranch sauce
Sweet & Spicy
Pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeño