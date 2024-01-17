Skip to Main content
Carole's Coffee House 5620 Strand Ave
0
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Viennoserie
All day menu
Desserts
Drinks
Pantry
Croissant
$3.75
Pain Au Chocolat
$3.99
Almond Croissant
$5.79
Muffin
$4.99
Cinnamon Roll
$4.50
Hazelnut Croissant
$5.79
Babka
$4.00
Chocolate Almond Croissant
$5.99
Millefoglie
$5.99
Lunch
Spinach Pie
$4.75
Ham and Cheese
$4.99
Veggie Quiche
$12.99
Quiche Lorraine
$12.99
Avocado Toast
$11.99
Cobb Salad
$13.99
Caesar Salad
$7.99
Arugula Salad
$8.99
Prosciutto Arugula
$11.99
Italian Combo
$14.99
Caprese
$12.99
Turkey Genoa
$12.99
Crepe Strawberry, Banana & Nutella
$13.99
Crepe Berries and Zabaglione
$14.99
Granola Yogurt Parfait
$7.99
Tiramisu
$7.99
Pistachio Cake
$8.99
Crème Brûlée
$8.99
Macaroons
$2.99
Apple Strudel
$4.50
Coffee
Frappé
$4.50
Iced Latte
$4.50
Espresso
$3.50
Double Espresso
$4.00
Cappuccino
$4.50
Americano
$4.00
Drip
$3.50
Soft Drinks
Soda
$2.50
Pellegrino
Fiji
Water
$1.50
Lemonade Small
$3.00
Lemonade Medium
$3.50
Iced Tea Small
$4.00
Iced Tea Medium
$4.50
Orange Juice
$2.75
Pellegrino Soda
$3.00
Hot Drinks
Hot Cocoa
$4.50
Hot Tea
$3.00
Olive Oil
$11.00
Jam
$7.00
Mini Jam
$1.75
Orange Blossom Raw Honey
$11.00
Balsamic
$16.00
Olive Spread
$8.00
Olives w Fenel
$7.00
Capers
$9.00
Harissa Sundried Tomatoes
$9.00
Dog Treats
$8.90
Cookies
$1.50
Chips
$1.50
Carole's Coffee House 5620 Strand Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 801-7246
5620 Strand Ave, Naples, FL 34110
Closed
All hours
