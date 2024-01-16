Sugarfire Smokehouse Westy 14375 Orchard Pkwy Suite 100
2OZ BBQ SAUCES
- STL Sweet
It's our special blend of the classic BBQ sauce you love!
- TX Hot
A little spicy with a touch of cayenne and a little sweet with molasses.
- Carolina Mustard
Our blend of the North Carolina and South Carolina BBQ styles...mustard, vinegar, a little tomato....tangy and sweet!
- White Horseradish
Alabama style white BBQ sauce...Mayo based with horseradish, house rub, lemon juice and a whole lot of love!
- Honey Badger
Honey Badger don't care! Sweet and spicy blend with honey and sriracha...it's the staff favorite!
- Coffee BBQ
Our original STL sweet with some coffee added. If you like coffee you with LOVE this sauce!
6OZ SIDES
ADD ON'S
BABY BACK RIBS
- Four Bone Plate + 1 side
Succulent, tender, meaty & juicy...one of the only places around you can get Baby Backs!$18.99
- Half Rack Plate + 2 sides & drink
Succulent, tender, meaty & juicy...one of the only places around you can get Baby Backs!$26.99
- Full Rack Plate + 2 sides & drink
Succulent, tender, meaty & juicy...one of the only places around you can get Baby Backs!$36.99
- Four Bone
Succulent, tender, meaty & juicy...one of the only places around you can get Baby Backs!$15.99
- Half Rack
Succulent, tender, meaty & juicy...one of the only places around you can get Baby Backs!$20.49
- Full Rack
Succulent, tender, meaty & juicy...one of the only places around you can get Baby Backs!$32.99
BEVERAGES
BRISKET
- 6oz Brisket Sandwich + 1 Side
Coated in our house rub & smoked low and slow. Served on a buttery toasted bun with your choice of one side.$17.49
- 6oz Brisket Plate + 2 sides & drink
Coated in our house rub and smoked low and slow. Served with your choice of two sides and a fountain drink.$19.99
- 4oz Brisket
Coated in our house rub and smoked low and slow.$9.99
- 8oz Brisket
Coated in our house rub and smoked low and slow.$15.49
- 1lb Brisket
Coated in our house rub and smoked low and slow.$25.99
BURGERS
- Single + 1 side
House ground blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. Smashed to perfection. They come naked so don't forget to add all the toppings you would like!$11.49
- Double + 1 side
House ground blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. Smashed to perfection. They come naked so don't forget to add all the toppings you would like!$14.49
COMBO PLATES
- 2 Meat Combo + 2 sides & drink
Your choice of two meats, two sides, & a fountain drink.$19.99
- 3 Meat Combo + 2 sides & drink
Choice of three meats, two sides, & fountain drink.$25.99
- Family Combo
Choice of two meats (one pound of each) and three pint sides. Feeds 4-6.$69.99
- Meat Daddy
All five of our meats - 4 bone baby back rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, 4oz each of brisket, turkey, & pulled pork. Served with two sides & a fountain drink.$33.99
DESSERTS
JALAPENO CHEDDAR SAUSAGE
- 6oz Sausage Sandwich + 1 side
Locally made jalapeno cheddar sausage with just a touch of heat. Sliced and served on a buttery toasted bun.$11.49
- 6oz Sausage Plate + 2 sides & drink
Locally made jalapeno cheddar sausage with just a touch of heat.$14.99
- Sausage Link
Locally made jalapeno cheddar sausage with just a touch of heat.$6.49
- 1lb Sausage
Locally made jalapeno cheddar sausage with just a touch of heat.$23.99
PULLED PORK
- 6oz Pulled Pork Sandwich + 1 side
Coated in our house rub and smoked low and slow. Hand pulled to order and served on a buttery toasted bun.$12.00
- 6oz Pulled Pork Plate + 2 sides & drink
Coated in our house rub and smoked low and slow. Hand pulled to order.$16.99
- 4oz Pulled Pork
Coated in our house rub and smoked low and slow. Hand pulled to order$7.49
- 8oz Pulled Pork
Coated in our house rub and smoked low and slow. Hand pulled to order$11.49
- 1lb Pulled Pork
Coated in our house rub and smoked low and slow. Hand pulled to order$20.49
RETAIL SAUCE/RUB
SALADS
- Chef
Chopped iceberg, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar, hard boiled egg, chopped brisket & turkey with your choice of dressing.$14.99
- Chef no meat
Chopped iceberg, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheddar, & hard boiled egg, with your choice of dressing.$9.99
- Turkey Caesar
Chopped romaine, parmesan, house made croutons & chopped turkey.$11.99
- Caesar no meat
Chopped romaine, parmesan & house made croutons.$9.99
- Dory
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pulled salmon & house made shoestring potatoes. We recommend the cucumber dill dressing.$14.99
- Dory no salmon
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion & house made shoestring potatoes. We recommend the cucumber dill dressing.$9.99
SALMON
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
- Brisket Dip
Sliced brisket, Swiss & grilled onion on a buttery toasted hoagie. Served with a side of house made au jus.$17.49
- Brisket Cheesesteak
Sliced brisket, cheese sauce, grilled peppers & onions on a buttery toasted hoagie.$17.49
- Carolina
Juicy pulled pork, creamy coleslaw & tangy Carolina mustard on a buttery toasted bun.$15.49
- Fried Green Tomato
Cornmeal battered fried green tomatoes, pickled collard greens, charred tomato & artichoke relish, pepper jack & lemon aioli on buttery toasted Texas toast.$13.99
- Big Muddy
Locally made sliced jalapeno cheddar sausage, sliced brisket, lettuce, pickle, STL sweet sauce & white horseradish sauce on a buttery toasted bun.$16.49
STARTERS
TURKEY
- 6oz Turkey Sandwich + 1 side
Tender & juicy smoked sliced turkey breast on a buttery toasted bun.$13.49
- 6oz Turkey Plate + 2 sides & drink
Tender & juicy smoked sliced turkey breast.$17.49
- 4oz Turkey
Tender & juicy smoked sliced turkey breast.$7.99
- 8oz Turkey
Tender & juicy smoked sliced turkey breast.$11.99
- 1lb Turkey
Tender & juicy smoked sliced turkey breast.$20.99