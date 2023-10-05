Popular Items

Stracciatella Bruschetta

$11.00

Stracciatella Mozzarella Burschetta - grilled bread, marinated tomatoes, basil, EVOO

Amelias Meatballs

$13.00

Beef & pork meatballs braised in a tomato sauce, whipped ricotta, parmesan

Tomato Sugo App

$10.00

Tomato Sugo & Rigatoni basil, EVOO, parmesan


Insalata

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Torn romaine, garlicky dressing, shaved grana padano, grilled croutons

Antipasto Chop Salad

$12.00

Prosciutto, soppressata, salami, tossed with chopped greens, mozzarella, olives, roasted peppers, oregano, EVOO, balsamic vinaigrette

Table Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cukes, red onion, green pepper, herbed red wine vinaigrette

Arugala

$12.00

Prosciutto, dried figs, shaved grana padano, lemon, EVOO, pine nuts, aged balsamic

Roasted Beets

$12.00

Warm goat cheese, crostini, arugala, pistachio pesto

Panzanella

$11.00Out of stock

Tomato, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, herbed red wine dijon vinaigrette

Primo

garlic confit, oregano, pimenton

Mushrooms

$10.00

Garlic aioli, salsa verde

Arancini

$11.00

Mushroom, asiago cheese, green pea stuffed rice balls with truffle aioli

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00Out of stock

Ribeye, EVOO, lemon, capers, pickled onion

Broccolini

$10.00

Pesto, Lemon, Parmesan

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Calamari Fritto

$14.00

Eggplant Caponata

$8.00

Eggplant with basil, tomato, capers, evoo

Meat & Cheese

$25.00

Proscuitto di parma, hot soppressata, calabrese salami, olives, artichokes, pepato, grana padana, fresh mozzarella

Patate Fritte

$11.00

Crispy potatoes, garlic aioli, spicy red pepper tomato sauce

Polpo

$15.00

Potatoes, olives, tomato stew, EVOO

Ravioli App

Out of stock

Ricotta Bruschetta

$10.00Out of stock

Honey, pistachios

Rustic Garlic Bread

$11.00+

Whipped ricotta, parmesan, fresh mozzarella cheeses, EVOO, lots of garlic

Shrimp Arrabbiata

$14.00

Spicy jumbo shrimp arrabbiata - spicy red pepper tomato sauce, garlic, oregano

Baked Gnocchi

$12.00

Whip Ricotta

$10.00

Pasta

**********

+Barc

$5.00

Bolognese Pappardelle

$25.00

Slow cooked beef-pork in a tomato sugo, red wine, whipped ricotta

Cacio e Pepe Bucatani

$24.00

Pancetta, soft onions, black pepper, whipped ricotta

Cannelloni w/ Crab Shrimp & Scallops

$27.00Out of stock

Fettucini Alfredo

$19.00

Hand Cut Fettucini

$26.00

Roasted mushroom ragu, parmiganiano brodo, truffle cheese

Scallop Tagliatelle

$34.00

Preserved summer tomato sauce, sweet garlic, basil, EVOO

Mushroom Spinach Lasagne

$19.00Out of stock

Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$23.00

grilled grande shrimp, chile, lime, garlic. Served with arroz and beans, platanos, guac and pico.

Oxtail Cavatelli

$29.00

Pacheri Melanzana

$21.00

Penne Rosa

$22.00

chicken, chipotle, garlic, cilantro. Served with arroz and beans, platanos, guac and pico.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

grilled ancho chili marinated steak. Served with arroz and beans, platanos, guac, and pico

Spaghetti Sugo

$16.00

Pork carnitas with garlic pina achiote. Served with arroz and beans, platanos, guac and pico.

Sweet Potato Ravioli

$25.00Out of stock

Cena

**********

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Cauliflower "Steak" Parmigiana

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

All Natural Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Scallop Risotto

$28.00

Acqua Pazza

$36.00

Ribeye Bistecca Pizzaiola

$39.00

Bambini

K Penne Butter

$10.00

Kid Dessert

K Penne Marinara

$10.00

K Penne Alfredo

$10.00

K Salmon Veg

$10.00

K Chx Veg

$10.00

K Chx Parm

$10.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Budino

$9.00Out of stock

Bombolini

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Lunch

Meat & Cheese

$25.00

Eggplant Caponata

$8.00

Sugo Pacheri

$10.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Shrimp Arrabiata

$14.00

Sm Garlic Bread

$11.00

Calamari

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Minestrone

$8.00

L Chicken Parm

$17.00

L Milanese

$19.00

L Salmon

$23.00

Caesar

$10.00

Table Salad

$9.00

Arugala

$12.00

Antipasto Chopped Salad

$12.00

Beet Salad

$12.00