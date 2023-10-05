Sugo Trattoria
Insalata
Classic Caesar
Torn romaine, garlicky dressing, shaved grana padano, grilled croutons
Antipasto Chop Salad
Prosciutto, soppressata, salami, tossed with chopped greens, mozzarella, olives, roasted peppers, oregano, EVOO, balsamic vinaigrette
Table Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cukes, red onion, green pepper, herbed red wine vinaigrette
Arugala
Prosciutto, dried figs, shaved grana padano, lemon, EVOO, pine nuts, aged balsamic
Roasted Beets
Warm goat cheese, crostini, arugala, pistachio pesto
Panzanella
Tomato, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, herbed red wine dijon vinaigrette
Primo
Mushrooms
Garlic aioli, salsa verde
Amelias Meatballs
Beef & pork meatballs braised in a tomato sauce, whipped ricotta, parmesan
Arancini
Mushroom, asiago cheese, green pea stuffed rice balls with truffle aioli
Beef Carpaccio
Ribeye, EVOO, lemon, capers, pickled onion
Broccolini
Pesto, Lemon, Parmesan
Brussels Sprouts
Calamari Fritto
Eggplant Caponata
Eggplant with basil, tomato, capers, evoo
Meat & Cheese
Proscuitto di parma, hot soppressata, calabrese salami, olives, artichokes, pepato, grana padana, fresh mozzarella
Patate Fritte
Crispy potatoes, garlic aioli, spicy red pepper tomato sauce
Polpo
Potatoes, olives, tomato stew, EVOO
Ravioli App
Ricotta Bruschetta
Honey, pistachios
Rustic Garlic Bread
Whipped ricotta, parmesan, fresh mozzarella cheeses, EVOO, lots of garlic
Shrimp Arrabbiata
Spicy jumbo shrimp arrabbiata - spicy red pepper tomato sauce, garlic, oregano
Stracciatella Bruschetta
Stracciatella Mozzarella Burschetta - grilled bread, marinated tomatoes, basil, EVOO
Tomato Sugo App
Tomato Sugo & Rigatoni basil, EVOO, parmesan
Baked Gnocchi
Whip Ricotta
Pasta
Bolognese Pappardelle
Slow cooked beef-pork in a tomato sugo, red wine, whipped ricotta
Cacio e Pepe Bucatani
Pancetta, soft onions, black pepper, whipped ricotta
Cannelloni w/ Crab Shrimp & Scallops
Fettucini Alfredo
Hand Cut Fettucini
Roasted mushroom ragu, parmiganiano brodo, truffle cheese
Scallop Tagliatelle
Preserved summer tomato sauce, sweet garlic, basil, EVOO
Mushroom Spinach Lasagne
Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Oxtail Cavatelli
Pacheri Melanzana
Penne Rosa
Penne Rosa
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti Sugo
Spaghetti Sugo