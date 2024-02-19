Suka Poke
Featured Items
- Build Your Own Poke Large$18.00
You are the Chef! Build Your Own Poke!
- Build Your Own Poke Medium$15.75
You are the Chef! Build Your Own Poke!
- Salmon Mentai$15.75
Cooked Salmon over rice coated with special mentai sauce and Furikake! Mentai is Special creamy sauce with Tobiko ( Flying Fish Roe ) as a main ingredients!
Signature Bowls
Signature Bowls
- Suka Hawaii$15.75+
*ahi Tuna over white rice with spicy mayo sauce and umami shoyu. cucumber, edamame, sweet onion for mix ins and scallion , seaweed salad and avocado for a toppings. Furikake, crispy shallot and shredded nori for the crunch!
- Fishy Bowl$15.75+
*Ahi-Tuna, Salmon. Half white rice Half mixed greens. cucumber, crab mix, edamame, corn for mix-ins . umami shoyu, creamy sesame and creamy miso for the sauces. crispy shallot , furikake, shredded nori for crunch!
- Shrimp Bowl$15.75+
Shrimp over white rice with sweet spicy sauce and spicy mayo mix in with cucumber, onion, jalapeno, cilantro. Corn, crab mix and scallion. furikake, crispy shallot.
- Veggie Bowl$14.75+
Tofu with half white rice and mixed greens. ponzu, umami shoyu sauce. cucumber, edamame, seaweed salad, ginger, scallion. wonton crisp, furikake.
Mentai
- Salmon Mentai$15.75
Cooked Salmon over rice coated with special mentai sauce and Furikake! Mentai is Special creamy sauce with Tobiko ( Flying Fish Roe ) as a main ingredients!
- Chicken Mentai$14.75
Cooked Chicken over rice coated with special mentai sauce and Furikake! Mentai is Special creamy sauce with Tobiko ( Flying Fish Roe ) as a main ingredients!
Beef Bowl
Bubble Tea
Signature Drinks
- Brown Sugar Fresh Milk with Tapioca (Boba)$6.00+
Authentic Brown Sugar With Organic Milk , Topped with Milk Foam, Cookie Crumble and Dash of Brown sugar powder!
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Tapioca (Boba)$6.00+
Authentic Brown Sugar With Organic Milk mixed with Black Tea , Topped with Milk Foam, Cookie Crumble and Dash of Brown sugar powder!
- Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea$5.00+
- Mocha Milk Tea with Coffee Jelly$5.00+
Delicious Mocha Milk tea with Coffee jelly as a toppings for the perfection!
- Earl Black Milk Tea$5.00+
Milk Tea
Side
- Miso Soup$2.00
a traditional Japanese soup with savory , sweet and earthy flavors as well as tofu , scallion and seaweed for perfection!
- Spam Musubi$4.50
Spam musubi is a snack composed of a slice of grilled Spam sandwiched on top of a block of rice, wrapped together with nori in the tradition of Japanese onigiri.