Soup & Curry
Entree
Side dishes
Non-Alcohol
Dessert
Lunch special
Fried rice
Sautéed
Appetizers
- Sang Wa Pla$15.00
Fried chicken wrapped with pandan leave topped with sesame seed served with sweet soy sauce
- Gai Tod Nam Pla$13.00
Fried chicken wing caramelized with fish sauce topped with fried garlic
- Hor Mok$19.00
Steamed fish custard top with jumbo lump crab meat, karfir lime leave, red chilli and coconut milk
- Ma Praw Kua Gluer (G)$12.00
Fried young coconut mixed chilli, Fried garlic and pepper
- Jor Tofu (V)$11.00
Fried tofu wrapped with tofu skin topped with homemade chilli garlic flake served with plum sauce
- Curry Samosa$12.00
Minced chicken, potato, onion and curry powder filled in puff pastry served with sweet cucumber relish
- Poh Pia Tod (V)$10.00
Cabbage, carrot, mushroom, celery, glass noodle served with plum sauce
- Pak Mor (G)$12.00
Homemade rice crepe wrap dumpling stuffed with sweet radish and peanut topped with coconut milk
- Pla Muk Yang$15.00
Grilled marinated squid severed with spicy chilli lime dressing
- Waffle Gui Chai (V)$10.00
Pan seared chive severed with sweet soy sauce
Salad
Curry
- Kang Keaw Wan$25.00
Chicken thigh, Thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, young coconut, red chilli pepper, basil leaves with coconut milk served with roti flatbread
- Kang Pu Crab curry (G)$28.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, betel leaves, kaffir lime leaves in coconut curry
- Panang Nuer (G)$28.00
Braised short rib, long bean, red chilli pepper, kaffir lime leaves in coconut milk
- Pumpkin Curry (G)$22.00
Steamed pumpkin in red curry with vegetables
Soup
Fried rice
Entrees
- Sukh PadThai (G)$22.00
Rice noodle, egg, beansprout, chive and ground peanut ( choice of shrimp / Grilled chicken / Tofu )
- Khao Soi$22.00
Egg noodles ,red onion,and pickled mustard greens, with braised chicken drumstick in red curry coconut broth
- Kapraw Moo$18.00
Sautéed minced pork, long chilli, basil leaves topped with fried egg over jasmine rice
- Khao Hor Bai Bua$26.00
Shrimp, chicken, Chineses sausage, taro, onion, scallion, gingo nut, shiitake mushroom, salted egg yolk, lotus root wrapped with lotus leave
- Khao Tom Heang$25.00
Soft-boiled rice served with crispy pork belly, minced pork, Chinese sausage, fried tofu topped with garlic, scallion, ginger with homemade soup
- Pla Tod Samoon Prai$32.00
Fried filet Branzino topped with crispy thai herbs served with Thai chilli lime sauce and caramelized fish sauce
- Ped Toon$29.00
Braised duck breast in gravy five spiced
- Larb Nur$26.00
Northern Thai style minced pork with homemade roasted spice mixed
- Khao Khai Ra-Bert$22.00
Thai style fried egg topped with sautéed minced beef with homemade chili pasted over jasmine rice
- Gor Gluay$18.00
Sautéed chive pancake, beansprout, chive topped with fried wonton and ground peanut
- Ka Na Moo Grob$20.00
Sautéed crispy pork belly, chili, garlic, soybean paste and Chinese broccoli
- Pad Pak Ruam$18.00
Sautéed mixed vegetables, shiitake mushrooms with garlic sauce
