Sukhumvit Thai Eatery 104 Walnut St.
Dinner
Appetizer
Spring Roll
Cabbage, carrot, celery, vermincelli w/ sweet chili sauce
Sukhumvit Dumpling
chicken and shrimp with black bean vinigrette
Jade Dumpling
spinach, carrot, snow pea with black bean vinaigrette
Thai Buffalo Wings
with Sriracha-tamarind sauce
Thai Silky Crepe
peanut, radish with tomatoes chili sauce
Calamari Ball
mixed flavor powder with tomato-mint dip
Curry Puff
diced chicken, potato, onion with cucumber salsa
Original Moo Ping
skewer pork with red onion chili tamarind dipping sauce
Tup-tim Fritter
chicken and shrimp with sweet chili sauce
Coconut Shrimp
battered with bread crumb, sesames with honey mustard dip
Crab Rangoon
immitation crab, celery, scallion, cream cheese, honey-mustard dip
Chicken Satay
skewer with mixed dice cucumber, red onion and peanut dipping sauce
Crispy Finger Shrimp
wrapped with egg roll skin with tomato mint dip
Thai Fresh Roll
mixed green, lettuce, tofu with tamarind- hoisin glaze and peanut
Beef Crying Tiger
frank steak with red onion, chili tamarind dipping sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
mix green with chili tomato-mint dipping sauce
Soup
Salad
Crispy Duck Salad
red onion, scallion, cashew nut, pineapple w/ roast chili sauce
Green Leaves Salad
mixed green, red onion, carrot, cucumber w/ peanut-tamarind dressing
Yum Beef
tomato, lettuce, ground rice with spicy-lime dressing
Chili Lard Gai
red onion, ground rice, mint with spicy lime dressing
Pha Lemongrass Shrimp
lettuce, cashew nut, red onion with chili lime sauce
Avocado Mixed Nuts Salad
lettuce, red onion, mixed green, tomato w/ ginger dressing
Miso Chicken Salad
lettuce, bread crouton with ginger dressing
Thai Papaya Salad
long bean, tomato, peanut with chili-lime dressing, dried shrimp, crispy pork rind
Curry
Fried Rice
Sukhumvit Fried Rice
onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli and egg
Basil Fried Rice
broccoli, bell pepper, onion and egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
onion, scallion, curry powder, cashew nut and egg
Jade Fried Rice
green curry paste, basil, onion, snow pea and egg
Thai-American Fried Rice
onion, bell pepper, basil, bacon egg
Herb Fried Rice
giner, basil, scallion, roasted chili paste and egg
Tom Yum Fried Rice
onion, scallion, tomato, lemongrass, galgangal, tom yum paste and egg
Crab Fried Rice
snow pea, onion, scallion and egg
Noodle
Pad Thai
rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, beancurd, radish, egg
Drunk Man Noodle
broad noodle, onion, basil, bell pepper, egg
Pad See Ew Noodle
broad noodle, Chinese broccoli, broccoli & egg
Bangkok Noodle
broad noodle, radish, peanut,
Tom Yum Super Bowl
beansprout, scallion, peanut, broccoli, mushroom, carrot and chili paste
Pad Woon Sen
napa, ginger, scallion, mushroom, onion, beansprout, carrot, celery, sesame oil and egg
Drunk Woman Noodle
broad noodle, onion, basil, bell pepper, tomato sauce and egg
Basil Spaghetti Noodle
onion, bell pepper, tomato, oregano, bail, heavy cream and egg
Lard Nha
broad noodle, broccoli, carrot, Chinese broccoli in gravy black bean soup
Sautéed
Original Thai Basil w/ Fried Egg
bell pepper, onion and diced string bean
Sukhumvit Garlic w/ Fried Egg
broccoli, carrot, napa and Chinese broccoli
Roasted Chili Cashew Nut
onion, celery, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, cashew nut and sweet chili paste
Mama Ginger Dish
celery, mushroom, scallion, onion, pineapple and carrot
Eggplant Basil
bell pepper, onion and basil
King's Ramakrian
broccoli, carrot, napa with curry peanut sauce
Sweet & Sour Deluxe
onion, cucumber, pineapple, bell pepper, tomato, onion, scallion and carrot
Prikking Dried Curry
bell pepper, string bean in dried curry paste
Grilled
Signature Pork Chop
marinated with Thai herb and cilantro seeds with tamarind dip
Sukhumvit's Chicken Breast
marinated and served with sauteed vegetable w sweet chili dip
Roasted Honey Half Duck
Grilled half duck, broccoli, carrot with garlic honey brown sauce and hoisin dip
Tammy Fillet Salmon
string bean, broccoli, carrot with spicy tamarind sauce
Fillet Stripe Bass
half fillet fish with papaya salad, sticky rice and roasted tamarind dip
BBQ Half Chicken
grilled marinated chicken with papaya salad, sticky rice chili tamarind sauce
Chef's Specials
Red Mongolian Duck
sorted veggies with red wine tomato sauce
Green Spaghetti Salmon
snow pea, bell pepper, broccoli, w creamy green curry sauce
Jumbo Shrimp in Clay Pot
vermicelli, ginger, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, napa, celery
King's Salmon
tender crispy, broccoli, carrot, snow pea in gravy peanut sauce
Seafood Basil Hot Pot
mixed seafood in spicy creamy basil sauce
Duck Pad Thai
half duck sauteed w/ Pad Thai noodle
Spicy Tamarind Whole Fish
crispy whole red snapper with spicy three flavor sauce
Jumbo Scallop Curry
seared scallops, asparagus, bell pepper with Panang curry glaze
Chu Chee Bass
string bean, bell pepper, sorted veggie in chu chee curry glaze
Had Yai Chicken
crispy half chicken with yellow curry rice and sweet chili sauce
Roasted Red Duck
half duck, pineapple,, cherry tomato, bell pepper in red curry sauce
Tamarind Prawn
broccoli, carrot, snow pea in spicy tamarind sauce
Steamed Lime Fish
filet whole stripe bass, napa, broccoli w/ ginger lime sauce
Rib Eye Steak w/ herb
origano, rosemary, saparagus, potato w/ garlic mushroom brown sauce
Dessert
Golden Pandan Cake
homemade pandan cake topped
Chocolate Lava Cake
warm chocolate cake w/ rasberry
Pandan Creme Brulee
Coconut Ice Cream
w/ palm seeds, jackfruit, lychee nut,
Green Tea Ice Cream
w/ palm seeds, jackfruit, lychee nut,
Mango Ice Cream w/ Sticky Rice
w/ sesame seeds
Fried Matcha Ice Cream
Fried Banana w/ Coconut Ice Cream
Mango Sticky Rice
fresh mango with sticky rice, cream