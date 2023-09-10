Sultan
Food
Appetizers
Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon, garlic, and salt
Avocado Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, avocado, tahini paste, lemon, garlic, and salt
Tzatziki
Plain yogurt with chopped cucumber, salt, garlic, and dash of dry mint
Ezme
Roasted red pepper, walnuts, pomegranate sauce, onions, garlic, and olive oil
Baba Ganoush
Grilled eggplant with tahini, garlic, fresh lemon juice, and olive oil
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage and carrots in creamy slaw dressing
Falafel
Deep-fried chickpea patties, onion, garlic, parsley, and special spices
Salads
Eggplant Salad
Eggplant, cucumber, tomato, onion, and green pepper with special dressing
Cabbage Salad
Chopped cabbage, lettuce, carrot, salt, lemon juice, and pomegranate sauce
Iraqi Salad
Chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, and parsley with special dressing
Avocado Salad
Avocado, mixed green, cucumber, tomato, and red onion with special dressing
Tabouli Salad
Chopped parsley mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, cracked wheat, lemon juice, and olive oil
Soups
Entrées
Kebab Sultani
Wrapped ground beef kebab with beef tenderloins served with rice and grilled vegetable
Kebab
Two skewers of seasoned ground beef served with rice and grilled vegetables
Spicy Chicken
Marinated pieces of boneless chicken thigh with special spices served with rice and vegetables
Shish Tawook
Marinated chicken breast with special spices served with rice and vegetables
Sultan's Special
Stuffed eggplant infused and filled with spiced ground beef and onion served with rice and salad
Maqluba
Our upside-down rice topped with meat, eggplant, potato, onions, and peppers served with a side of salad
Qalya
Meat, onions, bell pepper, and special spices served with rice
Iraqi Quzi
Shank served over rice with a side of salad and maraq
Chicken Quzi
Half of chicken served over rice with a side of salad and maraq
Pasta
Creamy white sauce pasta with mushroom and onion. Chicken tender grilled on top is extra $3.00
Salmon
Seasoned with special spices and topped with Sultan's butter sauce. Served with rice and mixed vegetables
Chicken Steak
Grilled chicken tender marinated with special spices. Served with grilled vegetable and a choice of hummus or baba ganoush
Sandwich
Kebab Sandwich
Ground beef kebab, tomato, onion, pickles, parsley, and sumac with your choice of red pepper, creamy garlic, or tahini sauce
Falafel Sandwich
Deep-fried chickpea patties with tomatoes, parsley, lettuce, pickle, and sauce wrapped in a pita bread
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Marinated boneless skinless chicken thigh, thinly sliced, and charbroiled served with sauce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles
Shish Tawook Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast with special spices topped with onion, sauce, tomatoes, and pickles
Pide
Family Menu
Combo for 4 People
Skewers of kebab, chicken spicy, Chicken Sheesh Tawook, Kazmi kabob, and grilled vegetables served with two types of rice, one large appetizer, salad or soup, and Sultan's bread
Combo for 2 People
Skewers of kebab, chicken spicy, chicken steak, Kazmi kabob, grilled vegetables served with two types of rice, one large appetizer, salad or soup, and Sultan's bread
Kids Menu
Desserts
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Iced Tea
Small Smoothie
Strawberry, berry, pineapple, and mango
Large Smoothie
Strawberry, berry, pineapple, and mango
Small Lemonade
Large Lemonade
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Ayran
Small Shakes
Milks and flavors: Coconut, vanilla, strawberry, banana, mango, and chocolate
Large Shakes
Milks and flavors: Coconut, vanilla, strawberry, banana, mango, and chocolate