Summit Coffee - Bakersfield
Drinks
- Drip Coffee (Small 12oz)$2.00
- Drip Coffee (Large 16oz)$2.25
- Americano (Small 12oz)$2.50
- Americano (Large 16oz)$2.75
- Cappucino (Small 12oz)$3.00
- Cappucino (Large 16oz)$3.50
- Latte (Small 12oz)$3.25
- Latte (Large 16oz)$4.00
- Mocha Latte (Small 12oz)$4.00
- Mocha Latte (Large 16oz)$4.75
- Hot Tea (Small 12oz)$2.50
- Hot Tea (Large 16oz)$2.75
- Chai Latte (Small 12oz)$3.50
- Chai Latte (Large 16oz)$4.24
- Hot Choc. (12oz)$3.25
- Hot Choc. (16oz)$3.75
- Café Au Lait (12oz)$2.25
- Café Au Lait (16oz)$2.75
- Espresso$2.00
- Drip Coffee Refill$0.50
- Summit To Go$15.00
- Air Pots$25.00
- Add Flavor$0.50
- Iced Tea (Regular 24oz)$3.25
- Cold Brew (Regular 24oz)$3.75
- Iced Latte (Regular 24oz)$4.50
- Fruit Smoothie (Regular 24oz)$5.25
- Iced Mocha Latte$5.25
- Mocha Frio$5.25
- Latte Frio$4.50
- Iced Water$0.54
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Iced Chai$3.50
- Lemonade$3.25
- Iced Americano$2.98
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Milk$1.75
- Iced Cappucino$4.25
- Italian Soda$3.25
- Italian Cream Soda$3.75
- Add Flavor$0.50
- Bottled Water$1.35
- Coconut Water$2.50
- Smart Water$2.50
- Vitamin Water$2.50
- Coke (Can)$1.35
- Diet Coke (Can)$1.35
- Sprite$1.35
- Crush (Bottle)$2.25
- Root Beer (Bottle)$2.25
- Perrier (Bottle)$2.25
- Red Bull$2.50
- Red Bull Sugar Free$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.25
- Apple Juice$2.25
- Add Flavor$0.50
Food
- Muffins$2.00
- Cinnamon Roll$3.50
- Breakfast Croissant$5.25
sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant
- Breakfast Biscuit$3.00
bacon, egg and cheese on a biscuit
- Scone$2.25
- Choc Chip Cookie$2.00
- Perfect Bar$1.75
- CA Snacks$1.99
- Croissant$2.50
- Egg Bites$3.50
- Cheese$0.50
- Altoids$1.50
- Cereal$3.19Out of stock
- Banana$1.00Out of stock
- Bagels$2.25Out of stock
- Halo$0.50Out of stock
- Mugs$10.00Out of stock
- Mini Croissant$2.00Out of stock
- Salads$4.99Out of stock
- RxBar$1.50Out of stock
Summit Coffee - Bakersfield Location and Ordering Hours
(661) 371-2655
Closed • Opens Sunday at 6AM