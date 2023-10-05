Summit Diner 32531 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 101
Breakfast
Blintzes
Eggs Your Way
1 Egg
Cooked to order. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
2 Eggs
2 Eggs w/ Ham
2 Eggs w/ Sausage
2 Eggs w/ Bacon
2 Eggs w/ Turkey Sausage
2 Eggs w/ Corn Beef Hash
2 Eggs w/ Country Fried Steak
2 Eggs w/ Hamburger Patty
Omelettes
Create you own Omelette
Summit Omelettes
Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers and Jack and Cheddar cheese
Mediterranean Omelettes
Fresh spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese
Vegetarian Omelettes
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Omelettes
Bacon, ham, sausage, and Jack and Cheddar cheese
Greek Omelettes
Gyro meat or chicken breast, onions, peppers, tomatoes and feta cheese
Western Omelettes
Ham, onions, green peppers, Jack and Cheddar cheese
Bacado Omelettes
Bacon, Jack and Cheddar cheese with avocado and chopped tomatoes on top
Spanish Omelettes
Green chilies, onions, Jack and Cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream on top
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Scrambles
Summit Scrambles
Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, Jack and Cheddar cheese
Vegetarian Scrambles
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese
Chopped Ham Scrambles
With diced ham and Jack and Cheddar cheese
Greek Scrambles
With diced gyro meat, onions, peppers, tomatoes and feta cheese
Nachos Potencia Scrambles
Six egg whites, green chilies, chicken and pico de gallo
Sun Devil Scrambles
Green chilies, black beans, chorizo, onions, tortilla strips, Jack and Cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream
Create you own Scramble
Skillets
Meat Lovers Skillets
Bacon, ham, sausage, and Jack and Cheddar cheese
Vegetarian Skillets
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese
Country Skillets
Sausage and potatoes, topped with sausage gravy
Summit Skillets
Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, Jack and Cheddar cheese
Bacon Skillets
Bacon, onions, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese
Everyday Special
Breakfast a La Carte
Hash Browns
2 Oz Gravy
4 Oz Gravy
One Egg
Two Eggs
Toast
English Muffin
Bagel
Fruit Bowl
Fruit Cup
Yogurt
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Bacon
Ham
Sausage
Turkey Sausage
One Biscuit with Gravy
Two Biscuits with Gravy
Cinnamon Roll
Salsa
Peanut Butter
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Avocado
Eggs Benedict
Ham Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with ham and two poached eggs covered in creamy hollandaise sauce. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbor
Turkey & Avocado Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with turkey and avocado, and two poached eggs covered in hollandaise sauce. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk o
Vegetable Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with spinach, avocado, tomato and two poached eggs covered in hollandaise sauce. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your r
Nova Lox Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin topped with lox, hollandaise sauce, and capers with two poached eggs
Crepes
Breakfast Sandwiches
2 Eggs w/ Cheese Sandwich
2 Eggs w/ Meat & Cheese Sandwich
More Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs, ham, onion, green peppers with salsa and sour cream on top, and served with hash browns
Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo, onions, green chilies, Jack and Cheddar cheese, and served with hash browns
Chorizo Quesadilla
Chorizo, Jack and Cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream, and served with hash browns
2 Biscuits w/ Gravy & 2 Eggs
1 Biscuit w/ Gravy & 2 Eggs
Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt topped with fruit and granola
Hot Oatmeal
Served with raisins, brown sugar and milk
Nova Lox Platter
Lunch
Half Sandwich Combo
Deli Sandwiches
Egg Salad Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Turkey Club Triple Decker Sandwich
Meatloaf Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Grilled Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
Green pepper, onion and Swiss cheese
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese on grilled white bread
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Melted American cheese and ham on grilled white bread
Grilled Pastrami and Cheese
With melted Swiss on grilled rye bread
Albacore Tuna Melt
With melted Swiss on grilled rye bread
Patty Melt
Angus beef topped with grilled onion, melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Pastrami Bacon Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Veggie Burger
Hot Open Face Sandwiches
Appetizers
8oz Chicken Strips
8 oz of crispy white meat chicken served with your favorite dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks 6pc
Six pieces of crispy fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Hummus and Pita Bread
10 Pieces Chicken Wings
Saganaki
Served with grilled pita bread
10 Oz Onion Rings
10 Oz Fried Mushrooms
Cheese Quesadilla
Combo
Salads
Greek Salad with Chicken or Gyro Meat
Crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, beets, onion, pepperoncini, served with Greek dressing and pita bread
Greek Salad
Crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, beets, onion, pepperoncini, served with Greek dressing and pita bread
Summit Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, bacon, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, topped with almonds, dried cranberries and feta cheese, served with pita bread
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and grilled chicken, topped with croutons and served with pita bread
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, topped with croutons and served with pita bread
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, and hard-boiled egg, served with pita bread
Fresh Grilled Salmon Salad
Crispy lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and bell pepper, served with pita bread. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illne
Chef Salad
Crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, and hard-boiled egg, served with pita bread
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, cheese and croutons
Greek Salad with Salmon
Pita Wraps
Gyro Pita Wraps
Lamb or chicken, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Honey Chicken Pita Wraps
Lettuce, tomatoes, and topped with melted Swiss cheese
House Pita Wraps
Grilled chicken, bacon and melted Swiss cheese
Vegetarian Pita Wraps
Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, bell peppers, and tomatoes, topped with Swiss cheese
Dinner
Dinner Classics
Hamburger Steak Dinner
Chicken Breast Dinner
Meat Loaf Dinner
Liver & Onions Dinner
Country Fried Steak with Country Gravy Dinner
3 Pieces Charbroiled Pork Chops Dinner
From the Sea
Pasta Favorites Dinner
Dinner a La Carte
Dinner - Refreshments
Small - 10 Oz Milk
Large - 16 Oz Milk
Small - 10 Oz Juices
Large - 16 Oz Juices
Iced Tea
Traditional black organic
Smoothies
Strawberry yogurt blended with strawberries or blueberries
Shakes and Malts
Chocolate, vanilla or strawberry
SODA
ROC Organic Coffee, House Blend or Decaf
Hot Tea
Monthly Specials
Wraps-MonthlySpecials
Daily-Monthly Specials
Cajun Penne Pasta
Penne pasta with grilled chicken in Alfredo sauce with Cajun seasoning. Served with garlic bread
Without Chicken Cajun Penne Pasta
Penne pasta in Alfredo sauce with Cajun seasoning. Served with garlic bread
Grilled Tilapia with Vegetables and Capers
Grilled tilapia topped with capers and olive oil. Served with a side of fries and mixed vegetables
Quinoa Chicken Dinner
Quinoa, kale, carrots, mushrooms, and pesto, and topped with chicken and feta cheese
Creamy Chicken Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta with grilled chicken in creamy pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread
Without Chicken Creamy Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta in creamy pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread
Salmon Skillet
Grilled salmon topped with dill sauce served over Parmesan covered vegetables
Chicken Penne Pasta Bowl
Diced chicken, broccoli, zucchini, squash, and cauliflower in creamy pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread
Weekday-Monthly Specials
Sunday-Pumpkin Pancakes
Sunday-Taco Salad
Sunday - Buttermilk Fried Chicken
All you can eat chicken breast pieces marinated in buttermilk & spices with a side of country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled vegetables
Monday - Huevos Ranchero Skillet
Monday- Grilled Cheese Burger
Monday - Salmon with Corn Cake
Grilled salmon over corn cake, topped with dill sauce. Served with grilled vegetables
Tuesday-Huevos Rancheros Skillet
Tuesdays-Tuna Salad Plate
Tuesday - Spaghetti Weekday Special
All you can eat spaghetti topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella served with garlic bread. You can add meatballs
Tuesday - ADD Meatballs
Wednesday-California Scramble
Wednesday-Deluxe Grilled Cheese
Wednesday - Greek Chicken Breast Diner
Chicken breast topped with feta cheese. Served with rice and mixed vegetables
Thursday-Popeye Omelette
Thursday- Monterey Chicken Sandwich
Thursday - Buttermilk Fried Chicken
All you can eat chicken breast pieces marinated in buttermilk & spices with a side of country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled vegetables
Friday-Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Friday- Fish Taco's
Friday - All you can eat Fish & Fries
All you can eat beer battered cod, served with fries and coleslaw
Saturday- Breakfast Quesadilla
Saturday- Chicken Taco Salad Wrap
Saturday - Tilapia Ranchero
Grilled tilapia topped with capers. Served with fries and mixed vegetables