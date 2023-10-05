Breakfast

Blintzes

Chesse Blintzes

$12.99

Eggs Your Way

1 Egg

$8.99

Cooked to order. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs

$9.99

Cooked to order. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs w/ Ham

$12.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs w/ Sausage

$12.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs w/ Bacon

$12.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs w/ Turkey Sausage

$12.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs w/ Corn Beef Hash

$13.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs w/ Country Fried Steak

$14.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs w/ Hamburger Patty

$15.99

Omelettes

Create you own Omelette

$10.99

Summit Omelettes

$15.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers and Jack and Cheddar cheese

Mediterranean Omelettes

$15.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese

Vegetarian Omelettes

$13.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omelettes

$15.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, and Jack and Cheddar cheese

Greek Omelettes

$15.99

Gyro meat or chicken breast, onions, peppers, tomatoes and feta cheese

Western Omelettes

$14.99

Ham, onions, green peppers, Jack and Cheddar cheese

Bacado Omelettes

$15.99

Bacon, Jack and Cheddar cheese with avocado and chopped tomatoes on top

Spanish Omelettes

$13.99

Green chilies, onions, Jack and Cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream on top

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$14.99

Scrambles

Summit Scrambles

$15.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, Jack and Cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Scrambles

$13.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese

Chopped Ham Scrambles

$14.99

With diced ham and Jack and Cheddar cheese

Greek Scrambles

$15.99

With diced gyro meat, onions, peppers, tomatoes and feta cheese

Nachos Potencia Scrambles

$15.99

Six egg whites, green chilies, chicken and pico de gallo

Sun Devil Scrambles

$14.99

Green chilies, black beans, chorizo, onions, tortilla strips, Jack and Cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream

Create you own Scramble

$10.99

Skillets

Meat Lovers Skillets

$15.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, and Jack and Cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Skillets

$13.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese

Country Skillets

$15.99

Sausage and potatoes, topped with sausage gravy

Summit Skillets

$15.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers, Jack and Cheddar cheese

Bacon Skillets

$15.99

Bacon, onions, tomatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese

Everyday Special

Everyday - French Toast

$11.99

Choose two eggs, two pancakes or French toast and your choice of one meat: bacon, ham, sausage or turkey sausage. No substitutions

Everyday -Pancakes

$11.99

Pancakes

1 Pancakes

$5.99

Pancake Short Stack

$8.99

Pancake Full Stack

$10.49

French Toast

1 French Toast

$5.99

French Toast Short Stack

$8.99

French Toast Full Stack

$10.49

Breakfast a La Carte

Hash Browns

$5.49

2 Oz Gravy

$1.49

4 Oz Gravy

$3.99

One Egg

$1.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Two Eggs

$2.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Toast

$2.99

English Muffin

$2.99

Bagel

$3.49

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Yogurt

$3.99

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$7.49

Bacon

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Sausage

$4.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

One Biscuit with Gravy

$5.99

Two Biscuits with Gravy

$7.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Salsa

$1.99

Peanut Butter

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Avocado

$2.99

Eggs Benedict

Ham Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Toasted English muffin topped with ham and two poached eggs covered in creamy hollandaise sauce. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbor

Turkey & Avocado Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Toasted English muffin topped with turkey and avocado, and two poached eggs covered in hollandaise sauce. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk o

Vegetable Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Toasted English muffin topped with spinach, avocado, tomato and two poached eggs covered in hollandaise sauce. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your r

Nova Lox Eggs Benedict

$16.99

Toasted English muffin topped with lox, hollandaise sauce, and capers with two poached eggs

Crepes

Crepes Strawberry

$11.99

Crepes Blueberry

$11.99

Crepes Apple

$11.99

Crepes Banana

$11.99

Crepes Fresh Blueberry

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

2 Eggs w/ Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs w/ Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

More Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Two eggs, ham, onion, green peppers with salsa and sour cream on top, and served with hash browns

Chorizo Burrito

$13.99

Chorizo, onions, green chilies, Jack and Cheddar cheese, and served with hash browns

Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.99

Chorizo, Jack and Cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream, and served with hash browns

2 Biscuits w/ Gravy & 2 Eggs

$9.49

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

1 Biscuit w/ Gravy & 2 Eggs

$8.49

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Yogurt Parfait

$8.49

Yogurt topped with fruit and granola

Hot Oatmeal

$6.99

Served with raisins, brown sugar and milk

Nova Lox Platter

Nova Lox Platter

$15.99

Smoked salmon, tomatoes, capers, red onions and lettuce with a toasted bagel and cream cheese. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne

Lunch

Half Sandwich Combo

Half Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Your choice of: egg salad, turkey, ham, BLT, albacore tuna salad, tuna melt, and one of the following sides: French fries, coleslaw, small salad, or soup

Deli Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.99

BLT Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey Club Triple Decker Sandwich

$14.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Sandwich

$14.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Green pepper, onion and Swiss cheese

Reuben

$14.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Turkey Reuben

$14.99

Turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Melted American cheese on grilled white bread

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$13.99

Melted American cheese and ham on grilled white bread

Grilled Pastrami and Cheese

$13.99

With melted Swiss on grilled rye bread

Albacore Tuna Melt

$13.99

With melted Swiss on grilled rye bread

Patty Melt

$14.99

Angus beef topped with grilled onion, melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$14.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Pastrami Bacon Burger

$16.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Hot Open Face Sandwiches

Hot Meat Loaf Sandwiches

$14.99

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

Appetizers

8oz Chicken Strips

$9.99

8 oz of crispy white meat chicken served with your favorite dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks 6pc

$7.99

Six pieces of crispy fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Hummus and Pita Bread

$9.99

10 Pieces Chicken Wings

$12.99

Saganaki

$10.99

Served with grilled pita bread

10 Oz Onion Rings

$7.99

10 Oz Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Combo

10 Pieces Chicken Wings with Fries and Coleslaw

$13.99

10 Oz Chicken Strips with Fries and Coleslaw

$13.99

Salads

Greek Salad with Chicken or Gyro Meat

$16.99

Crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, beets, onion, pepperoncini, served with Greek dressing and pita bread

Greek Salad

$14.49

Crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, beets, onion, pepperoncini, served with Greek dressing and pita bread

Summit Spinach Salad

$15.49

Fresh spinach, bacon, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, topped with almonds, dried cranberries and feta cheese, served with pita bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and grilled chicken, topped with croutons and served with pita bread

Caesar Salad

$14.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, topped with croutons and served with pita bread

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, cucumber, cheese, and hard-boiled egg, served with pita bread

Fresh Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.99

Crispy lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and bell pepper, served with pita bread. This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illne

Chef Salad

$15.99

Crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, and hard-boiled egg, served with pita bread

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, cheese and croutons

Greek Salad with Salmon

$18.99

Pita Wraps

Gyro Pita Wraps

$13.49

Lamb or chicken, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki

Honey Chicken Pita Wraps

$13.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, and topped with melted Swiss cheese

House Pita Wraps

$13.49

Grilled chicken, bacon and melted Swiss cheese

Vegetarian Pita Wraps

$12.49

Sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, onions, spinach, bell peppers, and tomatoes, topped with Swiss cheese

Dinner

Dinner Classics

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$17.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Chicken Breast Dinner

$17.99

Meat Loaf Dinner

$17.99

Liver & Onions Dinner

$16.99

Country Fried Steak with Country Gravy Dinner

$17.99

3 Pieces Charbroiled Pork Chops Dinner

$19.99

From the Sea

Cod Fish & Chips Dinner

$17.99

Charbroiled Tilapia Dinner

$18.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Charbroiled Salmon Dinner

$19.99

This item is cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Pasta Favorites Dinner

Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner

$17.49

Spaghetti Dinner

$15.49

Veal Parmesan Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$18.99

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Beef Stroganoff

$17.99

Dinner a La Carte

French Fries

$5.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Gravy

$2.99

Cup Soup

$4.99

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.49

Mixed Veggies

$5.49

Side of Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Dinner - Refreshments

Small - 10 Oz Milk

$2.99

Large - 16 Oz Milk

$3.99

Small - 10 Oz Juices

$2.99

Large - 16 Oz Juices

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.49

Traditional black organic

Smoothies

$7.49

Strawberry yogurt blended with strawberries or blueberries

Shakes and Malts

$7.49

Chocolate, vanilla or strawberry

SODA

$3.49

ROC Organic Coffee, House Blend or Decaf

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

Monthly Specials

Wraps-MonthlySpecials

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.98

With lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Greek dressing

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$13.98

With lettuce, Swiss cheese, tomato and avocado

Daily-Monthly Specials

Cajun Penne Pasta

$17.98

Penne pasta with grilled chicken in Alfredo sauce with Cajun seasoning. Served with garlic bread

Without Chicken Cajun Penne Pasta

$14.98

Penne pasta in Alfredo sauce with Cajun seasoning. Served with garlic bread

Grilled Tilapia with Vegetables and Capers

$18.98

Grilled tilapia topped with capers and olive oil. Served with a side of fries and mixed vegetables

Quinoa Chicken Dinner

$16.98

Quinoa, kale, carrots, mushrooms, and pesto, and topped with chicken and feta cheese

Creamy Chicken Pesto Pasta

$17.58

Penne pasta with grilled chicken in creamy pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread

Without Chicken Creamy Pesto Pasta

$15.58

Penne pasta in creamy pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread

Salmon Skillet

$18.98

Grilled salmon topped with dill sauce served over Parmesan covered vegetables

Chicken Penne Pasta Bowl

$17.58

Diced chicken, broccoli, zucchini, squash, and cauliflower in creamy pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread

Weekday-Monthly Specials

Sunday-Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.99

Sunday-Taco Salad

$11.99

Sunday - Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.98

All you can eat chicken breast pieces marinated in buttermilk & spices with a side of country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled vegetables

Monday - Huevos Ranchero Skillet

$11.99

Monday- Grilled Cheese Burger

$12.99

Monday - Salmon with Corn Cake

$18.98

Grilled salmon over corn cake, topped with dill sauce. Served with grilled vegetables

Tuesday-Huevos Rancheros Skillet

$11.99

Tuesdays-Tuna Salad Plate

$11.99

Tuesday - Spaghetti Weekday Special

$9.88

All you can eat spaghetti topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella served with garlic bread. You can add meatballs

Tuesday - ADD Meatballs

$6.99

Wednesday-California Scramble

$11.99

Wednesday-Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Wednesday - Greek Chicken Breast Diner

$17.58

Chicken breast topped with feta cheese. Served with rice and mixed vegetables

Thursday-Popeye Omelette

$11.99

Thursday- Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Thursday - Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.98

All you can eat chicken breast pieces marinated in buttermilk & spices with a side of country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled vegetables

Friday-Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$11.99

Friday- Fish Taco's

$14.99

Friday - All you can eat Fish & Fries

$17.58

All you can eat beer battered cod, served with fries and coleslaw

Saturday- Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.99

Saturday- Chicken Taco Salad Wrap

$11.99

Saturday - Tilapia Ranchero

$18.49

Grilled tilapia topped with capers. Served with fries and mixed vegetables

GIFT CARDS

GIFT CARD

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

BEVERAGES

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.49

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$3.49

10 OZ JUICE

$2.99

16 OZ JUICE

$3.99

MALT

$7.49

10 OZ MILK

$2.99

16 OZ MILK

$3.99

SODA

$3.49

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

WATER

ICED TEA

$3.49

SHAKES

Shake VANILLA

$7.49

Shake STRAWBERRY

$7.49

Shake CHOCOLATE

$7.49

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie STRAWBERRY

$7.49

Smoothie BLUEBERRY FRESH

$7.49

Smoothie BLUEBERRY

$7.49

DESSERT

1 SCOOP ICE CREAM VANILLA

$2.99

2 SCOOPS ICE CREAM VANILLA

$3.99

APPLE PIE

$4.99

APPLE PIE WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.49

BAKLAVA

$5.99

CANOLI

$4.99

CHOCOLATE (GLUTEN FREE) CAKE

$5.99

NUTELA CREPES

$6.99

7-8 REVERSE HAPPY HOUR

HH - 20 Oz Draft

Coors Light

$4.49

Blue Moon

$5.99

Alaskan Amber

$5.99

Lagunitas IPA

$5.99

HH - Beer Bottles

Miller Light

$4.49

Heineken

$5.99

Corona

$5.99

Negra Modelo

$5.99

Dos Equis Amber

$5.99

Dos Equis Lager

$5.99

HH - Red Wine

Glass Coastal Vines Cabernet

$5.50

Bottle Coastal Vines Cabernet

$20.00

Glass Coastal Vines Merlot

$5.50

Bottle Coastal Vines Merlot

$20.00

Glass Montpellier Pinot Noir

$7.00

Bottle Montpellier Pinot Noir

$26.00

HH - White Wine

Glass Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$5.50

Bottle Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$20.00

Glass Joel Gott Chardonnay

$7.00

Bottle Joel Gott Chardonnay

$20.00

Glass Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Bottle Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Glass Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Bottle Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

HH - Bubbles

Glass Coastal Vines Champagne

$6.99

Bottle Coastal Vines Champagne

$20.00

HH - Spirits

Three Olives Vodka

$7.99

Barton Well Vodka

$5.99

Cuervo Tequila

$5.99

Tanqueray Gin

$6.99

Bacardi Rum

$6.99

Captain Morgan

$6.99

Jack Daniels

$6.99

Crown Royal

$8.99

Bailey's

$5.99

Glenlivet Scotch

$8.99

Jameson

$8.99

Proper Twelve Whiskey

$8.99

EXTRAS

SIDE Avocado

$2.99

Extra Cream Cheese

$1.19

4oz Feta Cheese

$1.99

2oz Hollandaise Sauce

$0.99

2oz Nutella

$0.99

2oz Peanut Butter

$1.19

SIDE Pita

$1.39

SIDE Pure Maple Syrup

$2.49

4oz Salad Dressing

$1.49

2oz Salad Dressing

$0.89

SIDE Salsa

$0.99

SIDE Gravy

$2.99

SIDE Cheese 2oz

$0.99

2oz Sour Cream

$0.99

ADD Cheese to Egg

$0.75

Extra Gyro Meat

$2.99

2oz Olives

$1.99

Scoop of Tuna

$5.49

Scoop of Egg Salad

$5.49

6oz Grilled Chicken

$6.99

ADD Meatballs

$6.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.19

2oz Feta

$0.99

Hamburger Patty

$6.49

Garlic Bread 2pc

$2.79

6oz Salmon

$9.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

SIDE Lox Salmon

$6.99

4oz Hummus

$1.99

ADD Onions

$0.59

ADD Tomatoes

$0.69

ADD Jalapeños

$0.99

SUB Gluten Free Toast

$1.00

Test item 9.26.2023

$5.00