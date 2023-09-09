Sumo Japanese Restaurant TACOMA 2919 South 38th Street Ste. B
Appetizers
Edamame
Spring Rolls
Pork Gyoza
Grilled dumplings
Shao Mai
Vegetables mixed with shrimp covered in rice paper
Takoyaki
Fried wheat flour ball inside with octopus
Coconut Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp breaded in shredded coconut
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Yellowtail jalapeno with chef special sauce
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna with chef speical sauce
Chicken wings
Chicken Karaage
SP Roll(Meal)
Crunch
Shrimp tempura and avocado, rolled with crunch and eel sauce
Dragon
BBQ eel and cucumber, topped with fresh avocado
Fresh Mango
shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with fresh mango, mango sauce and crunch
Jade
Avocado, cucumber and lettuce, topped with seaweed salad
Jazz Roll
Fired crab meat cream cheese inside eel avocado on top with eel sauce
New York
Tuna , salmon and avocado, topped with shrimp and chef special sauce
Ninja
Deep fried salmon, tuna, avocado, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo, eel, wasabi sauce
Rainbow
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado and masago, over a California roll
Rocky
Shrimp, spicy salmon, avocado, white tuna and crabmeat, topped with chef special sauce and masago
Seahawk
Eel, shrimp and cucumber topped with masago, seared salmon and seaweed
Seattle
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado inside topped with seaweed salad and yellowtail with chef special sauce
Spicy Girl
Spicy tuna, spicy crabmeat, avocado, crunch inside toast salmon, with spicy mayo sauce, sweet chili sauce and siracha sauce on top
Sumo
Soy paper wraped with white tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo on top
Sweet Heart Roll
Spicy crab meat lobster salad avocado cream cheese wrap with pink soy heart style with creamy sauce
TNT Scallop
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion
Tropical Roll
Snow crab avocado inside salmon and shrimp on top with Tai sweet chili and mango sauce
Tuna Lover Roll
Spicy tuna crunchy avocado inside pepper tuna on top with ponzu-eel sacue
Walla Walla
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with avocado and crunch, spicy mayo eel sauce
Yummy
Tuna and mango, topped with salmon, yellow tail and yum yum sauce
Gold Point Roll
Shrimp tempura avocado inside spicy tuna crunchy with siracha sauce
Entrees (Meal)
Japanese Fried Rice
Japanese Yakisoba
Sushi Deluxe
Chef's choiec 6pcs of sushi
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's choiec 8pcs of sashimi
Salmon Deluxe
6pcs salmon roll with 2pcs salmon sushi and 3pcs salmon sashimi
Curry Don
Unagi Don
Steamed rice topped with grilled eel
Teriyaki Don
Katsu Don
Gyudon
Bowl of rice topped with beef and onion and row yolk on it
Love of Salmon Don
Steam rice topped with salmon sashimi
Poke Don
Salmon,tuna, yellowtail,avocado with chef special sauce on top with seaweed salad and masago
Special Roll
Walla Walla
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with avocado and crunch, spicy mayo eel sauce
Ninja
Deep fried salmon, tuna, avocado, crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with masago, scallion, spicy mayo, eel, wasabi sauce
TNT Scallop
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion
Tuna Lover Roll
Spicy tuna crunchy avocado inside pepper tuna on top with ponzu-eel sacue
Sweet Heart Roll
Spicy crab meat lobster salad avocado cream cheese wrap with pink soy heart style with creamy sauce
Sumo
Soy paper wraped with white tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo on top
Rocky
Shrimp, spicy salmon, avocado, white tuna and crabmeat, topped with chef special sauce and masago
Jade
Avocado, cucumber and lettuce, topped with seaweed salad
Fresh Mango
Crabmeat and avocado, topped with fresh mango, mango sauce and crunch
Tropical roll
Snow crab avocado inside salmon and shrimp on top with Tai sweet chili and mango sauce
Rainbow
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado and masago, over a California roll
Seattle
Crabmeat, cucumber, avocado inside topped with seaweed salad and yellowtail with chef special sauce
Jazz Roll
Fired crab meat cream cheese inside eel avocado on top with eel sauce
Yummy
Tuna and mango, topped with salmon, yellow tail and yum yum sauce
Seahawk
Eel, shrimp and cucumber topped with masago, seared salmon and seaweed
Dragon
BBQ eel and cucumber, topped with fresh avocado
Crunch
Shrimp tempura and avocado, rolled with crunch and eel sauce
Spicy Girl
Spicy tuna, spicy crabmeat, avocado, crunch inside toast salmon, with spicy mayo sauce, sweet chili sauce and siracha sauce on top
Gold Point Roll
Shrimp tempura avocado inside spicy tuna crunchy with siracha sauce、
New York
Tuna , salmon and avocado, topped with shrimp and chef special sauce
Entrees
Japanese Fried Rice
Japanese Yakisoba
Sushi Deluxe
Chef's choiec 6pcs of sushi
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's choiec 8pcs of sashimi
Salmon Deluxe
6pcs salmon roll with 2pcs salmon sushi and 3pcs salmon sashimi
Curry Don
Unagi Don
Steamed rice topped with grilled eel
Teriyaki Don
Katsu Don
Gyudon
Bowl of rice topped with beef and onion and row yolk on it
Love of Salmon Don
Steam rice topped with salmon sashimi
Poke Don
Salmon,tuna, yellowtail,avocado with chef special sauce on top with seaweed salad and masago
Bento Box
Teriyaki Chicken Bento
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Teriyaki Beef Bento
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Teriyaki Shrimp Bento
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Unagi Bento
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Sashimi Bento
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Sushi Bento
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Katsu Chicken Bento
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Katsu Pork Bento
Contain:California roll, fried shumai, steam rice
Teriyaki Salmon Bento
Roll/Hand Roll
Fried California(6PC)
Deep fried crabmeat and avocado topped with special sauce
California
Avocado
Tuna
Salmon
Yellow Tail
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Yellow Tail
Boston
Steamed shrimp, green lettuce and cucumber, topped with Japanese mayo
Alaska
Salmon, avocado and cucumber
Vegetarian
Pickled radish, lettuce, cucumber and avocado
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, lettuce and crabmeat, topped with eel sauce and masago
Eel Cucumber
Mini Sumo(6pc)
Fried crabmeat and cream cheese, topped with scallions, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Tuna Avocado
Salmon Avocado
Snow crab roll
Snow crab crunchy avocado
Spicy Crabmeat roll
Spicy crab meat with cucumber and crunchy