Food

commence

Brussels

$20.00

brussels sprouts, red cabbage, red onions, carrots, chilis, shallot crisps, minced shrimp, nuoc cham vinaigrette

Edamame

$8.00

Miso Cauliflower

$15.00

garlic butter, sweet miso, chilis

Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu, wakame, scallions

Miso w/ Mushroom

$6.00

tofu, wakame, scallions, mushrooms

Seaweed Sld

$13.00

wakame, local greens, tomatoes, cucumber, ponzu, sesame

Shishito

$13.00

wok tossed peppers in tamari

Tiger Shrimp

$18.00

candied walnuts, creamy honey aioli, frisee

Tsukemono

$14.00

seasonal japanese pickled vegetables

dim sum

Pork Buns

$22.00

scallion bao buns filled with:adobo pork belly, pickled veggies

Chicken Buns

$22.00

scallion bao buns filled with: crispy chicken thighs, asian slaw

Eggplant Bun

$20.00

scallion bao buns filled with: panko crusted eggplant, asian slaw

Beef Lollipops

$20.00

sliced new york strip steak wrapped lemongrass, ginger soy glaze

Bulgogi Tacos

$24.00

sliced sesame soy marinated ribeye, roti prata, red cabbage slaw

Lumpia

$14.00

crispy pork and shrimp shanghai style egg rolls, boston lettuce, dipping sauces

Oxtail Potstickers

$20.00

braised oxtail, caramelized onion jus, white wasabi cream

Half and Half Buns

$22.00

new asian creations

Crab Handroll

$16.00

snow crab, spicy mayo, tempura crisp, soy paper, sesame

Crab Handroll Upgrade

$30.00

Crispy Tuna

$22.00

masago, chives, sriracha, chili oil, serrano

Crispy Wagyu

$22.00

sambal, chives, red chili, asian pesto

Crunchy Hamachi

$16.00

yellowtail, chili garlic crisps, olive oil, citrus

Great White

$14.00

escolar, truffle vinaigrette, potato chip, black truffle shaving

Half and Half Crispy Rice

$22.00

Salmon Crudo

$20.00

cilantro, lime vinaigrette, aji amarillo, rayu

Tuna Truffle Pizza

$24.00

roti prata, black truffle, foie gras aioli, red onion, truffle vinaigrette

Unagi Foie

$20.00

tempura unagi, seared foie gras, citrus marmalade

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$20.00

cilantro, garlic, yuzu ponzu

main flavors

Kamayan Feast

$180.00

adobo pork belly, crispy pata, chicken inasal, garlic shrimp, lumpia egg rolls, green beans, jasmine rice & dipping sauces, serves up to 4 guests

Butchers Cut Wagyu

$58.00

australian wagyu sirloin cap, ssamjang sauce, white kimchi

Chicken Inasal

$30.00

lemongrass, tomatoes, red onion, achiote glaze, chili lime vinaigrette, grilled lemon

Crispy Pata

$28.00

confit pork shank, garlic vinaigrette

Grilled Vegetables

$24.00

shiitake, bok choy, red onions, asparagus, eggplant, squash, khao soi curry sauce

Miso Cod

$38.00

black cod, miso glaze, eggplant, herbed oil, watermelon radish

NY Strip

$48.00

watercress, red onion, pickled garlic, sesame soy

Szechuan Chicken

$28.00

crispy chicken thighs, dry chinese chilis, green beans, scallions, rayu

Tom Yum Grouper

$32.00

tom yum broth, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, baby bok choy, kaffir lime oil

noodles & rice

Crab Noodle

$28.00

lump crab, garlic butter, garlic crisps, scallions

Garlic Noodle

$18.00

garlic butter, garlic crisps, scallions

Crazy Rice

$25.00

shrimp, chicken, ghost pepper sambal, cucumber, shallot crisps, crispy egg CAUTION: ghost peppers are dangerously spicy

Adobo Rice Chicken

$22.00

crispy egg, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, garlic crisps, vinegar soy

Adobo Rice Pork

$22.00

crispy egg, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, garlic crisps, vinegar soy

Adobo Rice Veggie

$18.00

crispy egg, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, garlic crisps, vinegar soy

Pad Thai Chicken

$22.00

rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, scallions

Pad Thai Shrimp

$24.00

rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, scallions

Pad Thai Tofu

$18.00

rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, scallions

signature sushi

Gambler

$24.00

spicy tuna, kani, cucumber, scallion, kampyo, avocado, ghost pepper sambal

Garden Roll

$16.00

local greens, thai basil, mango, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, ponzu

Island Maki

$22.00

tuna, salmon, mango, avocado, asparagus, local greens, thai basil, ponzu, soy paper

Lobster Wagyu

$34.00

creamy lobster, wagyu tataki, foie gras aioli, truffle vinaigrette, jalapeño, wasabi aioli

Panda Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura, masago, scallion, sriracha, cream cheese, tempura crisp, unagi sauce, wasabi aioli

Rainbow

$26.00

crab, tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, sesame

Red Dragon

$26.00

unagi, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado, tempura crisp, unagi sauce

SW Caterpiller Roll

$18.00

roasted sweet potato, asian pear, avocado, black garlic teriyaki, red pepper puree, sesame

Tail of Tunas

$22.00

spicy tuna, escolar, shallot crisps

nigiri & sashimi

Ebi Nigiri

$9.00

cooked shrimp (over rice)

Ebi Sashimi

$17.00

cooked shrimp (no rice)

Hamachi Nigiri

$10.00

hamachi (over rice)

Hamachi Sashimi

$19.00

hamachi (no rice)

Ikura Nigiri

$9.00

salmon roe (over rice)

Ikura Sashimi

$17.00

salmon roe (no rice)

Maguro Nigiri

$10.00

yellowfin tuna (over rice)

Maguro Sashimi

$19.00

yellowfin tuna (no rice)

Sake Nigiri

$10.00

salmon (over rice)

Sake Sashimi

$19.00

salmon (no rice)

Unagi Nigiri

$10.00

freshwater eel (over rice)

Unagi Sashimi

$19.00

freshwater eel (no rice)

Walu Nigiri

$9.00

escolar (over rice)

Walu Sashimi

$17.00

escolar (no rice)

Toro Nigiri

$24.00

fatty tuna (over rice)

Toro Sashimi

$48.00

fatty tuna (no rice)

Uni Nigiri

$28.00Out of stock

sea urchin (over rice)

Uni Sashimi

$56.00Out of stock

sea urchin (no rice)

traditional rolls

Avocado Roll

$12.00

California Roll

$16.00

Cucumber Roll

$12.00

Negi Hamachi

$18.00

Philly Roll

$16.00

Sake Maki

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$18.00

Tuna Maki

$18.00

dessert

Ridiculous

$16.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Coconut Cheesecake

$15.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Dessert Tower

$50.00

a la carte

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Unagi Sauce

$1.00

Side Ponzu

$1.00

Side Ssamjang

$2.00

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Sambal

$1.00

Side Ghost Pepper Sambal

$1.00

Beverages

Soda

Mocktail

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00

Still Water

$9.00

Ramune Blueberry

$6.00

Ramune Lychee

$6.00

Sparkling Yuzu Red Shiso

$9.00

Sparkling Yuzu

$9.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Red Bull Watemelon

$7.00

Red Bull SF

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Breakfeast Tea

$6.00

Ginger Lemongrass

$6.00

Citrus Mint

$6.00

