Sunda - Tampa 3648 Midtown Dr
Food
commence
Brussels
brussels sprouts, red cabbage, red onions, carrots, chilis, shallot crisps, minced shrimp, nuoc cham vinaigrette
Edamame
Miso Cauliflower
garlic butter, sweet miso, chilis
Miso Soup
tofu, wakame, scallions
Miso w/ Mushroom
tofu, wakame, scallions, mushrooms
Seaweed Sld
wakame, local greens, tomatoes, cucumber, ponzu, sesame
Shishito
wok tossed peppers in tamari
Tiger Shrimp
candied walnuts, creamy honey aioli, frisee
Tsukemono
seasonal japanese pickled vegetables
dim sum
Pork Buns
scallion bao buns filled with:adobo pork belly, pickled veggies
Chicken Buns
scallion bao buns filled with: crispy chicken thighs, asian slaw
Eggplant Bun
scallion bao buns filled with: panko crusted eggplant, asian slaw
Beef Lollipops
sliced new york strip steak wrapped lemongrass, ginger soy glaze
Bulgogi Tacos
sliced sesame soy marinated ribeye, roti prata, red cabbage slaw
Lumpia
crispy pork and shrimp shanghai style egg rolls, boston lettuce, dipping sauces
Oxtail Potstickers
braised oxtail, caramelized onion jus, white wasabi cream
Half and Half Buns
new asian creations
Crab Handroll
snow crab, spicy mayo, tempura crisp, soy paper, sesame
Crab Handroll Upgrade
Crispy Tuna
masago, chives, sriracha, chili oil, serrano
Crispy Wagyu
sambal, chives, red chili, asian pesto
Crunchy Hamachi
yellowtail, chili garlic crisps, olive oil, citrus
Great White
escolar, truffle vinaigrette, potato chip, black truffle shaving
Half and Half Crispy Rice
Salmon Crudo
cilantro, lime vinaigrette, aji amarillo, rayu
Tuna Truffle Pizza
roti prata, black truffle, foie gras aioli, red onion, truffle vinaigrette
Unagi Foie
tempura unagi, seared foie gras, citrus marmalade
Yellowtail Jalapeno
cilantro, garlic, yuzu ponzu
main flavors
Kamayan Feast
adobo pork belly, crispy pata, chicken inasal, garlic shrimp, lumpia egg rolls, green beans, jasmine rice & dipping sauces, serves up to 4 guests
Butchers Cut Wagyu
australian wagyu sirloin cap, ssamjang sauce, white kimchi
Chicken Inasal
lemongrass, tomatoes, red onion, achiote glaze, chili lime vinaigrette, grilled lemon
Crispy Pata
confit pork shank, garlic vinaigrette
Grilled Vegetables
shiitake, bok choy, red onions, asparagus, eggplant, squash, khao soi curry sauce
Miso Cod
black cod, miso glaze, eggplant, herbed oil, watermelon radish
NY Strip
watercress, red onion, pickled garlic, sesame soy
Szechuan Chicken
crispy chicken thighs, dry chinese chilis, green beans, scallions, rayu
Tom Yum Grouper
tom yum broth, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, baby bok choy, kaffir lime oil
noodles & rice
Crab Noodle
lump crab, garlic butter, garlic crisps, scallions
Garlic Noodle
garlic butter, garlic crisps, scallions
Crazy Rice
shrimp, chicken, ghost pepper sambal, cucumber, shallot crisps, crispy egg CAUTION: ghost peppers are dangerously spicy
Adobo Rice Chicken
crispy egg, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, garlic crisps, vinegar soy
Adobo Rice Pork
crispy egg, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, garlic crisps, vinegar soy
Adobo Rice Veggie
crispy egg, bok choy, carrots, mushrooms, garlic crisps, vinegar soy
Pad Thai Chicken
rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, scallions
Pad Thai Shrimp
rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, scallions
Pad Thai Tofu
rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, eggs, peanuts, scallions
signature sushi
Gambler
spicy tuna, kani, cucumber, scallion, kampyo, avocado, ghost pepper sambal
Garden Roll
local greens, thai basil, mango, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, ponzu
Island Maki
tuna, salmon, mango, avocado, asparagus, local greens, thai basil, ponzu, soy paper
Lobster Wagyu
creamy lobster, wagyu tataki, foie gras aioli, truffle vinaigrette, jalapeño, wasabi aioli
Panda Roll
shrimp tempura, masago, scallion, sriracha, cream cheese, tempura crisp, unagi sauce, wasabi aioli
Rainbow
crab, tuna, salmon, escolar, yellowtail, avocado, asparagus, sesame
Red Dragon
unagi, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado, tempura crisp, unagi sauce
SW Caterpiller Roll
roasted sweet potato, asian pear, avocado, black garlic teriyaki, red pepper puree, sesame
Tail of Tunas
spicy tuna, escolar, shallot crisps
nigiri & sashimi
Ebi Nigiri
cooked shrimp (over rice)
Ebi Sashimi
cooked shrimp (no rice)
Hamachi Nigiri
hamachi (over rice)
Hamachi Sashimi
hamachi (no rice)
Ikura Nigiri
salmon roe (over rice)
Ikura Sashimi
salmon roe (no rice)
Maguro Nigiri
yellowfin tuna (over rice)
Maguro Sashimi
yellowfin tuna (no rice)
Sake Nigiri
salmon (over rice)
Sake Sashimi
salmon (no rice)
Unagi Nigiri
freshwater eel (over rice)
Unagi Sashimi
freshwater eel (no rice)
Walu Nigiri
escolar (over rice)
Walu Sashimi
escolar (no rice)
Toro Nigiri
fatty tuna (over rice)
Toro Sashimi
fatty tuna (no rice)
Uni Nigiri
sea urchin (over rice)
Uni Sashimi
sea urchin (no rice)
traditional rolls
dessert
a la carte
Beverages
Soda
Hot Drinks
