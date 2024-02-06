SUNDAE FUNDAE 1646 NE HWY 101
Full Menu
Hot Dogs
- Jalapeno & Onion Dog$8.00
Infused with a special blend of herbs and spices and grilled to perfection. Topped off with chopped bacon our homemade candied jalapeños and drizzle of BBQ sauce. This is for those who like it hot and spicy
- 101 Dog$8.00
Spicy brown mustard, chopped onions, pickle spear. Tomato slices. For some extra heat - side of our homemade candied jalapeños
- Kraut Dog$8.00
A Classic; Sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard.
- Plain Jane$7.00
Ketchup, mustard, diced onions and our homemade hotdog relish
- Smoked Applewood Dog$8.00
Infused with a special blend of herbs and spices and grilled to perfection. Topped with chopped bacon and our homemade onion relish
- Saucy Dog$8.00
Topped with our homemade coney sauce shredded cheese and onion. For some extra spice -request a side of our homemade candied jalapeño's
- Porky Dog$9.00
Topped with our homemade pulled pork and homemade slaw
- Vegan Vibe$9.00
Topped with our home made hotdog relish and diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers and onion
- Corndog$6.00
Homemade honey batter made fresh daily fried to perfection!
101 Favorites
- Smothered Fries$12.00
Perfectly cooked pulled pork slathered over golden french fries topped with house made candied jalapenos, french fried onions, and a drizzle of bbq sauce over the top. Served with slaw on the side.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Applewood smoked pork loin with bacon and our special blend BBQ sauce served on a fresh bolillo roll and topped with our homemade slaw and Frenches fried onions served with our crispy fries. For a bit of spice request our homemade candied jalapeños
- Finger Steaks$15.00
Tender breaded steak fried to a delicious golden brown, served over a bed of crisp delicious french fries. Served with your choice of Ranch or BBQ sauce for dipping.
- 4 Chicken Tenders$15.00
Cooked to perfection and served on a bed of crispy french fries. Choice of ranch or BBQ sauce for dipping
- 3 Breaded Cod$15.00
Our fillets are hand-breaded with a delicate panko crumb coating and cooked to a golden brown served with fries, homemade coleslaw, and tarter sauce
- Pound of Fries$4.00
Cooked to perfection! Choice of ranch, tarter, fry sauce
- Basket of Kettle Chips$3.00
Deli Sandwiches
Desserts
- Funnel Cake$8.00
Our homemade dough is crispy, golden, and oh-so-satisfying! Dusted with your choice of powdered sugar or cinnamon & sugar
- 2 Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$8.00
Our homemade dough is battered and fried to perfection. Drizzled with your choice of sauce - sea salt caramel or chocolate. Served with a scoop of ice cream
- 3 Deep Fried Oreo's$8.00
Battered and cooked to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a scoop of ice cream
- Deep Dried Candy Bars$7.00
Options: 3 musketeers - almond joy - mounds - milkey way or snickers. Battered and deep fried to perfection, dusted with powdered sugar and a chocolate drizzle
- Churro$6.00
Our churro is filled with a sweet and tangy cream cheese filling and paired with a cinnamon sugar mixture. Served with warm chocolate sauce for dipping
- Cheesecake Bites$8.00
Our home made cheesecake battered and fried to a golden brown dusted with powdered sugar. Choice of cherry or strawberry topping with a dollop of whip cream
- Deep Fried Twinkies$8.00
Dipped in our homemade batter and fried to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and garnished with white chocolate glaze. Served with a scoop of ice cream
Ice Cream & Milk Shakes
- 1 Scoop Bowl$5.00
- 2 Scoops Bowl$6.00
- 3 Scoops Bowl$7.00
- 1 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae$6.00
Pick your flavor of ice cream choose a topping and we will finish it off with whip cream and nuts!
- 2 Scoops Ice Cream Sundae$7.00
Pick your flavor of ice cream choose a topping and we will finish it off with whip cream and nuts!
- 3 Scoops Ice Cream Sundae$8.00
Pick your flavor of ice cream choose a topping and we will finish it off with whip cream and nuts!
- 1 Scoop Waffle Cone$6.00
- 2 Scoops Waffle Cone$7.00
- 3 Scoops Waffle Cone$8.00
- 1 Scoop Cake Cone$4.00
- 2 Scoops Cake Cone$5.00
- 1 Scoop Sugar Cone$4.00
- 2 Scoops Sugar Cone$5.00
- Kids Cake or Sugar Cone$3.00
- 16 Oz Milkshake$6.00
Call out locally sourced ingredients in your descriptions
- 24 Oz Milkshake$8.00
Call out locally sourced ingredients in your descriptions
Coffee
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Affogato$3.25
A delicious mix of silky vanilla ice cream and rich flavorful espresso bringing together the best of both worlds
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Affogato$4.25
A delicious mix of silky vanilla ice cream and rich flavorful espresso bringing together the best of both worlds
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Affogato$5.25
A delicious mix of silky vanilla ice cream and rich flavorful espresso bringing together the best of both worlds
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Americano$2.75
For the true afficiando of espresso pure rich coffee mixed with hot water for a fragrantly bold addition to your day
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Americano$3.00
For the true afficiando of espresso pure rich coffee mixed with hot water for a fragrantly bold addition to your day
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Americano$4.00
For the true afficiando of espresso pure rich coffee mixed with hot water for a fragrantly bold addition to your day
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Breve$4.75
Shots of deliciousness meet half cream and half milk for a silky, smooth, flavorful experience
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Breve$5.25
Shots of deliciousness meet half cream and half milk for a silky, smooth, flavorful experience
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Breve$6.25
Shots of deliciousness meet half cream and half milk for a silky, smooth, flavorful experience
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Cappuccino$3.50
A bold medium-roast meets equal parts velvety steamed milk and froth for a palate pleasing adventure
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Cappuccino$4.00
A bold medium-roast meets equal parts velvety steamed milk and froth for a palate pleasing adventure
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Cappuccino$5.00
A bold medium-roast meets equal parts velvety steamed milk and froth for a palate pleasing adventure
- 12 Oz - Cold Brew$3.75
For those of us that like it icy without the ice; coffee brewed through a delicate cold water steeping process leading to a smoother less acidic cup of coffee
- 16 Oz - Cold Brew$4.25
For those of us that like it icy without the ice; coffee brewed through a delicate cold water steeping process leading to a smoother less acidic cup of coffee
- 24 Oz - Cold Brew$5.00
For those of us that like it icy without the ice; coffee brewed through a delicate cold water steeping process leading to a smoother less acidic cup of coffee
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Chai Latte$4.50
A delightful blend of spices and delicately steamed milk infused together for a delightful and belly warming blend make it dirty with a double shot for just $0.75 more
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Chai Latte$5.00
A delightful blend of spices and delicately steamed milk infused together for a delightful and belly warming blend make it dirty with a double shot for just $0.75 more
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Chai Latte$5.75
A delightful blend of spices and delicately steamed milk infused together for a delightful and belly warming blend make it dirty with a double shot for just $0.75 more
- 12 Oz - Drip$2.00
A medium to dark roast brewed perfectly for a quick cup to go. Featuring black pearl coffee from pirate coffee co
- 16 Oz - Drip$2.50
A medium to dark roast brewed perfectly for a quick cup to go. Featuring black pearl coffee from pirate coffee co
- 24 Oz - Drip$3.25
A medium to dark roast brewed perfectly for a quick cup to go. Featuring black pearl coffee from pirate coffee co
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Frappe$4.75
A blend of bold espresso mixed with cold milk, a touch of sugar, and a flavor of your choosing; blended with ice and topped with whipped cream for a burst of flavor and energy
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Frappe$5.25
A blend of bold espresso mixed with cold milk, a touch of sugar, and a flavor of your choosing; blended with ice and topped with whipped cream for a burst of flavor and energy
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Frappe$6.25
A blend of bold espresso mixed with cold milk, a touch of sugar, and a flavor of your choosing; blended with ice and topped with whipped cream for a burst of flavor and energy
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Latte$4.00
A perfectly pulled shot mixed with steamed milk a perfect way to start the day
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Latte$4.50
A perfectly pulled shot mixed with steamed milk a perfect way to start the day
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Latte$5.50
A perfectly pulled shot mixed with steamed milk a perfect way to start the day
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Macchiato$4.00
A robust shot of espresso hit with a splash of steamed milk and cream allowing the espresso flavor to shine without the bite
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Macchiato$4.50
A robust shot of espresso hit with a splash of steamed milk and cream allowing the espresso flavor to shine without the bite
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Macchiato$5.25
A robust shot of espresso hit with a splash of steamed milk and cream allowing the espresso flavor to shine without the bite
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Mexi Mocha$5.00
Rich and bold espresso meets velvety chocolate and a blend of traditional spices topped off with warm velvety milk to create a warm infusion of bliss
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Mexi Mocha$5.75
Rich and bold espresso meets velvety chocolate and a blend of traditional spices topped off with warm velvety milk to create a warm infusion of bliss
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Mexi Mocha$6.25
Rich and bold espresso meets velvety chocolate and a blend of traditional spices topped off with warm velvety milk to create a warm infusion of bliss
- 12 Oz - 2 Shots Mocha$4.75
A robust coffee meets velvety chocolate and gets swirled together in creamy steamed milk creating a rich tasty drink
- 16 Oz - 2 Shots Mocha$5.25
A robust coffee meets velvety chocolate and gets swirled together in creamy steamed milk creating a rich tasty drink
- 24 Oz -4 Shots Mocha$6.25
A robust coffee meets velvety chocolate and gets swirled together in creamy steamed milk creating a rich tasty drink
- 12 Oz - Steamer/Hot Chocolate$3.25
Hot milk mixed with your favorite chocolate for a warm belly filling beverage
- 16 Oz - Steamer/Hot Chocolate$3.75
Hot milk mixed with your favorite chocolate for a warm belly filling beverage
- 24 Oz -Steamer/Hot Chocolate$4.75
Hot milk mixed with your favorite chocolate for a warm belly filling beverage
Infusions
- 12 Oz Blended Big Train Drinks$4.75
Big train flavor mixed with milk and ice then blended to delicious perfection topped with whipped cream
- 16 Oz Blended Big Train Drinks$5.25
Big train flavor mixed with milk and ice then blended to delicious perfection topped with whipped cream
- 24 Oz Blended Big Train Drinks$6.25
Big train flavor mixed with milk and ice then blended to delicious perfection topped with whipped cream
- 32 Oz Blended Big Train Drinks$7.50
Big train flavor mixed with milk and ice then blended to delicious perfection topped with whipped cream
- 12 Oz Infused Lemonade$3.25
Lemonade infused with a tasty flavor of your choice mixed to perfection and served ice cold and tart
- 16 Oz Infused Lemonade$3.75
Lemonade infused with a tasty flavor of your choice mixed to perfection and served ice cold and tart
- 24 Oz Infused Lemonade$4.50
Lemonade infused with a tasty flavor of your choice mixed to perfection and served ice cold and tart
- 32 Oz Infused Lemonade$5.25
Lemonade infused with a tasty flavor of your choice mixed to perfection and served ice cold and tart
- 12 Oz Steeped Tea$2.00
Choose from: chamomile, earl grey, English breakfast, lemon black, orange jasmine green, raspberry hibiscus, or classic green
- 16 Oz Steeped Tea$2.50
Choose from: chamomile, earl grey, English breakfast, lemon black, orange jasmine green, raspberry hibiscus, or classic green
- 24 Oz Steeped Tea$4.00
Choose from: chamomile, earl grey, English breakfast, lemon black, orange jasmine green, raspberry hibiscus, or classic green
- 16 Oz Milkshake Mocha$6.50
We take robust espresso shots freshly pulled from the machine and blend smoothly with chocolate syrup and chocolate ice cream for a nice refreshing treat served with whipping cream on top
- 24 Oz Milkshake Mocha$8.50
We take robust espresso shots freshly pulled from the machine and blend smoothly with chocolate syrup and chocolate ice cream for a nice refreshing treat served with whipping cream on top
- 16 Oz Espresso Milkshake$6.50
For the extreme coffee lover we take fresh espresso and blend with espresso ice cream for the ultimate cold silky drink with a kick served cold and topped with whipped cream
- 24 Oz Espresso Milkshake$8.50
For the extreme coffee lover we take fresh espresso and blend with espresso ice cream for the ultimate cold silky drink with a kick served cold and topped with whipped cream
- 12 Oz Lotus Energy$4.00
Lotus is plant based energy from the green coffee bean pick your color and infuse with carbonated water for a healthy alternative to other energy drinks on the market available in regular and sugar free flavors
- 16 Oz Lotus Energy$5.00
Lotus is plant based energy from the green coffee bean pick your color and infuse with carbonated water for a healthy alternative to other energy drinks on the market available in regular and sugar free flavors
- 24 Oz Lotus Energy$6.00
Lotus is plant based energy from the green coffee bean pick your color and infuse with carbonated water for a healthy alternative to other energy drinks on the market available in regular and sugar free flavors
- 32 Oz Lotus Energy$7.00
Lotus is plant based energy from the green coffee bean pick your color and infuse with carbonated water for a healthy alternative to other energy drinks on the market available in regular and sugar free flavors
- 12 Oz Fountain Soda$2.00
- 16 Oz Fountain Soda$2.25
- 24 Oz Fountain Soda$2.75
- 32 Oz Fountain Soda$3.25
- 16 Oz Smoothies$6.00
Fruity deliciousness blended to perfection and served up cold with creamy whipped cream on top choose from: mango, strawberry, strawberry banana, peach, lemon, and wildberry
- 24 Oz Smoothies$7.00
Fruity deliciousness blended to perfection and served up cold with creamy whipped cream on top choose from: mango, strawberry, strawberry banana, peach, lemon, and wildberry
- Jarritos$2.75
Delicious bottled Mexican carbonated fruit sodas cold, refreshing, and absolutely delicious
- 16 Oz Ice Cream Floats$6.00
Delicious ice cream meets fizzy soda in a flavorful concoction of flavorful bliss. Try the classic rootbeer and vanilla or get creative and try your own add flavor and make a float a "Dirty float"
- 24 Oz Ice Cream Floats$7.00
Delicious ice cream meets fizzy soda in a flavorful concoction of flavorful bliss. Try the classic rootbeer and vanilla or get creative and try your own add flavor and make a float a "Dirty float"
- 16 Oz Italian Sodas$4.50
Soda water infused with your favorite flavor syrup and a little half and half then topped with whipped cream; for a creamy and refreshing fizzy drink
- 24 Oz Italian Sodas$5.25
Soda water infused with your favorite flavor syrup and a little half and half then topped with whipped cream; for a creamy and refreshing fizzy drink
- 16 Oz Infused Redbull$4.00
Redbull infused with your favorite flavor
- 24 Oz Infused Redbull$5.25
Redbull infused with your favorite flavor
- 32 Oz Infused Redbull$6.75
Redbull infused with your favorite flavor
Bobalicious
- 16 Oz Boba Lemonade$7.50
We take delicious bursting boba or jellies of your choice and infuse lemonade and your choice of flavoring together to create a light refreshing and tasty drink with a flavorful twist
- 24 Oz Boba Lemonade$8.50
We take delicious bursting boba or jellies of your choice and infuse lemonade and your choice of flavoring together to create a light refreshing and tasty drink with a flavorful twist
- 16 Oz Boba Milk Tea$7.50
Classic boba tea meets sweetened milk for a beautiful and tasty beverage like none you have ever seen!
- 24 Oz Boba Milk Tea$8.50
Classic boba tea meets sweetened milk for a beautiful and tasty beverage like none you have ever seen!
- 16 Oz Boba Coffee$7.50
We take your pick of our green tea flavor infused powders and mix them with sweetened milk and 2 shots of espresso for a tasty change up of tea and coffee mixed to perfection infused with black boba pearls or honey bursting boba for a delicious pickme up d
- 24 Oz Boba Coffee$8.50
We take your pick of our green tea flavor infused powders and mix them with sweetened milk and 2 shots of espresso for a tasty change up of tea and coffee mixed to perfection infused with black boba pearls or honey bursting boba for a delicious pickme up d
- 16 Oz Boba Tea$7.50
Black boba pearls or honey bursting boba added to your favorite tea for a flavorful concoction that changes your tea into a fun and flavorful experience!
- 24 Oz Boba Tea$8.50
Black boba pearls or honey bursting boba added to your favorite tea for a flavorful concoction that changes your tea into a fun and flavorful experience!
- 16 Oz Boba Fruit Tea$7.50
Classic boba tea with a makeover pick from any of our boba pearls or jellies and then choose your flavor we infuse green tea with your favorite fruit flavor to bring you a crisp and flavorful tea with a twist of fruit and delicious pearl beads or jellies t
- 24 Oz Boba Fruit Tea$8.50
Classic boba tea with a makeover pick from any of our boba pearls or jellies and then choose your flavor we infuse green tea with your favorite fruit flavor to bring you a crisp and flavorful tea with a twist of fruit and delicious pearl beads or jellies t
- 16 Oz Boba Smoothie$7.50
We take your pick of our green tea flavor infused powders and mix them with sweetened milk and 2 shots of espresso for a tasty change up of tea and coffee mixed to perfection infused with black boba pearls or honey bursting boba for a delicious pickme up d
- 24 Oz Boba Smoothie$8.50
We take your pick of our green tea flavor infused powders and mix them with sweetened milk and 2 shots of espresso for a tasty change up of tea and coffee mixed to perfection infused with black boba pearls or honey bursting boba for a delicious pickme up d
Other Drinks
Retail Items
Kites
Plushies
All Other Retail
- Chicken Poop$2.75
- Serene Health Candle$8.00
- OMG Snuggle Me$10.00
- Smelly Jelly Pens$8.00
- Smillow$25.00
- Bai Sairong$15.00
- Bellina Bracelet$6.00
- headband think positive$16.00
- Blueberry Vanilla Cream Body Butter$16.00
- Fruity Pebbles Body Butter$16.00
- Sour Alien Worms$8.00
- Peach Rings of Saturn$10.00
- Rainbow Orbits Fruit Candies$5.00