The Deli
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
two eggs, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, choice of sausage patty or bacon
- Bagel & Schmear$8.00
choice of bagel: cinnamon or everything choice of cream cheese: veggie, smoked salmon, berry
- Egg Ham Avocado Sandwich$10.00
swiss cheese, mayo, arugula, egg, ham, avocado
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
pork sausage, hash browns o’ brien, american cheese, scrambled eggs, flour tortilla
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Ham, cheese in a pastry puff
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Chocolate filled croissant
- Chia Pudding$7.00
greek yogurt, fresh berries
- Berries$7.00
strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blue berries
- Whole Fresh Fruit$1.00
Whole apple, orange, or grapefruit
- Morning Bun$4.00
- Parfait$8.00
- Hashbrown$6.00
Beverages
Craft Beverages
- Fountain Drink$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Tropikale Smoothie$8.00
- Mango Sunrise Smoothie$7.00
- Small Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Small Gourmet Hot Chocolate$6.00
- Small Apple Cider$4.00
- Small Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Small Cup of Ice$0.50
- Small Iced Tea$4.00
- Small Italian Soda$5.00
- Small Hot Matcha$6.00
- Small Milk$4.00
- Small Orange Juice$5.00
- Small Seasonal Lemonade$4.00
- Small Steamer$3.50
- Small Iced Matcha$6.00
- Large Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Large Gourmet Hot Chocolate$7.00
- Large Apple Cider$5.00
- Large Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Large Iced Tea$5.00
- Large Italian Soda$6.00
- Large Matcha$7.00
- Large Milk$5.00
- Large Orange Juice$6.00
- Large Seasonal Lemonade$6.50
- Lemonade$5.00
- Large Steamer$4.50
- Large Water$1.50
- Large Iced Matcha$7.00
Bottled Beverages
- Body Armor Lyte Blueberry Pomegranate$5.00
- Body Armor Lyte Peach Mango$5.00
- Body Armor Strawberry Banana$5.00
- Body Armor Watermelon Strawberry$5.00
- Coco Joy Coco Water$6.00
- Core Powe Chocolate 42 gram$5.50
- Fentimans Pink Ginger$4.00
- Fentimans Rose Lemonade$4.00
- Hans Kambucha Blood Orange$4.00
- Hans Kambucha Grapefruit Rosemary$4.00
- Hans Kambucha Pineapple Cactus Nectar$4.00
- Jackson Cream Soda$4.00
- Jackson Ginger Beer$4.00
- Jackson Strawberry Ruhbar$4.00
- Jackson Watermelon$4.00
- Mexi Pop Coke$4.00
- Mexi Pop Fanta$4.00
- Mexi Pop Sprite$4.00
- Minute Maid Apple$4.00
- Minute Maid CranApple$4.00
- Monster Original Black$5.00
- Monster Ultra White$5.00
- Peace Tea Mango Green Tea$4.00
- Peace Tea Peach$4.00
- Powerade Fruit Punch$5.00
- Powerade Lemon Lime$5.00
- Powerade Mountain Blast$5.00
- Proud Source Water Large$5.00
- Proud Source Water Small$4.50
- Redbull Coconut$4.00
- Redbull Original$4.00
- Redbull Sugar Free$4.00
- Tap Root Blackberry Mint$4.00
- Tap Root Cherry Limeade$4.00
- Tap Root Ginger Ale$4.00
- Tap Root Lemon Lime$4.00
- Tap Root Root Beer$4.00
- Tap Root Strawberry Fields$4.00
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$4.00
- Apple Beer$4.00
- Body Armor Lyte$5.00
- Core Power Vanilla$5.50
Coffee
- Small Iced Americano$4.50
- Small Iced Chai Tea$5.00
- Small Cold Brew$4.00
- Small Iced Dirty Chai$6.00
- Small Iced Mocha$6.00
- Small Iced Latte$5.00
- Small Iced Macchiato$6.00
- Large Iced Americano$6.00
- Large Iced Chai Tea$6.00
- Large Cold Brew$4.50
- Large Iced Dirty Chai$7.00
- Large Iced Mocha$7.00
- Large Iced Latte$6.00
- Large Iced Macchiato$7.00
- Small Hot Americano$4.00
- Small Cafe Au Lait$4.00
- Small Cappuccino$4.00
- Small Hot Chai Tea$4.00
- Small Coffee Drip$4.00
- Small Cortado$4.00
- Small Hot Dirty Chai$5.00
- Small Espresso$3.00
- Small Hot Mocha$5.00
- Small Hot Latte$4.00
- Small Hot Macchiato$5.00
- refill$2.00
- Large Hot Americano$4.50
- Large Hot Cafe Au Lait$5.00
- Large Hot Cappuccino$5.00
- Large Hot Chai Tea$5.00
- Large Coffee Drip$4.50
- Large Hot Cortado$5.00
- Large Hot Dirty Chai$6.00
- Large Double Espresso$4.00
- Large Hot Mocha$6.00
- Large Hot Latte$5.00
- Large Hot Macchiato$6.00
Sundance Swag
- Beanie$37.00
- Ceramic Jar Large$124.00
- Ceramic Jar Med$76.00
- Chill Hat$34.00
- Honey Pot$75.00
- Sundance Logo Hat$34.00
- Tee Shirt$35.00
- Tote Bag$13.00
- Wine Glass$32.00
- Hoodie Saddle S$65.00
- Hoodie Saddle M$65.00
- Hoodie Saddle LG$65.00
- Hoodie Saddle 2XL$65.00
- Hoodie Gunmetal XL$65.00
- Hoodie Gunmetal SM$65.00
- Hoodie Gunmetal 2XL$65.00
- Hoodie Army S$65.00
- Hoodie Army XL$65.00
- Hoodie Army LG$65.00
- Hoodie Navy 2XL$65.00
- Hoodie Saddle XL$65.00
- Hoodie Navy SM$65.00
- Hoodie Navy LG$65.00
- Hoodie Navy XL$65.00
- Hoodie Navy M$65.00
- Hoodie Army M$65.00
- Hoodie Gunmetal LG$65.00
- Red Shirt XS$43.00
- Red Shirt Sml$43.00
- Red Shirt Med$43.00
- Red Shirt Lrg$43.00
- Red Shirt XL$43.00
- Light Grey Shirt XS$43.00
- Light Grey Shirt Sml$43.00
- Light Grey Shirt Med$43.00
- Light Grey Shirt XL$43.00
- Light Grey Shirt XXL$43.00
- Dark Blue Shirt Sml$43.00
- Green Shirt XXL$43.00
- Enamel Mug$22.00
- Enamel Mug Adventure$20.00
- Employee Nametag$7.00
