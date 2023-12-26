Sunday Motor Co.
Bar
Coffee & Tea
- Drip Coffee$3.50+
Sunday Motor Co. proudly serves Parlor Coffee.
- Cold Brew$4.75+
Brewed in-house for 16 hours using Parlor Coffee's Prospect Blend, it gives an extremely balanced, round, and naturally sweet experience.
- Americano (12oz)$4.00
- Espresso$3.75
- Macchiato (3oz)$3.85
- Cortado (4oz)$4.50
- Cappuccino (8oz)$4.75
- Flat White (8oz)$4.74
- Latte (10oz)$5.25
- Chai Latte$5.50+
Our Chai concentrate is made in-house, with only a touch of maple syrup added to balance the natural bitterness of the tea and spices. Choose your own milk adventure, and enjoy.
- London Fog Latte$5.50+
House-brewed Earl Grey concentrate steamed with your choice of milk. Add a flavor (we recommend vanilla) and enjoy!
- Matcha Latte$5.75+
- Hot Tea$4.00
All teas are provided by In Pursuit Of Tea.
- Iced Tea$4.25+
All teas are provided by In Pursuit Of Tea.
- Golden Latte$5.00+
Maple Turmeric Latte. We feel that oat milk tastes best with the savory-sweet herbaceousness of the maple-turmeric concentrate, but feel free to choose from our milk options!
- Cafe Limon$5.25
Cold Brew • Lemonade • Fever Tree Tonic
- Cafe Tonic$6.00
- Refill (Drip Coffee Only)$0.94
Beverages
- Matcha Soda$5.75
Matcha • Fresh Lemon • Lavender Syrup • Sparkling Water
- Cha Cha! Latte$5.50+
Matcha • House-brew Chai Concentrate • Your Choice of Milk
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Sparkling Lemonade$5.00+
Fresh lemonade • Sparkling Water • Choice of House-made Syrup
- Arnold Palmer$5.00+
Cold-brewed Iced Black Tea • Natalie’s Lemonade
- Pablo Palmer$6.00
Lemonade • Cold-brewed Yerba-Maté Tea • Mint
- Steamer$2.00+
Kitchen
Toasts
- Avocado Toast$10.50
Lime • Roasted Corn • Cotija • Red Onion • Micro Cilantro
- Cucumber Salmon Toast$15.00
Cream Cheese • Cucumber • Soy Chili Dressing • Micro Cilantro • Furikake • EVOO
- Heirloom Tomato Toast$12.50
Heirloom Tomato • Prosciutto • Lemon Ricotta • Thyme • Basil Olive Oil
- Jam Toast$6.00
Raspberry Preserves • Lemon Zest • Maldon
- Lemon Ricotta Toast$10.00
Rosemary • EVOO • Pink Peppercorn • Maldon
- Peanut Butter Toast$8.25
Peanut Butter • Walnuts • Honey • Cinnamon • Maldon
- Smoked Salmon Toast$14.00
Cream Cheese • Capers • Heirloom Tomato • Dill • Red Onion • EVOO
- Apple & Cheese Toast$13.00
Cortland Apple • Comte Cheese • Thyme • Honey • Crispy Shallots • Pain De Mie
- Flight Toast
Plates
- Chilaquiles$13.75
Corn Chips • Salsa Verde • Cotija Cheese • Sour Cream • Avocado • Over Easy Egg • Cilantro
- Chili Eggs$11.75
Soft Scramble • Chili Oil • Scallion • Furikake • Toasted Miso Butter Ciabatta
- Parfait$12.00
Greek Yogurt • Local G.F. Rosemary Granola • Mixed Berries • Pomegranate • Minted Honey
- Shakshuka$15.00
Red Pepper & Tomato Sauce • Lemon Ricotta • Fried Egg • Parsley • Ciabatta
- Soft Scramble$10.50
Crème Fraîche • Pickled Shallots • Ciabatta Toast
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Croissant$11.50
Organic Waldorf Chicken • Celery • Red Grape • Walnuts • Mayo • Dijon • Toasted Croissant
- Chipotle Egg Sandwich$9.50
Soft Scramble • Chipotle Aioli • Butter Lettuce • Sprouts • Brioche Bun
- Curried Chickpea Wrap$11.50
Red Onion • Carrots • Bell Peppers • Cashews • Butter Lettuce • Sprouts • Peanut Sauce
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$9.75
Hudson Valley Ham • Meunster • Provolone • Reggiano • Rosemary
- Miso Mushroom Croissant$12.00
Soft Scrambled Eggs • Miso • Cremini • Shiitake • Scallion • Toasted Croissant
- PLT$11.75
Pesto • Lettuce • Heirloom Tomato • Stracciatella • Olive Oil • Focaccia
- Shrimp Roll$15.00
Poached Shrimp • Lemon Zest • Mayo • Celery • Red Onion • Chives • Potato Roll
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.25
House-made Croutons • Walnuts • Reggiano • Toasted Cabbage • Lemon Zest
- Three Sisters Bowl$14.25
Farro • Delicata Squash • White Beans • Roasted Corn • Dried Cranberries • Pumpkin Seeds • Mizuna • Pea Tendrils• Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Sides
- Berry Bowl$3.50
A mix of berries!
- Just Eggs
No frills. Because simplicity.
- Just Toast
- Kettle Potato Chips$1.00
- Side of Avocado Mash$2.50
- Side of Butter$0.75
- Side of Miso Butter$0.75
- Side of Ham$2.00
- Side of Prosciutto$5.00
- Side of Raspberry Preserves$1.50
- Side of Salmon$6.00
- Side of Shrimp Salad$8.00
- Side of Wild Blueberry Preserves$2.00
- Side Salad$3.00
- Side of Sliced Avocado$2.50
- Side of Avocado Mash
- Side of Chicken Salad$5.00
Fridge
Bottled Drinks
- Coconut Water$7.00
- Natalie's Orange Juice (16oz)$4.75
Voted America’s Best Tasting (8x) by Cook’s Illustrated 2014, Woman’s Day, Good Housekeeping, Real Simple, Cook’s Illustrated 2008, bon appétit, The Today Show, and Serious Eats.
- Open Water Still Water$3.75
- Red Jacket Fuji Apple Juice$4.75
- San Pellegrino (16.9oz)$4.75
- Something & Nothing Cucumber Seltzer$4.50
- Something & Nothing Yuzu Seltzer$4.50
Ready-to-Eat
- Nonna's Balls$5.50
Peanut Butter • Pumpkin Seeds • Flaxseed • Vanilla • Chocolate Chips • Oats • Coconut Flakes • Honey • Maple • Maldon
- Mango Passionfruit Yogurt$3.50
By La Fermière
- Raspberry Blueberry Yogurt$3.50
By La Fermière
- Vanilla Bean Yogurt$3.50
By La Fermière
- Delta 9 Gummies$35.00
Pastry
Pastries
- Almond Croissant$4.75
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.75
Vegan • Gluten-Free • Paleo (no refined sugars)
- Blueberry Danish$4.50
- Butter Croissant$4.25
- Cheddar & Scallion Scone$5.75
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Cinnamon Roll$5.25
- Cranberry Scone$3.75
- Everything Cream Cheese Croissant$6.00
Croissant filled with gruyère & scallion cream cheese and topped with everything bagel seasoning
- Fudge Brownie$3.00
Gluten-Free • Paleo (no refined sugars)
- Kouign Amann$5.25
Pronounced *kween-aman*! This densely layered, subtly creamy, and perfectly bruleed treat is one for the books. Yas Kouign!
- Monkey Bread$4.00
- Seasonal Fruit Danish$4.50
Currently: Cranberry Danish
