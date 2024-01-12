Coffee Beans - Wazi Wu Wu Espresso Blend

$18.00

We offer locally roasted coffee beans from Sonoma County! Our coffee provider, Avid Coffee, has won awards since its establishment in 2011. Their company was originally founded as Acre Coffee in historic Petaluma, California. With the support of their incredible community and teams, we have been able to expand with stores in Petaluma, Sebastopol, and Santa Rosa, as well as a dedicated Roastery in Windsor. They believe this name speaks to the passion they have for what we do: create and serve quality coffee. We believe in ethically and sustainably sourced coffee. They work exclusively with trusted coffee growers and importers who support sustainable farming and business practices. Remember, love what you do and drink coffee!