Sunflower Cafe & Pub
Smoothies + Shakes
Blueberry Lavender Smoothie
Blueberry, peach, banana, and oat milk.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Sweet tangy strawberry, perfectly ripe banana, and oat milk.
Sunny Green Smoothie
Spinach, kale, avocado, mango, banana, peach, and orange juice.
Horchata Chai Recovery Shake
Skratch horchata protein, banana, Jessie's Chai and oat milk.
Chocolate PB Banana Recovery
Skratch chocolate protein, banana, peanut butter, and oat milk.
Espresso + Coffee
Mocha
Dark chocolate, rich milk, and a double shot of Disco espresso.
Iced Espresso and Tonic
A shot of espresso over ice with some tonic water and a hint of orange.
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk, a cortado is a short strong drink to get you back on the trail!
Disco Espresso
Double shot of Repetition's Disco Espresso.
Cappuccino
Velvety steamed milk with a shot of espresso, makes a short rich 8 oz drink.
Flat White
Stronger than a latte, smoother than a cappuccino.
Cold Brew
Slow-brewed, rich, and smooth coffee. Watch out, this packs a punch!
Latte
Steamed milk with a light head of micro-foam, poured over a double shot of Repetition espresso.
Americano
A double shot of Repetition Espresso with hot or iced water.
Batch Brew Coffee
Our house coffee is a full-bodied, smooth blend of coffees from Peru, Ethiopia & Brazil, roasted just for us by our friends at Repetition Coffee in East Lawrence. Check out our rotating Single Origin for a little something different.
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of foamed milk.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
The Sunflower Pumpkin Spice Latte is the absolute essence of autumn, with a cozy blend of traditional fall spices, steamed milk, and espresso.
Bulk Coffee
10 oz. whole bean coffee from Repetition.
Tea
Iced Hibiscus Tea
A tisane blend of all-organic hibiscus flower, rooibos shrub, zante currants, and lemongrass stalk. This tea-free blend was modeled after CURRANT, but with a higher proportion of hibiscus and berries to produce an iced tisane with fruit punch-like character.
Iced Mango Black Tea
A tea blend of organic, single-estate black tea and mango oil produced in-house. Sourced for smoothness of body and a balanced profile, the bud-rich black tea base is an ideal foundation for fresh mango.
Iced Green Rose Tea
Iced Hugo green tea steeped with rose tisane for a refreshing floral infusion!
Jessie's Chai
You know you wish that you had Jessie's Chai! Where can you find a chai like that? It's only at Sunflower. Our very own Jessie's mystical chai recipe is made from fair trade spices, ground fresh and perfectly steeped. It's just slightly sweet and nicely spicy!
Iced Black Tea
Hugo's rendition of an all-American classic: "iced tea". Made from organic, whole-leaf black tea rich with buds that impart sweetness, our annual production from Guangxi, China is a cut above the commodity fannings used for most iced tea.
Kanbucha
Kanbucha is made here in Lawrence! Kombucha is a fermented tea with a sour, tangy flavor containing little sugar, and that is full of probiotics. It starts as steeped green and black tea, and through “culturing” over time it becomes a tart and slightly effervescent health drink. Ask about our seasonal flavor on tap!
Hugo Tea
A beautiful selection of directly sourced, impeccably crafted teas from Hugo.
Matcha Latte
Japanese green tea blended with steamed, honey-sweetened milk.
London Fog
Hugo Grey blends just 2 ingredients (of the highest quality Hugo could source): malty, scotch-like Yunnan black tea and essential oil of bergamot from southern Italy's Reggio Di Calabria. The steeped tea is topped with steamed vanilla milk for a perfect sweet, floral concoction!