SUNLIGHT CAFE 6404 9th Avenue NE Suite 100
SUNLIGHT FOOD
Breakfast
- Sesame Crunch Waffle$10.50
w butter & maple syrup
- Lemon Poppy Seed Waffle$10.50
vegan, gluten free
- Vegan Breakfast Veggies w Tofu$16.25
garlic ginger sauce
- Vegan Highlander$18.50
tofu, tempeh, onions, green bell peppers, garlic ginger sauce, roasted red pepper sauce, bed of spinach
- Eggs & Home Fries$11.25
2 eggs your way, home fries, half sprouted grain english muffin
- Sunlight Rancheros$12.95
2 eggs your way, 2 corn tortillas, black beans, salsa, green onions
- The Deluxe$18.50
2 eggs scrambled or fried, 2 corn tortillas, red or green sauce, sour cream, green onions, home fries or beans
- Huevos Picante Breakfast Burrito$18.50
2 eggs scrambled, salsa, wheat tortilla, red or green sauce, sour cream, green onions, beans or fries
- Fruit Salad
assorted fruit, honey-tahini yogurt dressing, wanuts, almonds, coconut
- Homemade GF Granola$9.95
w dairy, soy or hemp milk
Brunch
- Blueberry-Yogurt Hotcakes
w butter & maple syrup
- French Toast
w cinnemon-honey butter & maple syrup
- Tahini Toast
w honey-tahini yogurt dressing & maple syrup
- McKenna$18.50
3 eggs scrambled, shiitake mushrooms, tomatoes, toasted sesame oil, swiss cheese, half sprouted grain english muffin, bed of spinach
- Euripides$18.50
3 eggs scrambled, red bell peppers, roasted garlic, feta, bed of spinach
- Salsa Omelette$16.50
3 egg omelette w salsa & cheddar, green onions
Appetizers
Salads
- Small Green Salad$6.75
mixed greens, carrot, celery, cabbage, tomato, cucumber, radish sprouts, sunflower & sesame seeds, dressing of choice
- Soup, Salad & Bread Combo$14.95
small green salad, bowl of soup, slice of homemade bread
- Blushing Lettuce
mixed greens, carrot, celery, cabbage, tomato, cucumber, avocado slices, radish sprouts, sunflower & sesame seeds, dressing of choice
- Brown Rice Salad$17.95
mixed greens, carrot, celery, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, sliced avocado, brown rice, sunflower & sesame seeds, dressing of choice
- Falafel Salad$19.95
mixed greens, red & green bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, feta, side of pita & tzatziki
- Greek Spinach
cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, almonds, feta
- Tostada Salad$14.95
black beans, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, salsa, cheddar
- Fruit Salad
assorted fruit, honey-tahini yogurt dressing, wanuts, almonds, coconut
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Nutburger$15.25
homemade patty of roasted nuts, brown rice & vegetables, cheddar, homemade multigrain bun, lettuce, tomatoes, raddish sprouts, mayonnaise & mustard
- Tempeh Burger$14.95
sauteed tempeh, roasted red pepper sauce, homemade multigrain bun, lettuce, tomatoes, raddish sprouts
- Portobello Mushroom Burger$15.25
roasted portobello, cheddar, pesto, lettuce, tomatoes, raddish sprouts
- Avocado & Cheese$12.95
guacamole, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, raddish sprouts
- Hummus & Avocado$12.95
guacamole, hummus, cucumbers, lettuce tomatoes, raddish sprouts
- Hummus Roll-up$11.25
hummus, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, celery, cabbage, raddish sprouts, lemon tahini dressing
- 1/2 Sandwich & Soup$14.50
avo/cheese or hummus/avo, bowl of soup
- 1/2 Sandwich & Salad$14.50
avo/cheese or hummus/avo, small green salad
Entrees
- Sunlight Nachos$16.95
corn chips, cheddar, black beans, brown rice, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, tomatoes, black olives, green onions
- Tempeh Taco Plate$17.95
chipotle-cumin seasoned tempeh, lettuce, cilantro, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar
- Black Bean Burrito$16.50
seasoned veggie mix (bell peppers, carrots, onions), black beans, brown rice, cheddar, wheat tortilla, red or green sauce, sour cream, tomatoes, black olives, green onions
- Vegetable Cheese Enchilada Plate$18.50
seasoned veggie mix (bell peppers, carrots, onions), cheddar, sour cream, 2 corn tortillas, red or green sauce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, side rice & beans
- Polenta w Black Beans$15.50
baked w cheddar, topped w salsa & green onions
- Vegan Highlander$18.50
tofu, tempeh, onions, green bell peppers, garlic ginger sauce, roasted red pepper sauce, bed of spinach, side brown rice
- Steamed Vegetables & Tofu$12.75
garlic ginger sauce, bed of brown rice
Dinner Entrees
- Sauteed Vegetable & Tofu$15.75
galice ginger sauce, toasted sesame oil, bed of brown rice
- Fettucine w Basil Pesto$18.50
tomatoes, black olives, cream, parmesan cheese
- Ratatouille w Parmesan Polenta$18.50
roasted eggplant, bell peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, garlic cloves, marinara, baked w mozzarella, topped w parmesan & fresh basil
- Roasted Vegetable Lasagne$18.50
roasted carrots & portobello, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan & ricotta, topped w parmesan and fresh basil
Side Orders
- Salad Dressing$2.50
- tofu$5.95
- tempeh$6.50
- Nutburger Patty$7.50
- Falafel$8.00
- Polenta$6.75
- Steamed Veggies$6.00
- Enchilada Sauce$2.75
- wheat bread$2.25
- GF cornbread$3.50
- Cup of Soup$5.75
- Bowl of Soup$6.75
- Bowl of Organic Brown Rice$4.50
- Bowl of Organic Black Beans$4.50
- Guacamole$2.75
- Avocado$2.75
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Bowl of Nancy's Yogurt$4.25
- Cheese
- Hummus$3.95
- Pickled Cabbage$2.75
- Raddish Sprouts$1.50
- Jalapeños$0.95
- Pita Bread (2)$2.00
- Corn Chips$2.00
- Flour Tortilla$1.00
- Corn Tortillas (2)$1.00
- Nutritional Yeast$0.95