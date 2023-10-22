Sunmerry Fort Lee, NJ FL
BREAD
Soft
Big Coconut
$3.00
Red Bean Bun
$2.10
Mochi Taro
$2.60
(Bolo)
$1.95
Taro Waltz
$2.75Out of stock
Bolo Milky Bun
$2.65
Custard Cream Bun
$2.15
Cream Cheese Puff
$2.50
Brioche
$3.15
Coffee Broiche
$3.70
Nutella Cookie Bun
$2.90
Matcha Cream Cheese
$2.85
Walnut Cookie
$3.50
Chicken Cheese Roll
$3.70
Bacon Cheese
$2.65
Spicy Hawaiian
$2.90
Frank Roll
$3.00
Mushroom Cheese
$2.65
Tuna
$2.75
Shredded Pork Bun
$2.50
Sweet Corn & Ham Bun
$2.25
Garlic Parsley
$2.15
Green Onion Bun
$2.15
Ham Egg Bun
$2.70
BBQ Pork Bolo
$2.50
Choco Concha
$3.00
Ube Concha
$3.00
Guava Cream Cheese Concha
$3.00
Sunmerry Concha
$2.00
Coffee Walnut Concha
$3.00
Peanut Concha
$3.00
Danish
Doughnut
Pack
Toast
CAKE
Whole Cake
4 layers of strawberry cream
6" Black Forest
$34.00
6" Taro Pudding Cake
$34.00
6” Strawberry Cream Cake
$34.00
6" Strawberry Custard Cake
$36.00
6" Strawberry Oreo Delight
$32.00Out of stock
6"Strawberry Chocolate Coffee Cake
$32.00Out of stock
6 Chocolate Oreo Cake
$34.00
Lava Cake
$13.00
Candles
$0.50
6" Chocolate Strawberry Custard
$38.00Out of stock
6" Spooky Oreo
$36.00
8" Red Velvet Cake
$43.00
8" Black Forest
$40.00
8" Strawberry Cream Cake
$40.00
8" Mix Fruit Paradise (NEW)
$40.00
8" Tiramisu
$42.00
8" Mango Mousse
$42.00
Mango Mousse, Asian Chiffon Chocolate Cake, Sweet Mango Glaze.
8" Chocolate Oreo Cake
$38.00Out of stock
8" Chocolate Strawberry Custard
$43.00
8" Strawberry Oreo Delight
$40.00Out of stock
8" Chocolate Cream
$39.00Out of stock
8"Strawberry Chocolate Coffee Cake
$38.00Out of stock
Berry Cream Cake
$36.00Out of stock
Cut Cake
Big Cream Puff
$3.60
Matcha Cream Puff
$3.60
Chocolate Cream Puff
$4.00
Upside Down Cream Puff
$4.25
Brown Sugar Boba Cream Puff
$4.00
Assorted Cream Puff Box
$15.00Out of stock
Strawberry Cream Slice
$5.75
Black Forest Slice
$5.75
Tiramisu Slice
$6.15
Red Velvet Slice
$6.50
Mango Mousse Slice
$6.15
Mixed Fruit Cake Sliced
$5.75
Matcha Tiramisu Slice
$6.15
Single Hokkaido Cream Cake
$2.50
Japanese Pudding
$3.85
Mango Panna Cotta
$3.85
Brown Sugar Boba Pudding
$4.00
Ambient Cake
Custard Roll Cake
$3.40
Green Tea Roll Cake
$3.00Out of stock
Nutella Roll Cake
$3.60
Rainbow Roll Cake
$4.40
Salted Cheese Cake
$2.95
Pastry Cake (Sliced) *3
$6.95Out of stock
Golden Lava Cake
$4.15
Classic Cheese Tart
$2.80Out of stock
Mango Cheese Tart
$2.80Out of stock
Portuguese Egg Tart *2
$5.50
Chocolate Cup Cake Pack
$5.25
Coffee Chiffon
$5.00Out of stock
Matcha Oreo Chiffee
$5.00Out of stock
Honey Cake
$3.50
Cookie
Almond Biscuit Cookie
$7.50Out of stock
Almond Crispy Cookie
$8.00
Shortbread Cookie
$6.50
Bite pineapple box*12
$22.00
Bite pineapple
$2.00
Crispy Butter Cake Box*6
$24.00Out of stock
Crispy Butter Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Valentine"s Day Box
$15.00Out of stock
Mix Shortberad Almond .coffee.chocolateCookie
$8.00
Mix Shortbeard Almond Cookie (S)
$1.00
Long Cake
Taiwanese Merch/Mooncake/Snacks
Taiwanese Merchandise
Mooncake
Moon Cake Box (9)
$40.00Out of stock
Mooncake Box (Special )
$36.00Out of stock
Taro Paste Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Black Sesame Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Rainbow Lotus Mooncake
$5.00Out of stock
Cantonese Pineapple Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Cantonese Lotus Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Cantonese Red Bean Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Lava Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Oolong Matcha Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Mocha Coffee Lava Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Box only (Mooncake)
$5.00Out of stock
