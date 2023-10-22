BREAD

Soft

Big Coconut
$3.00
Red Bean Bun
$2.10
Mochi Taro
$2.60
(Bolo)
$1.95
Taro Waltz
$2.75Out of stock
Bolo Milky Bun
$2.65
Custard Cream Bun
$2.15
Cream Cheese Puff
$2.50
Brioche
$3.15
Coffee Broiche
$3.70
Nutella Cookie Bun
$2.90
Matcha Cream Cheese
$2.85
Walnut Cookie
$3.50
Chicken Cheese Roll
$3.70
Bacon Cheese
$2.65
Spicy Hawaiian
$2.90
Frank Roll
$3.00
Mushroom Cheese
$2.65
Tuna
$2.75
Shredded Pork Bun
$2.50
Sweet Corn & Ham Bun
$2.25
Garlic Parsley
$2.15
Green Onion Bun
$2.15
Ham Egg Bun
$2.70
BBQ Pork Bolo
$2.50
Choco Concha
$3.00
Ube Concha
$3.00
Guava Cream Cheese Concha
$3.00
Sunmerry Concha
$2.00
Coffee Walnut Concha
$3.00
Peanut Concha
$3.00

Danish

Custard Danish
$3.25
Coffee Croissant
$3.75
Green Tea Croissant
$3.75
Almond Croissant
$3.75
Chocolate Croissant
$3.75
Ham&Cheese Danish
$3.50
Shredded pork pastry bun
$2.85
Apple Danish
$3.75Out of stock
Scallion Egg Danish
$5.25Out of stock

Doughnut

French Twist *2
$4.00
Taro Red Bean
$2.80Out of stock
Sugar Mochi Donut
$1.75Out of stock
Danish Doughnut
$2.65Out of stock
Chocolate Doughnut
$2.30
Brioche Donut-custard
$3.00
Brioche Donut-Matcha
$3.00
Brioche Donut-Sesame
$3.00
Brioche Donut-Apple
$3.00
French Twist *1
$1.00Out of stock

Pack

Brioche Roll Pack
$5.00
Melon Pan Pack
$5.00
Mini Frank Roll
$5.25
Blueberry Scone
$3.60
Raisin Roll
$6.00

Toast

Yutang White Bread
$4.50
English Tofu Bread
$5.00
Raisin Toast
$5.00Out of stock
Whole Wheat Bread
$4.00Out of stock

CAKE

Whole Cake

4 layers of strawberry cream
6" Black Forest
$34.00
6" Taro Pudding Cake
$34.00
6” Strawberry Cream Cake
$34.00
6" Strawberry Custard Cake
$36.00
6" Strawberry Oreo Delight
$32.00Out of stock
6"Strawberry Chocolate Coffee Cake
$32.00Out of stock
6 Chocolate Oreo Cake
$34.00
Lava Cake
$13.00
Candles
$0.50
6" Chocolate Strawberry Custard
$38.00Out of stock
6" Spooky Oreo
$36.00
8" Red Velvet Cake
$43.00
8" Black Forest
8" Black Forest
$40.00
8" Strawberry Cream Cake
$40.00
8" Mix Fruit Paradise (NEW)
$40.00
8" Tiramisu
$42.00
8" Mango Mousse
$42.00

Mango Mousse, Asian Chiffon Chocolate Cake, Sweet Mango Glaze.

8" Chocolate Oreo Cake
$38.00Out of stock
8" Chocolate Strawberry Custard
$43.00
8" Strawberry Oreo Delight
$40.00Out of stock
8" Chocolate Cream
$39.00Out of stock
8"Strawberry Chocolate Coffee Cake
$38.00Out of stock
Berry Cream Cake
$36.00Out of stock

Cut Cake

Big Cream Puff
$3.60
Matcha Cream Puff
$3.60
Chocolate Cream Puff
$4.00
Upside Down Cream Puff
$4.25
Brown Sugar Boba Cream Puff
$4.00
Assorted Cream Puff Box
$15.00Out of stock
Strawberry Cream Slice
$5.75
Black Forest Slice
$5.75
Tiramisu Slice
$6.15
Red Velvet Slice
$6.50
Mango Mousse Slice
$6.15
Mixed Fruit Cake Sliced
$5.75
Matcha Tiramisu Slice
$6.15
Single Hokkaido Cream Cake
$2.50
Japanese Pudding
$3.85
Mango Panna Cotta
$3.85
Brown Sugar Boba Pudding
$4.00

Ambient Cake

Custard Roll Cake
$3.40
Green Tea Roll Cake
$3.00Out of stock
Nutella Roll Cake
$3.60
Rainbow Roll Cake
$4.40
Salted Cheese Cake
$2.95
Pastry Cake (Sliced) *3
$6.95Out of stock
Golden Lava Cake
$4.15
Classic Cheese Tart
$2.80Out of stock
Mango Cheese Tart
$2.80Out of stock
Portuguese Egg Tart *2
$5.50
Chocolate Cup Cake Pack
$5.25
Coffee Chiffon
$5.00Out of stock
Matcha Oreo Chiffee
$5.00Out of stock
Honey Cake
$3.50

Cookie

Almond Biscuit Cookie
$7.50Out of stock
Almond Crispy Cookie
$8.00
Shortbread Cookie
$6.50
Bite pineapple box*12
$22.00
Bite pineapple
$2.00
Crispy Butter Cake Box*6
$24.00Out of stock
Crispy Butter Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Valentine"s Day Box
$15.00Out of stock
Mix Shortberad Almond .coffee.chocolateCookie
$8.00
Mix Shortbeard Almond Cookie (S)
$1.00

Long Cake

Taro Milk Long Cake
$13.00
Hokkaido Cream Cake Pake
$10.00
Hokkaido Pack( Strawberry)
$12.00
Chocolate Late
$14.00
Cheesecake
$13.00
Green Tea Red Bean Long Cake
$12.00Out of stock
Taro Milk Taiwan
$13.00Out of stock

Taiwanese Merch/Mooncake/Snacks

Taiwanese Merchandise

Pumpkin Seed Candy
$8.00
Peanut Candy
$9.00Out of stock
Black Sesame Peanut Candy
$9.00Out of stock
Brown Sugar Black Sesame Candy
$9.00Out of stock
Mango Jelly
$8.00
Single Mango Jelly
$1.00
Bite Size Pineapple Tart - Single
$1.50
Bite Size Pineapple Tart - Box
$18.00

Mooncake

Moon Cake Box (9)
$40.00Out of stock
Mooncake Box (Special )
$36.00Out of stock
Taro Paste Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Black Sesame Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Rainbow Lotus Mooncake
$5.00Out of stock
Cantonese Pineapple Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Cantonese Lotus Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Cantonese Red Bean Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Lava Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Oolong Matcha Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Mocha Coffee Lava Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Box only (Mooncake)
$5.00Out of stock

Bag

Pineapple Shopping Bag
$2.99
Sunmerry Tote Bag
$4.99
cold bag
$3.99
$5 Coupon
Out of stock