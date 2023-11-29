Sunmerry Bakery - Mira Mesa 8110 Mira Mesa Boulevard
Bread
Brioche
- BBQ Pork$3.00
Traditional Taiwanese Bolo bun filled with BBQ pork.
- Bolo$1.80
Traditional Taiwanese bun. Lightly sweet with a sweet butter coating on top.
- Bolo Milk Butter$2.65
Traditional Bolo bun filled with milk butter. Topped with raisins and peanuts.
- Brioche$3.50
Soft sweet and salty bread topped with a sweet butter coating.
- Coconut Raisin$2.90
Soft bread mixed with coconut and raisins.
- Frank Roll$2.90
Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a soft bread. Topped with asiago cheese, honey mustard, and parsley.
- Green Onion$1.90
Soft bread topped with green onions.
- Ham & Egg$2.90
Soft bread topped with ham, egg, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, and parsley flakes.
- Nutella Chocolate Bolo$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate flavored traditional Taiwanese bun. Sweet chocolate coating on top with Nutella filling.
- Nutella Cookie Bun$2.75
Soft bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with chocolate chips.
- Red Bean Bun$2.00
Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.
- Shiitake Cheese$2.90
Soft bread topped with a mixture of shiitake mushrooms, button mushroom, cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise. Garnished with parsley flakes.
- Shredded Pork$2.50
Soft bread topped with mayonnaise and shredded pork.
- Shredded Pork Puff Pastry$3.20Out of stock
Soft bread stuffed with shredded pork and topped with a puff pastry. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
- Tuna$2.75
Soft bread filled with tuna and onions. Topped with a flakey danish skin and garnished with parsley flakes.
- Choco Bolo Pudding$3.20Out of stock
- Chocolate Concha$2.75
- Ube Concha$3.00
- Guava Concha$3.00
- Concha$2.00
Euro
- Chicken Cheddar$3.70
Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.
- Garlic Parsley$2.00
Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan and topped with our house made garlic parsley butter.
- Mochi Taro$2.60
European style bread filled with mochi and taro.
- Walnut Cookie$3.50
Soft European style bread mixed with tons of walnuts.
Danish
- Almond Croissant$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
- Danish Cheese Dog$3.00
Beef and pork hot dog wrapped with a flakey danish. Topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, and parsley flakes.
- Green Tea Croissant$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$3.00
Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.
- Portuguese Custard Egg Tart$2.80
Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.
- Portuguese Custard Egg Tart (x2 pcs)$5.50
Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top.
- Egg Tart Pack (4pcs)$11.00
Portuguese style egg tart. Sweeter than the regular egg tart. That is how it gets the caramelized top. 4 in a pack
- Dirty Bun$2.55
Flakey danish filled with chocolate fudge and dipped in chocolate with cocoa powder sprinkled on top.
Toast Package
Drinks
Coffee
- Black Sesame Coffee$5.50+
- Cold Brew$4.00+
- Salted Cream Cold Brew$5.50+
- Strawberry Cold Brew$4.00+
- Espresso (2 shot)$3.50Out of stock
- Americano$4.50+Out of stock
- Cafe Latte$5.00+Out of stock
- Hawaiian Cafe Latte$5.50+Out of stock
- Salted Cream Coffee$5.25+Out of stock
- Caramel Macchiatto$5.50+
- Salted Cream Caramel Latte$5.50+Out of stock
- Cafe Mocha with Salted Cream$6.50Out of stock
- Cafe Mocha$5.50+Out of stock
- Brown Sugar Cafe Latte$5.50+Out of stock
- Brown Sugar Boba Cafe Latte$6.00+Out of stock
- Dalgona Coffee$5.50+
Fresh Lemon Series
Milk Tea Series
TEA Beverage
Specialty
- Grapefruit Green Tea$6.00
- Golden Pineapple Green Tea (1.5)$5.80
- Brown Sugar Boba with Milk$5.50+
- Purple Taro Smoothie$6.30
- Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie$6.00
- Strawberry GT with Lychee Jelly$5.50+
- Strawberry BT with Lychee Jelly$5.50+
- Strawberry GT with Salted Cream$6.00
- Strawberry BT with Salted Cream$6.00
- Strawberry Milk$5.00+
- Tiger Coffee$6.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.00Out of stock
- Hot Chocolate with Salted Cream$5.00Out of stock
- Matcha Latte$5.00+Out of stock
Donuts
Donut Flavors
- Donut Chocolate$2.30Out of stock
- Donut Sugar$2.00Out of stock
- Brioche Apple$3.00
- Brioche Custard$3.00
- Brioche Matcha$3.00
- Brioche Black Sesame$3.00
- Mochi Black Sesame Donut$3.00Out of stock
- Mochi Matcha White Chocolate$3.00Out of stock
- Mochi Oreo$3.00Out of stock
- Mochi Strawberry$3.20Out of stock
- Mochi Sugar$3.00Out of stock