8" Mix Fruit Paradise

$40.00

8" Strawberry Cream Cake

$38.00
6" Taro Pudding

6" Taro Pudding

$33.00

BREAD

Soft

Red Bean Bun

$1.95

Bolo

$1.95

Taro Waltz

$2.75

Big Coconut

$3.00

Custard Cream Bun

$2.10

Brioche

$3.15

Coffee Brioche

$3.70

Nutella Cookie Bun

$2.90

Mushroom Cheese

$2.85

Green Onion Bun

$2.15

Tuna

$2.75

Shredded Pork Bun

$2.50

Bacon Cheese

$2.65

Frank Roll

$3.00

Chicken Cheese

$3.70

Garlic Parsley

$2.15

Milk Butter Bolo

$2.65

Sweet Corn & Ham Bun

$2.25Out of stock

Ham&Egg Bun

$2.70

Cream Cheese Puff

$2.50

Matcha Cream Cheese Puff

$2.85

Spicy Hawaiian

$2.90

Choco Concha

$3.00

Ube Concha

$3.00

Guava Cream Cheese Concha

$3.00

Sunmerry Concha

$2.00

Coffee Walnut Concha

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Concha

$3.00Out of stock

Doughnut

French Twist*2

$4.00

Taro Red Bean

$2.80

Chocolate Donut

$2.30

Brioche Donut-Custard

$3.00

Brioche Donut-Matcha

$3.00

Brioche Donut-Black Sesame

$3.00

Brioche Donut-Apple Filling

$3.00

Danish

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Green Tea Croissant

$3.75

Shredded Pork Puff Pastry

$2.85

Coffee Croissant

$3.75

Apple Danish

$2.75Out of stock

Custard Danish

$3.25

Ham&Cheese Danish

$3.50

Honey Cheese Croissant

$2.75Out of stock

Pack

Melon Pan Pack

$5.00

Brioche Roll Pack

$5.00

Mini Frank Roll

$5.25

Raisin Roll Pack

$6.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.60

Raisin Walnut Roll (2pcs)

$3.00Out of stock

Toast

Yutang White Bread Thin Slice

$4.50

Yutang White Bread Thick Slice

$4.50

Raisin Hi-Tin

$4.25Out of stock

Paper Bag

Paper Bag

$0.10

Box

$0.10

$5 Coupon

Out of stock

CAKE

Whole/Special Cake

6" Strawberry Cream

$32.00
6" Black Forest

6" Black Forest

$32.00
6" Taro Pudding

6" Taro Pudding

$33.00

6" Strawberry Custard

$34.00

6" Choco Puffram (Chocolate Oreo)

$34.00

6" Spooky Oreo cake

$34.00

8" Red Velvet Cake

$43.00

8" Strawberry Cream Cake

$38.00
8" Black Forest

8" Black Forest

$38.00

8" Mix Fruit Paradise

$40.00
8" Taro Cake

8" Taro Cake

$39.00

8” Chocolate Cream Cake

$38.00
8" Mango Mousse

8" Mango Mousse

$39.75

Mango Mousse, Asian Chiffon Chocolate Cake, Sweet Mango Glaze.

8" Tiramisu

8" Tiramisu

$41.25

8" Matcha Tiramisu

$41.25

8" Chocolate Strawberry Custard

$43.00

8" No-Face Tiramisu

$41.25Out of stock

Cut Cake

Strawberry Cream Slice

$5.75

Mix Fruit Cake Slice

$5.75

Tiramisu Slice

$6.15

Matcha Tiramisu Slice

$6.15

Mango Mousse Slice

$6.00

Chocolate Cream Cake Slice

$5.75

Rainbow Roll Cake

$4.40
Vanilla Pudding

Vanilla Pudding

$3.80
Mango Panna Cotta

Mango Panna Cotta

$3.80

Brown Sugar Boba Pudding

$4.00

Pudding Cake Sliced

$3.00Out of stock

UD Creme Brulee Puff (Single)

$4.25

Red Velvet Slice Cake

$6.50

Ambient Cake

Nutella Roll Cake

$3.60

Green Tea Roll Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cup Cake Pack

$5.25

Chocolate Cup Cake

$5.25

Puff Pastry Cake*3

$6.95

Cheese Tart

$2.80Out of stock

Mango Cheese Tart

$2.80Out of stock

Egg Tart x2

$5.50
Honey Cake

Honey Cake

$3.50

Cookie

Mix Shortbread Cookie (9)

$8.00Out of stock

(1pcs) Shortbread-Almond

$1.00Out of stock

(1pcs) Shortbread -Chocolate

$1.00Out of stock

(1pcs) Shortbread - Coffee Walnut

$1.00Out of stock

Long Cake

Strawberry Hokiddo Pack

$12.00

Crunchy Munchy Chocolate

$14.00

Taro Milk Long Cake

$13.00

Chocolate Cream Puff X 2

$8.00

Brown Sugar Boba Cream Puff x2

$8.00

Assorted Cream Puff Box

$15.00
Japanese Cheese Cake

Japanese Cheese Cake

$13.00

1 PC Brown Sugar Boba Cream Puff

$4.00Out of stock

1 PC Chocolate Cream Puff

$4.00Out of stock

DRINK

Salted Cheese Series

Black Tea with Salted Cheese

$5.10+

Green Tea with Salted Cheese

$5.10+

Milk Tea Series

Boba Milk Tea

$5.10+

Classic Milk Tea

$4.85+

Milk Tea W/Pudding,Boba & Lyche Jelly

$5.75+

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.35+

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.15+

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50+

Salted Cheese Milk Tea

$5.60+

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$6.00+

Thai Tea

$5.00+

Freshly Brewed Tea

Black Tea

$4.50+

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50+

Honey Green Tea

$4.95+

Passion Fruit Green Tea with Lychee Jelly

$5.35+

Mango Green Tea

$5.25+

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.75+

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.75+

Pineapple Green Tea

$6.25

One Fresh Lemon Series

Fresh Lemon Green Tea

$5.75+

Fresh Lemon Black Tea

$5.75+

Fresh Lemon Honey Green Tea

$6.00+

Specialty Beverage

Lemon Special Cooler

$4.60+

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Passionfruit Lemonade

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Tiger Milk Tea

$6.50+

Tiger Coffee

$6.00+

Dalgona Coffee

$5.50+

Passion Fruit Slush

$6.80

Taro Smoothie

$6.80

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.80

Strawberry Milk

$5.25+

Coffee

Sunmerry House Coffee

$3.40+

Salted Cheese Coffee

$4.50+

Salted Cheese Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Salted Cheese Cafe Mocha

$4.95

Salted Cheese Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Black Sesame Cafe Latte

$6.00+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Salted Cheese Cold Brew

$5.00+

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00+

Taiwanese/Mooncake

Taiwanese Merchandise

Pumpkin Seed Candy

$10.00

Peanut Candy

$9.00Out of stock

Black Sesame Peanut Candy

$9.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Black Sesame Candy

$9.00Out of stock

Mango Jelly

$8.00

Single-Mango Jelly

$1.00

Single Bite Size Pineapple Tart

$1.50

Bite Size Pineapple Tart - Box

$18.00

Mooncake

Mooncake Giftbox Set (9)

$40.00Out of stock

Taiwanese Mooncake (Special Edition)

$40.00Out of stock

Cantonese Pineapple Mooncake

$4.25Out of stock

Cantonese Lotus Mooncake

$4.25Out of stock

Cantonese Red Bean Mooncake

$4.25Out of stock

Rainbow Lotus Mooncake

$5.00Out of stock

Taro Paste Mooncake

$4.25Out of stock

Black Sesame Mooncake

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Mooncake

$4.50Out of stock

Oolong Matcha Mooncake

$4.25Out of stock

Mocha Coffee Lava Mooncake

$4.50Out of stock

Box only (Mooncakes)

$5.00