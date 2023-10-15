Sunmerry Edison, NJ ED
BREAD
Soft
Red Bean Bun
$1.95
Bolo
$1.95
Taro Waltz
$2.75
Big Coconut
$3.00
Custard Cream Bun
$2.10
Brioche
$3.15
Coffee Brioche
$3.70
Nutella Cookie Bun
$2.90
Mushroom Cheese
$2.85
Green Onion Bun
$2.15
Tuna
$2.75
Shredded Pork Bun
$2.50
Bacon Cheese
$2.65
Frank Roll
$3.00
Chicken Cheese
$3.70
Garlic Parsley
$2.15
Milk Butter Bolo
$2.65
Sweet Corn & Ham Bun
$2.25Out of stock
Ham&Egg Bun
$2.70
Cream Cheese Puff
$2.50
Matcha Cream Cheese Puff
$2.85
Spicy Hawaiian
$2.90
Choco Concha
$3.00
Ube Concha
$3.00
Guava Cream Cheese Concha
$3.00
Sunmerry Concha
$2.00
Coffee Walnut Concha
$3.00Out of stock
Peanut Concha
$3.00Out of stock
Doughnut
Danish
Pack
Toast
CAKE
Whole/Special Cake
6" Strawberry Cream
$32.00
6" Black Forest
$32.00
6" Taro Pudding
$33.00
6" Strawberry Custard
$34.00
6" Choco Puffram (Chocolate Oreo)
$34.00
6" Spooky Oreo cake
$34.00
8" Red Velvet Cake
$43.00
8" Strawberry Cream Cake
$38.00
8" Black Forest
$38.00
8" Mix Fruit Paradise
$40.00
8" Taro Cake
$39.00
8” Chocolate Cream Cake
$38.00
8" Mango Mousse
$39.75
Mango Mousse, Asian Chiffon Chocolate Cake, Sweet Mango Glaze.
8" Tiramisu
$41.25
8" Matcha Tiramisu
$41.25
8" Chocolate Strawberry Custard
$43.00
8" No-Face Tiramisu
$41.25Out of stock
Cut Cake
Strawberry Cream Slice
$5.75
Mix Fruit Cake Slice
$5.75
Tiramisu Slice
$6.15
Matcha Tiramisu Slice
$6.15
Mango Mousse Slice
$6.00
Chocolate Cream Cake Slice
$5.75
Rainbow Roll Cake
$4.40
Vanilla Pudding
$3.80
Mango Panna Cotta
$3.80
Brown Sugar Boba Pudding
$4.00
Pudding Cake Sliced
$3.00Out of stock
UD Creme Brulee Puff (Single)
$4.25
Red Velvet Slice Cake
$6.50
Ambient Cake
Cookie
Long Cake
DRINK
Salted Cheese Series
Milk Tea Series
Freshly Brewed Tea
One Fresh Lemon Series
Specialty Beverage
Coffee
Sunmerry House Coffee
$3.40+
Salted Cheese Coffee
$4.50+
Salted Cheese Caramel Latte
$4.75+
Latte
$4.25+
Cappuccino
$4.25
Caramel Macchiato
$4.50+
Mocha
$4.50+
Vanilla Latte
$4.50+
Espresso
$2.50+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Salted Cheese Cafe Mocha
$4.95
Salted Cheese Hot Chocolate
$4.75
Black Sesame Cafe Latte
$6.00+
Cold Brew Coffee
$4.00+
Salted Cheese Cold Brew
$5.00+
Vietnamese Coffee
$5.00+
Taiwanese/Mooncake
Taiwanese Merchandise
Mooncake
Mooncake Giftbox Set (9)
$40.00Out of stock
Taiwanese Mooncake (Special Edition)
$40.00Out of stock
Cantonese Pineapple Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Cantonese Lotus Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Cantonese Red Bean Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Rainbow Lotus Mooncake
$5.00Out of stock
Taro Paste Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Black Sesame Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Lava Mooncake
$4.50Out of stock
Oolong Matcha Mooncake
$4.25Out of stock
Mocha Coffee Lava Mooncake
$4.50Out of stock
Box only (Mooncakes)
$5.00
Sunmerry Edison, NJ ED Location and Ordering Hours
(732) 354-4378
Closed • Opens Saturday at 10AM