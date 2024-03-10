Sunny Bowls - Northwestern 201 East Huron Street
SOUPS
- BEEF CHILI$1.25
Beef-stew, beef sausage, ground beef, poblano pepper, red pepper, onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin, tomatoes, brown sugar, corn, black bean, salt, and pepper
- BLACK BEAN
Red onion, garlic, celery, green pepper, red pepper, red chili, coriander, thyme, black bean, red wine sherry
- BUBBIE'S CHICKEN
Chicken, carrots, celery, onion, bay leaf, garlic, salt, pepper, and parsley
- MULLIGATAWNY
Chicken, garlic, yellow onion, carrot, shallot, chickpea, apple, cilantro, celery, yellow curry, bay leaf
- ROASTED ONION & MUSHROOM
Porcini mushroom, Cremini mushroom, Portabella mushroom, Carmalized onion, Dry sherry, Mushroom stock, Onion, Thyme, Oregano
- SUNDRIED TOMATO BISQUE
Sun-dried tomato, onion, garlic, almond milk, whole tomato, chili crisp, salt, pepper, crushed tomato.
- THAI CHICKEN NOODLE
Chicken, garlic, ginger, kaffir lime leaves, Onion, lemongrass, coconut milk, lime, red curry paste, salt, pepper, fish sauce, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, corn, and cilantro RED CURRY CONTAINS SHELLFISH
- TOMATILLO CHICKEN TORTILLA
Chicken, onion, garlic, cilantro, celery, carrots, poblano pepper, tomatillo, corn tortilla, oregano, cumin, hominy, lime.
- VEGAN CORN CHOWDER
Corn, leeks, garlic, red pepper, celery, red pepper flakes, thyme, paprika, potato, vegetable stock, coconut milk, salt, pepper, and hot sauce
- WELLNESS
Shiitake mushrooms carrots, ginger, garlic, miso paste, turmeric, lime, tamari, sriracha, tofu, bok choy, chickpeas, zucchini, salt, and pepper
COMBOS
SANDWICH
- FIVE CHEESE TOASTIE$7.25
Munster, mozzarella, cream cheese, sharp cheddar, and parmesan on toasted sourdough
- SPICY TUNA SANDWICH$7.25
Celery, scallions, red pepper, jalapeno, mayonnaise, paprika, brown chipotle, and cilantro. Served on toasted sourdough, add lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
- APRICOT & ALMOND CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.25
Celery, scallions, lemon juice, mayonnaise, and parsley. Served on toasted sourdough, add lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
- SMOKY GOAT CHEESE SANDWICH$7.25
- TAPENADE HUMMUS SANDWICH$7.25
- ROASTED BEET HUMMUS SANDWICH$7.25
SPREADS
SALAD
- ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD$7.25
White cabbage, red cabbage red peppers, carrots, sugar snap peas, spinach.
- VEGGIE BOWL$7.25
Celery, red bell pepper, cucumber, snap peas and carrot
- SEASONAL FRUIT BOWL$7.25
Watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew
- FIESTA SALAD$7.25
romaine, onion, chicken, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, cilantro
- MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$7.25
romaine, chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onion, olives, feta
SMOOTHIE BOWLS
BOTTLE DRINKS
- 1 LITER BOX WATER$2.99
- BOX WATER$1.99
- BEET BERRY BASH$7.50Out of stock
Juice made in house. Freshly squeezed beet, raspberry, acai, strawberry and apple
- CARROT GINGER TANG$7.50
House made juice. Freshly squeezed carrot, ginger, lemon, and pineapple
- GREEN GODDESS JUICE$7.50
House made juice. Freshly squeezed kale, spinach, celery and apple.
- MANGORANGE JUICE$7.50Out of stock
Fresh squeezed in house, mango and orange juice
- ORANGE MANGO SPINDRIFT$2.75
- RASPBERRY LIME SPINDRIFT$2.75
- PATH WATER$2.80
TO GO SOUPS 320Z
BREAKFAST
- Triple Berry Overnight Oats
Dried cranberries, Dried blueberries, Goji berries, Gluten free rolled oats, Almond milk, Vanilla extract, Organic cane sugar, Chia seeds
- Strawberry Swiss Overnight Oats
Strawberry Kefir, Gluten free rolled oats, Honey, Fuji Apples, Red currants, Greek yogurt, Oat milk
- Coconut Chia Pudding
Coconut milk, blue agave, vanilla, chia seeds