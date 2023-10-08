Breakfast

Omelets

Sunny Day Omelet

$13.75

Chorizo, black beans, jalapenos, onions and habanero cheese topped with sour cream and a side of salsa

Carmel omelet

$13.75

bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$13.75

Egg Whites, mushrooms, onions, spinach, green peppers, broccoli, and slice of avocado on top.

Skillets

Fried Steak Skillet

$15.25

Green Peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheddar & jack cheese topped with sausage gravy.

The Supreme Skillet

$14.00

smoked sausage, green peppers, red peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese.

Carne Asada Skillet

$16.75

marinated rib-eye steak, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sliced avocado and habanero cheese.

Frittatas

Hoosier Frittata

$13.00

Sausage, potatoes, green peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese topped with sausage gravy.

Veggie frittata

$13.00

potatoes, tomatoes, corn, jalapenos, green onions, and goat cheese.

Healthy Options

Parfait

$7.55

Oatmeal

$6.25

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Sunny Day Signatures

Mexican Chilaquiles

$14.75

tortilla chips smothered in your choice of our signature salsas, Verde or ranchero sauce topped with queso fresco, sour cream, red onions, and with avocado with your choice of two eggs any style.

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

three corn tortillas with cheddar jack cheese, scrambled eggs, choice of Mexican chorizo, bacon or sausage. hashbrowns, topped with pico de gallo and avacado . served with salsa.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

corn tortillas, tomatoes, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, black beans, and two fried eggs topped with salsa verde, avocado, and sour cream. served with a side of diced potatoes or hash browns.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

two scrambled eggs, hash browns ,onions ,green and red peppers, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of Mexican sausage, bacon, or sausage. A side of diced potatoes or hash browns. salsa and sour cream.

Biscuits&Gravy

$9.00

Two buttermilk biscuits, covered with sausage gravy.

Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.55

House made corned beef hash, red peppers, onions, and two eggs with your choice of toast or biscuit.

Avacado Toast

$11.25

Avocado spread, feta cheese, and two eggs over multigrain toast, served with a side of fresh fruit.

Chicken & Waffles

$16.75

Four mini waffles and crispy chicken tenders. served with sausage gravy, and jalapeno bacon syrup.

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$12.25

Canadian bacon, poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

Fiesta Benedict

$14.75

chorizo, avocado , poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce and pickled jalapenos.

Greyhound Benedict

$15.25

your choice of chicken or fried pork, poached eggs over buttermilk biscuit covered with sausage gravy and cheddar jack cheese.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.25

smoked salmon, spinach, poached eggs on an English Muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

From The Griddle

Banana Blueberry Multigrain Pancakes

$13.75

three multigrain pancakes topped with bananas and blueberries and pure honey.

Perfect French Toast

$14.75

French toast topped with maple whipped cream, fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

Pancakes ( full order)

$9.50

Waffles ( full order)

$9.50

French Toast (full order)

$9.50

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side sausage Links

$5.00

Side Turkey Patties

$5.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

SIDE -Corned Beef Hash

$5.29

Side smoked Salmon

$5.29

Side diced Potatoes

$4.50

Side Hash Browns

$4.50

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.29

Side -Pancakes

$6.00

Side-Waffles

$6.00

Side-French Toast

$6.00

Side Toast

$2.75

English Muffin

$2.75

Side Ham Steak

$5.00

Crema

$0.99

Side pico de gallo

$1.99

Side salsa verde

$1.00

Side salsa roja

$1.00

Side jalapeño vinagre

$1.29

Side hollandaise sauce

$1.99

Side aguacate

$1.99

Side sausage gravy

$2.29

Side jalapeño bacon syrup

$1.50

Side grilled chicken

$2.50

Sunny Day Classics

Two Egg Combo

$13.25

two eggs, any style with your choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, or ham steak. served with hash browns or diced potatoes and your choice of toast, biscuit, or English muffin.

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$17.00

two eggs any style and sirloin steak with your choice of hash browns or diced potatoes.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.00

Build Your Own Skillet

$10.00

Build Your Own Frittata

$10.00

Hot Soup

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Soup Cup

$4.50

Lunch

Lunch Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.75

mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg and grilled chicken with a side of dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese and oregano with a side of Greek dressing.

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, and canned pecans with a side of raspberry vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

$15.75

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, avocado and red onions topped with grilled salmon and a side of balsamic lemon vinaigrette.

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on sourdough bread.

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

breaded tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a hamburger bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon and American cheese on a hamburger bun.

Beef Reuben

$13.75

corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on rye bread with side of Thousand island dressing

Buffalo Chickichanga

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese Wrapped in flour tortilla and deep fried.

Patty Melt

$11.00

Beef patty, caramelized onions, American cheese with thousand island dressing on rye bread.

Sunny Day Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of fruit or French fries.

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

two chicken tenders with your choice of fruit or French fries.

Kids Breakfast Plate

$6.99

one egg, one sausage and one bacon strip with your choice of three mini pancakes, two mini waffles, or one french toast.

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Potato Chips

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed Green Salad

$4.50

Drinks

Juice / Milk

Orange Juice

$4.99

Grapefruit Juice

$4.29

Tomato Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.29

Apple Juice

$4.29

Milk 2%

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Hot chocolate

$4.29

Kids refill drink

$3.49

Soda

PEPSI

$3.49

diet pepsi

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Dr.Pepper

$3.49

Starry

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

Coffee

Coffee

$3.49

Iced Coffee

$3.59

Latte

$4.75

Capuccino

$4.75

Americano

$4.75

Black Widow

$4.75

Red Eye

$4.75

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.99

Monthly Specials

Specials

Pumpkin pancakes

$6.00

Mocha swiss coffee

$4.75