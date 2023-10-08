Sunny Day Café
Breakfast
Omelets
Sunny Day Omelet
Chorizo, black beans, jalapenos, onions and habanero cheese topped with sour cream and a side of salsa
Carmel omelet
bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese.
Veggie Omelet
Egg Whites, mushrooms, onions, spinach, green peppers, broccoli, and slice of avocado on top.
Skillets
Fried Steak Skillet
Green Peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheddar & jack cheese topped with sausage gravy.
The Supreme Skillet
smoked sausage, green peppers, red peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese.
Carne Asada Skillet
marinated rib-eye steak, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sliced avocado and habanero cheese.
Frittatas
Healthy Options
Sunny Day Signatures
Mexican Chilaquiles
tortilla chips smothered in your choice of our signature salsas, Verde or ranchero sauce topped with queso fresco, sour cream, red onions, and with avocado with your choice of two eggs any style.
Breakfast Tacos
three corn tortillas with cheddar jack cheese, scrambled eggs, choice of Mexican chorizo, bacon or sausage. hashbrowns, topped with pico de gallo and avacado . served with salsa.
Huevos Rancheros
corn tortillas, tomatoes, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, black beans, and two fried eggs topped with salsa verde, avocado, and sour cream. served with a side of diced potatoes or hash browns.
Breakfast Burrito
two scrambled eggs, hash browns ,onions ,green and red peppers, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of Mexican sausage, bacon, or sausage. A side of diced potatoes or hash browns. salsa and sour cream.
Biscuits&Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits, covered with sausage gravy.
Beef Hash & Eggs
House made corned beef hash, red peppers, onions, and two eggs with your choice of toast or biscuit.
Avacado Toast
Avocado spread, feta cheese, and two eggs over multigrain toast, served with a side of fresh fruit.
Chicken & Waffles
Four mini waffles and crispy chicken tenders. served with sausage gravy, and jalapeno bacon syrup.
Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Canadian bacon, poached eggs on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Fiesta Benedict
chorizo, avocado , poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce and pickled jalapenos.
Greyhound Benedict
your choice of chicken or fried pork, poached eggs over buttermilk biscuit covered with sausage gravy and cheddar jack cheese.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
smoked salmon, spinach, poached eggs on an English Muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
From The Griddle
Banana Blueberry Multigrain Pancakes
three multigrain pancakes topped with bananas and blueberries and pure honey.
Perfect French Toast
French toast topped with maple whipped cream, fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.
Pancakes ( full order)
Waffles ( full order)
French Toast (full order)
Breakfast Sides
Side Bacon
Side sausage Links
Side Turkey Patties
Side Canadian Bacon
2 Eggs
SIDE -Corned Beef Hash
Side smoked Salmon
Side diced Potatoes
Side Hash Browns
Side Fresh Fruit
Side -Pancakes
Side-Waffles
Side-French Toast
Side Toast
English Muffin
Side Ham Steak
Crema
Side pico de gallo
Side salsa verde
Side salsa roja
Side jalapeño vinagre
Side hollandaise sauce
Side aguacate
Side sausage gravy
Side jalapeño bacon syrup
Side grilled chicken
Sunny Day Classics
Two Egg Combo
two eggs, any style with your choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, or ham steak. served with hash browns or diced potatoes and your choice of toast, biscuit, or English muffin.
Sirloin Steak & Eggs
two eggs any style and sirloin steak with your choice of hash browns or diced potatoes.
Hot Soup
Lunch
Lunch Salads
Cobb Salad
mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg and grilled chicken with a side of dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese and oregano with a side of Greek dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, and canned pecans with a side of raspberry vinaigrette.
Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, avocado and red onions topped with grilled salmon and a side of balsamic lemon vinaigrette.
Lunch Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on sourdough bread.
Pork Tenderloin
breaded tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a hamburger bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato, bacon and American cheese on a hamburger bun.
Beef Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on rye bread with side of Thousand island dressing
Buffalo Chickichanga
Buffalo Chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese Wrapped in flour tortilla and deep fried.
Patty Melt
Beef patty, caramelized onions, American cheese with thousand island dressing on rye bread.
Sunny Day Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of fruit or French fries.
Chicken Tenders
two chicken tenders with your choice of fruit or French fries.
Kids Breakfast Plate
one egg, one sausage and one bacon strip with your choice of three mini pancakes, two mini waffles, or one french toast.