Sunny Sushi and Poke
Full Menu
Soup
Salad
Appetizer Kitchen
- Harumaki
2 spring rolls$5.00
- Edamame$6.00
- Agedashi Tofu
Lightly fried tofu with bonito flakes on top$7.00
- Chicken Skewer$7.00
- Gyoza
Vegetable or pork pan fried dumplings$7.00
- Shrimp Shumai$7.00
- Tako Yaki (6 Pieces)
Japanese octopus ball$8.00
- Chicken Age Mono (6 Pieces)$7.00
- Miso Eggplant
Grilled eggplant with miso sauce$8.00
- Vegetable Tempura (7 Pieces)$7.00
- Fried Oyster (5 Pieces)$12.00
- Shrimp Tempura (4 Pieces)$9.00
- Tempura Appetizer
5 pieces vegetables & 2 pieces shrimps$10.00
- Soft Shell Crab$12.00
- Hamachi Kama
Grilled Yellowtail neck with ponzu sauce$12.00
- Beef Tataki$12.00
- Miso Seabass$15.00
- Popcorn Shrimp$12.00
Appetizer Sushi Bar
Sushi or Sashimi a La Carte
- Inari$2.50
- Egg$2.50
- Crab Stick$2.50
- Red Clam
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions$3.75
- Fluke
- Fluke
$3.75
- Stripe Bass
- Stripe Bass
$3.75
- Mackerel
- Mackerel
$3.00
- Octopus$3.75
- Squid$3.50
- Shrimp$3.50
- Eel$4.25
- Salmon
- Salmon
$4.00
- Scallop
- Scallop
$5.50
- Tuna
- Tuna
$4.00
- White Tuna
- White Tuna
$4.00
- Pepper Tuna
- Pepper Tuna
$4.00
- Yellowtail
- Yellowtail
$4.00
- Smoked Salmon
- Smoked Salmon
$4.00
- Spicy Tuna
- Spicy Tuna
$4.00
- Flying Fish Roe
Masago. $3.50
- Salmon Roe
- Salmon Roe
$5.50
- King Crab
- King Crab
$5.50
Roll or Hand Roll
- Tuna Roll
- Tuna Roll
$6.00
- Salmon Roll
- Salmon Roll
$6.00
- California Roll
Crabmeat, cucumber & avocado$6.00
- Yellowtail scallion Roll
With scallion. $6.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll
- Tuna Avocado Roll
$7.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll
- Salmon Avocado Roll
$7.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.00
- Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll
- Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll
- Spicy Salmon Roll
$7.00
- Snow Crab Avocado Roll$7.00
- Boston Roll
Shrimp, lettuce & cucumber with mayo$6.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.00
- Shrimp Mango Roll$7.00
- Chicken Tempura Roll$7.50
- Alaska Roll
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon, cucumber & avocado$7.50
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll
$7.00
- Philadelphia Roll
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon, cream cheese & scallion$7.00
- Christmas Roll
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, avocado & tobiko$7.50
- American Dream Roll
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Shrimp tempura, eel, cucumber, avocado & tobiko$8.50
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
- Palatine Roll
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon, eel, cucumber, avocado & tobiko$9.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll
$7.00
- spicy snow crab roll$7.00
- spicy shrimp roll$7.00
- spider roll$10.00
- spicy scallop roll$10.00
Vegetable Roll
Sushi Special Combo
- Sushi Combo A
- Sushi Combo A
$14.00
- Sushi Combo B
- Sushi Combo B
$14.00
- Sushi Combo C
- Sushi Combo C
$14.00
- Sushi Combo D
- Sushi Combo D
$15.00
- Sushi Combo E
- Sushi Combo E
$15.00
Maki Roll Combo
- A. Tuna, Yellowtail & Salmon
- A. Tuna, Yellowtail & Salmon
$14.00
- B. Three California$15.00
- C. Eel Avocado, Salmon Avocado & Tuna Avocado
- C. Eel Avocado, Salmon Avocado & Tuna Avocado
$17.00
- D. Spicy Tuna, Spicy Yellowtail & Spicy Salmon
- D. Spicy Tuna, Spicy Yellowtail & Spicy Salmon
$17.00
- E. Alaska, Philadelphia & Spicy Snow Crab
- E. Alaska, Philadelphia & Spicy Snow Crab
$17.00
Special Roll
- Hokkai Roll (8 Pieces)
Salmon skin & cucumber inside & salmon on top$15.00
- Fashion Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Crab meat, avocado & cucumber inside & tuna on top$15.00
- Volcano Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy Yellowtail inside, tobiko & spicy sauce on top$15.00
- Green Dragon (8 Pieces)
Eel, cucumber inside, avocado & tobiko with tempura chips$15.00
- Crazy Tuna Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Pepper tuna, avocado inside & spicy tuna outside$15.00
- Pop Up Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy salmon, shrimp, crab & tobiko with cucumber & avocado$15.00
- Snow White Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. White tuna, spicy mayo, avocado, crunchy inside & topped with snow crab & yellow tobiko$15.00
- Spicy Girl Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Pepper tuna, avocado, scallion inside & topped with snow crab, spicy mayo$15.00
- Chicago Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon & cucumber, topped with eel & avocado, tobiko, eel sauce & tempura flake$15.00
- Sapporo Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Crab meat, cucumber & avocado with spicy tuna on top$15.00
- Mountain Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Cucumber, avocado & tuna on top with spicy mayo$15.00
- Rainbow Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Crab, avocado & cucumber on top with tuna, Yellowtail & salmon with fish & shrimp$15.00
- Undercontrol Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Shrimp tempura & cucumber, topped with spicy tuna$15.00
- 6 Pieces Godzilla Roll
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Light fried spicy tuna with tobiko & chef's special sauce$15.00
- Super Sonic Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy scallop inside, avocado, shrimp & smoked salmon outside$16.00
- Paul's Roll (8 Pieces)
Shrimp tempura with cucumber, eel & avocado$15.00
- World Series Roll (8 Pieces)
Soft shell crab tempura inside, tuna, eel & avocado$16.00
- Lobster Roll (8 Pieces)
Lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber & tobiko with spicy sauce$18.00
- King Crab Roll (8 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. King crab with avocado, cucumber & tobiko with chef's special sauce$18.00
Naruto
- Snow Crab Naruto
Snow crab, avocado, kani & spicy mayo$10.50
- Eel Naruto
Eel, avocado & mango$12.50
- Rainbow Naruto
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Tuna, salmon, white fish, kani, tobiko, avocado & ponzu sauce$16.00
- Spicy Tuna Naruto
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy tuna & avocado$10.00
Bento Box
Poke Special
- Pure Poke
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Ahi tuna, salmon, snow crab salad, avocado, cucumber, edamame, seaweed salad, masago, lo$16.95
- Salmon Lover
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon, snow crab salad, sweet onion, avocado, cucumber, edamame, masago, roasted sesame$14.95
- Sweet Tuna
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Ahi tuna, sweet onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, masago, taro chips, roasted ses$14.95
- Spicy Salmon Tar Tar Bowl
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy salmon, sweet onion, cucumber, mango, edamame, masago, scallion, crunch flakes & s$13.95
- Spicy Tuna Tar Tar Bowl
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Spicy tuna, mango, cucumber, mango, edamame, avocado, scallion, tempura flakes & spicy m$13.95
- Hot White Tuna
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. White tuna, mango, sweet onion, avocado, masago, jalapeño, seaweed salad & sweet chili s$13.95
- Amazing Yellowtail Poke
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Yellowtail, snow crab salad, cucumber, edamame, mango, masago, avocado, scallion & ponzu$14.95
- Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Poke
Grilled chicken, cucumber, edamame, sweet onion, seaweed salad, sesame seed & fresh mango with teriyaki sauce$14.95
- Unagi Eel Bowl
Unagi eel, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, oshinko, edamame, masago, sesame seed with eel sauce$15.95
- Pepper Tuna Bowl
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Pepper tuna, snow crab salad, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, edamame, masago, tempura flak$15.95
- Grilled Salmon Teriyaki Poke
Grilled salmon, cucumber, sweet onion, seaweed salad, edamame, sesame seed & fresh mango with teriyaki sauce$15.95
- Agedashi Tofu Poke
Agedashi tofu, sweet potato, cucumber, edamame, honey-peanut, seaweed, salad & oshinko with teriyaki sauce$12.95
Sushi & Sashimi Entrées
- Sushi Regular
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. 8 pieces sushi with 1 California roll$22.00
- Sashimi Regular
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. 12 pieces sashimi with 1 bowl rice$22.00
- Sushi Deluxe
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. 12 pieces sushi with 1 tuna roll$29.00
- Sashimi Deluxe
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. 18 pieces sashimi with 1 bowl rice$28.00
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. 6 pieces sushi & 10 pieces sashimi with 1 California roll$28.00
- Unagi Don (8 Pieces)
Sliced eel over seasoned rice$23.00
- Chirashi (12 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. A variety of raw fish over seasoned rice$22.00
- Tekka Don (12 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Sliced tuna over seasoned rice$22.00
- Salmon Don (12 Pieces)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Salmon over seasoned rice$22.00
- Triple Color Sushi
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. 3 pieces tuna, 3 pieces salmon, 3 pieces yellowtail, with choice of tuna, salmon or Yell$23.00
- Triple Color Sashimi
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. 6 pieces tuna, 6 pieces salmon & 6 pieces Yellowtail with rice only$26.00
Dinner Special
Kitchen Entree
- Tofu Teriyaki D$14.00
- Chicken Teriyaki D$17.00
- Salmon Teriyaki D$20.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki D$20.00
- Beef Teriyaki D$20.00
- Veg. Tempura (12 Pieces)$14.00
- Pork Katsu D$20.00
- Chicken Katsu D$20.00
- Shrimp Tempura D
8 pieces vegetable & 5 pieces shrimp tempura$20.00
- Chicken Tempura D
8 pieces vegetable & 5 pieces chicken tempura$17.00
- Lobster Tempura D
8 pieces vegetable & 3 pieces lobster tempura$28.00
Party Tray
- Sushi for 2
18 pieces of assorted sushi, dragon roll, spicy tuna roll$50.00
- Sushi & Sashimi for 2
25 pieces sashimi, 10 pieces sushi, dragon roll, rainbow roll$65.00
- Party A
Shrimp tempura roll, paul's roll, green dragon roll, California roll, spider roll, pop up roll - spicy$49.00
- Party B
10 pieces sushi, 10 pieces sashimi, California roll, green dragon roll$59.00
- Party C
Lobster roll, green dragon roll, paul's roll, California roll ,crazy tuna roll - spicy, world series roll$69.00
- Party E
12 pieces sushi,12 pieces sashimi, California roll, paul's roll, king crab roll - spicy$79.00
- Party D
20 pieces sushi, California roll, spicy tuna roll, green dragon roll, crazy tuna roll - spicy$75.00
- Party F
20 pieces sushi, 15 pieces sashimi, pepper tuna roll, super sonic roll - spicy, California roll$89.00
Side Order
