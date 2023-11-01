Sun Rice
BOWLS + MORE
- BREAKFAST SLIDER$9.00
hawaiian roll + fried egg + bacon + hash brown patty + tillamook cheddar + tocino yogurt sauce (hash brown fried in lard)
- HASH BROWN PATTY$3.00
~just do it~ (fried in lard)
- CRISPY PORK BELLY SILOG*$17.00
lechon kawali (crispy pork belly) + garlic rice + sunny egg* + tomato + onion (naturally gluten-free, but not celiac friendly)
- CHICKEN TOCINO SILOG*$17.00
sweet & savory chicken thigh + garlic rice + sunny egg* + tomato + onion (naturally gluten-free, but not celiac friendly)
- BRANZINO SILOG*$17.00
daing na branzino fish filet cured in spiced vinegar, seared on plancha + garlic rice + sunny egg* + tomato + onion (naturally gluten-free, but not celiac friendly)
- MUSHROOM SILOG*$17.00
maitake mushroom + tamari-citrus + crispy shallots + chili threads + garlic rice + sunny egg* + tomato + onion (naturally gluten-free, but not celiac friendly)
- GUAVA ICE TEA$4.00
12oz - jasmine green tea + guava nectar
- PEACH-MANGO DONUT$4.00
a baked rice flour doughnut by HeyDay - topped with a mango glaze and drizzled with a peach mango glaze. (naturally gluten-free, but not celiac friendly)
- *Consumer Advisory*
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions*