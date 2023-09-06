Iced Drinks Menu

New Items

Chocolate Matcha Latte

$6.75

Decadently rich chocolate infused with a fresh shot of matcha imported from Japan combined with fresh milk.

Blueberry Frostie

$6.75

Ice blended fresh cosmic blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly.

Watermelon Cooler

$6.50

Fresh watermelon lightly ice-blended with our signature jasmine green tea

Peach Jasmine Tea

$5.95

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with our fresh yellow peach puree

Peach Frostie

$6.50

Fresh yellow peach ice blended and topped with our jasmine tea jelly

Customer Favorites

Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$5.95

#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba

Sunright Fruit Tea

$5.95

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

$6.95

Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

$5.95

Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices

Mango Milk Tea

$5.95

Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea

Ceylon Milk Tea

$5.25

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25

Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

$5.95

Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea

Milk Tea

Panda Milk Tea

$5.95

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba

Ceylon Milk Tea

$5.25

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25

Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk

Four Seasons Latte

$5.50

Four seasons tea combined with fresh milk to deliver a light and refreshing milk tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95

Premium matcha imported from Japan combined with our four seasons tea and signature house milk

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.50

Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree

Matcha Oolong Milk Tea

$5.95

Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Premium matcha from Japan combined with four season oolong tea, layered with organic milk and fresh strawberries. (Sorry, no adjustment to ice or sweetness levels for this drink)

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25

Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk

Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Roasted oolong tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a shot of Bluebird Espresso

Cream Pudding Milk Tea

$5.95

Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding

Mango Milk Tea

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk

Wintermelon Latte

$5.50

Wintermelon tea combined with fresh milk

Chocolate Matcha Latte

Fruit Tea

Sunright Fruit Tea

$5.95

Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices

Lemon Jasmine Tea

$5.75

Fragrant jasmine tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices

Grapefruit Jasmine Tea

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

$5.95

Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea

Mango Jasmine Tea

$5.95

Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea

Green Tea Yakult

$5.95

Jasmine green tea combined with real Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle

Lemon Yakult

$5.95

Yakult yogurt with a dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice and served with lemon slices (Caffeine free)

Orange Yakult

$5.95

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)

Grapefruit Yakult

$5.95

Tart & citrusy blend of freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and Yakult yogurt straight from the bottle, served with grapefruit slices. Caffeine-free

Mango Yakult

$5.95

The classic Yakult drink is stirred in with a house-made Mango puree for a tart and fruity taste

Strawberry Yakult

$5.95

Freshly blended strawberries combined with the classic Yakult drink for a rich and sweet flavor

Wintermelon Lemon Juice

$5.50

Wintermelon tea mixed with freshly squeezed lemon juice

Sunright Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.95

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with boba

Creme Brulee Boba Milk

$6.75

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)

Pudding Boba Milk

$6.75Out of stock

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

Red Bean Boba Milk

$6.50

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with red bean and boba (Caffeine free)

Taro Boba Milk

$6.50

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with fresh taro and boba (Caffeine free)

Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$6.50

Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and topped with grass jelly and boba (Caffeine free)

Cheese Foam

Ceylon Cheese

$5.50

Ceylon black tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Jasmine Cheese

$5.50

Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Oolong Cheese

$5.50

Roasted oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Four Seasons Cheese

$5.50

Four seasons tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

White Peach Oolong Cheese

$5.50

Lightly flavored white peach oolong tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea-salt cheese foam

Frosties

Strawberry Frostie

$6.50

Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)

Matcha Red Bean Frostie

$6.95

Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean

Fresh Taro Frostie

$6.50

A must try for any taro fan! We take our slow cooked taro puree, perfectly ice-blend in our signature house milk then top it off with even more fresh taro. (Caffeine Free)

Mango Frostie

$6.50

Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly

Mochi Matcha Frostie with Red Bean

$6.75

Ice blended matcha smoothie paired with our house-made mochi and topped with sweet red bean

Grapefruit Frostie

$6.50

Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice perfectly ice-blended served over a layer of our housemade sea salt cheese-foam, Caffeine-free .

Blueberry Frostie

$6.75

Ice blended fresh cosmic blueberry smoothie served with a layer of rich cheese foam and jasmine tea jelly.

Original Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed Ceylon tea is a leafy medium bodied tea with nutty flavor

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea is highly fragrant with a delicate bitter flavor

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed roasted oolong tea is extremely aromatic with a deep earthy flavor

Four Seasons Tea

$4.50

Freshly brewed four seasons tea has a light, smooth and fragrant oolong flavor

Wintermelon Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Fresh wintermelon tea is made from winter melon and sweetened with brown and rock sugar to create a unique flavor

Brulee Latte with Oat Milk

Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon

$5.95

Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Jasmine

$5.95

Jasmine tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong

$5.95

Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Four Seasons

$5.95

Four Seasons tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Brulee Oat Latte - Matcha

$5.95

Premium matcha-four seasons mix combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee

Kid's Menu

Kid's Strawberry Boba Milk (16oz)

$4.95

Fresh strawberries, house made strawberry jam and milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)

Kid's Oreo Chocolate Boba Milk (16oz)

$4.95

Premium ghirardelli chocolate, oreos and fresh milk lightly ice blended topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)

Kid's Hokkaido Boba Frostie (16oz)

$4.95

Sweet butterscotch Hokkaido cream ice blended with our signature house milk and topped with a scoop of brown sugar boba (Caffeine free)

Kid's Orange Yakult (16oz)

$4.95

Yakult yogurt combined with freshly squeezed Orange Juice and served with orange slices (Caffeine free)

Coffee

Americano

$4.50Out of stock

Made with 2 shots of Blue Bird Espresso and water

Latte

$4.95Out of stock

Made with 2 shot of Blue Bird Espresso and fresh milk

Brown Sugar Espresso Boba Oat Latte

$6.95Out of stock

House made brown sugar syrup drizzled into Califiafarms oat milk, topped with 2 shots of bluebird espresso and served with brown sugar boba .

Half Gallon (64oz)

Ceylon Milk Tea (64oz)

$17.50Out of stock
Jasmine Milk Tea (64oz)

$17.50Out of stock
Oolong Milk Tea (64oz)

$17.50Out of stock
Sunright Fruit Tea (64oz)

$18.50Out of stock
Grapefruit Jasmine (64oz)

$18.50Out of stock
Ceylon Black Tea (64oz)

$15.50Out of stock
Jasmine Green Tea (64oz)

$15.50Out of stock
Roasted Oolong Tea (64oz)

$15.50Out of stock
Four Seasons Oolong Tea (64oz)

$15.50Out of stock

Hot Drinks Menu

Hot Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Hot Pudding Boba Milk

$6.75Out of stock

Hot Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

$6.95Out of stock

Hot Red Bean Boba Milk

$6.50Out of stock

Hot Taro Boba Milk

$6.50Out of stock

Hot Grass Jelly Boba Milk

$6.50Out of stock

Hot Milk Tea

Hot Sunright Boba Milk Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Hot Panda Milk Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Hot Ceylon Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Hot Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Hot Oolong Milk Tea

$5.25Out of stock

Hot Four Seasons Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Hot Matcha Milk Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Hot Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Hot Taro Milk Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Hot Coffee Oolong Milk Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Hot Original Tea

Hot Ceylon Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Jasmine Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Four Seasons Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Coffee

Hot Americano

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Latte

$4.95Out of stock